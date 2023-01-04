Ace Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is currently in a very elated mood as her latest movie Ijakumo breaks records and earns loads of cash at the box office

The movie producer, in celebration of the feat she took to her Instagram page to shared how much Ijakumo earned at the cinemas over the holiday weekend

In the celebratory post, Toyin revealed that the new movie had surpassed her previous record and called it a national record

Nollywood superstar actress and movie producer, Toyin Abraham, recently took to her Instagram page to celebrate a recent feat of hers, which she described as a national treasure.

The film star couldn't contain her joy as she noted that Ijakumo's new record revenue at the cinemas has surpassed her previous successes. She wrote, saying I have broken my own record.

Toyin in the caption of her movie banner shared on Instagram, noted that Ijakumo had racked in over N136m at the box within 11-days of its release in cinemas. She described the new movie as a national treasure.

Toyin Abraham always puts her body, mind and soul into everything she does - Stan Nze hails colleague in light of her recent feat

Ace Nollywood actor Stan Nze during a recent chat spoke with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, spoke about his senior colleague Toyin Abraham and her new film Ijakumo.

Stan commended the Toyin, he described her as an amazing filmmaker, who puts her soul, body and mind into everything that she does.

He went further to note that, knowing the actress and how much work she puts into creating her craft, and also the intrigue of the story "A born again stri*per" all contributed to why he couldn't wait to Ijakumo.

Toyin Abraham brags as her new movie Ijakumo breaks record at the cinemas:

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's post revealing that her new movie Ijakumo earned N136m within 11 days in the cinemas

@bukunmioluwasina:

"OBABIRIN."

@femiadebayosalami:

"Congratulations."

@massive.graphicz:

"And why are some people saying the film is bad.. even some bloggers are carrying it as on the worst movie ever... I guess no matter how good something is, we'd still have bitter people to badmouth it. Congrats ma'am."

@horlubunmie:

"They don't like Toyin because they are always scared of her strength....a very strong woman I stan."

@mojoyinola_ayeni:

"Not sure why I am so happy!! I never comment on any page, but I have been praying for this!! This is the very least, let's go to 200M!! Canadians are waiting."

@thespianyemi:

"Na the movie wey uncle Cinema pointer call worst movie in Cinema re o he no go better for you Uncle Cinema pointer. Eleribu Omo ale. Weldon world best you are born to break record ❤️❤️❤️❤️ record breaker, fearless woman."

@aritdaniella:

"I honestly don't really like watching Nigerian movies at cinema but Ijakumo being my first movie to watch yesterday was worth watching ma❤️above all so happy to see you in person.. well done ma. May God keeps strengthen you more."

Ijakumo: Video of Lolade Okusanya crying while thanking Toyin Abraham for starring in her movie trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a viral clip of Nollywood newcomer Lolade Okusanya crying profusely during the premiere of Toyin Abraham's movie Ijakumo has got people talking online.

The young actress in the viral clip was heard thanking Toyin Abraham for giving her an opportunity of a lifetime by starring in a lead role in her movie Ijakumo.

Pearl Crownfits, fondly referred to within the skit makers world, said that as much as she's trying to be a celebrity, she can't help but let out her emotions and express them to Toyin Abraham.

