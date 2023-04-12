Nollywood has been witnessing massive growth in terms of quality content and cinematography

A number of Nigerian movies have broken records in the cinema and even on streaming platforms like Netflix

In this article, Legit.ng fans pick from three popular Nollywood movies they found impressive

The Nigerian movie industry has continued to gain the hearts of viewers in the country owing to the significant rise in new movies, especially action-based ones.

In this article, Legit.ng lists three popular movies, namely Shanty Town, released in 2023 and produced by Ini Edo and Chi Chi Nworah; Gang of Lagos, produced by Jade Osiberu and Brotherhood, released in 2022, also produced by Jade Osiberu, and fans were asked to pick the one they found the most impressive.

Fans pick Brotherhood as second most impressive movie. Credit: @iniedo @adesuaetomi @jadeosiberu

How fans voted

Shanty Town was picked as the most impressive to watch with 34.1 per cent of the votes, followed by Brotherhood which raked 29.9 per cent. Gangs of Lagos came third with 26.9 per cent.

See how they voted below:

Nancy Isime clarifies viral scene in Shanty Town

Nancy Isime caused a buzz online over the role she played in the thriller series Shanty Town'.

A scene from the movie with veteran actor RMD showed Nancy baring it all, and it sparked reactions among netizens.

In a statement via her Instagram page, Nancy shed more light on the scene as she said her double body acted it.

RMD speaks on the viral scene with Nancy Isime

RMD also addressed the viral scene he acted with his Nancy Isime in ‘Shanty Town.'

RMD, who acted in the role of Chief Fernandez, forced Isime to bare it all.

RMD revealed that his industry friends want to play his roles so they can touch things as he did.

Chief condemns use of Eyo in Gangs of Lagos

Gangs of Lagos drew criticism from a traditional chief in Lagos over the portrayal of the Eyo masquerades.

In a viral video, Chief Adebola Dosunmu, the Akinsiku of Lagos, complained about the Eyo masquerade being commonised.

According to him, there was a process to it as an individual can't just portray as Eyo because they are Lagosians.

