Lauretta Onochie, a former aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, has identified one major factor that would lead to President Tinubu's victory in 2027

Onochie maintained strongly that Tinubu's re-election would be smooth considering Atiku's and Peter Obi's merger

The APC chieftain made this revelation while reacting to Peter Obi and Atiku's recent meeting in Abuja

Buhari's former appointee claimed that Atiku's decision to step down for Peter Obi in 2027 would lead to PDP's defeat and APC's victory

The immediate past chairman of the governing board, Niger Delta Development Commission, Lauretta Onochie, has claimed that Peter Obi and Atiku's merger will result in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's election victory in 2027.

Lauretta Onochie says Atiku and Peter Obi's alliance will work in Tinubu's favour come 2027. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, @Laurestar

Source: Facebook

Onochie, the former media aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, prayed on Saturday, May 18, that the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections should step down for the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Obi, in 2027.

Recall that in an interview with the BBC Hausa, Atiku, said his recent meeting with Obi was just the usual meeting between the opposition. He added that such meetings are healthy for the country's democracy.

Reacting, Onochie said Atiku stepping down for Obi would make President Tinubu’s re-election easier.

She made this assertion in a post shared on her X page on Saturday, and sighted by Legit.ng.

Onochie tweeted:

"Our Father and our God. Yes, it's me, your son.

"I pray that Atiku steps down for Obi, so that 2027 would be an easy job for APC re-election

"You know I never ask you for anything because you are a responsible father who provides for me, always.

"Thank you for answered prayer."

