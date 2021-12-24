Abbie Herbert’s biography: age, height, birthday, family, net worth

Abbie Herbert is an American model, TikToker, and social media influencer. She is best known for her TikTok and YouTube videos, where she often posts lifestyle and fashion-related content.

What is Abbie Herbert famous for? She is known for her funny, short lip-sync videos on her TikTok page. Abbie also posts modelling, fashion, and travel photos on Instagram. Here is everything you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name : Abbie Herbert

: Abbie Herbert Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 15 July, 1996

: 15 July, 1996 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth : Steubenville, Ohio, United States

: Steubenville, Ohio, United States Current residence: Bradford Woods, Pennsylvania, United States

Bradford Woods, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'9"

: 5'9" Height in centimetres : 179

: 179 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches : 32-23-34

: 32-23-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-58-86

: 81-58-86 Shoe size : 9 (US)

: 9 (US) Dress size : 2 (US)

: 2 (US) Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Relationship status : Married

: Married Husband : Josh Herbert

: Josh Herbert Children : 1

: 1 Profession : Model, TikToker, social media influencer

: Model, TikToker, social media influencer Net worth : $1 million

: $1 million Instagram : @abbieherbert_

: @abbieherbert_ TikTok : @abbieherbert

: @abbieherbert YouTube: TheHerbertsYT

Abbie Herbert’s bio

Abbie was born on 15th July 1996 in Steubenville, Ohio in the United States. Abbie Herbert's parents are not known as she has not disclosed any details about her family.

When is Abbie Herbert's birthday?

As of 2022, Abbie Herbert's age is 25 years. She celebrates her birthday on the 15th July of every year. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

What does Abbie Herbert do for a living? She is a content creator and model currently signed by Docherty Model and Talent Agency. She has a considerable number of followers on Instagram and TikTok. In addition, Abbie and her husband have a joint YouTube channel, TheHerbertsYT, where they post content as a couple that range from vlogs, challenges to videos of their baby.

Before she found fame online, she had been working as a model. She was first signed while she was only 15 years old. At the time, Abbie was still in high school and only did modelling as a hobby.

However, she has stated that she struggled with various issues early on in her career. She did battle with alcohol and has claimed that she used to drink on most weekends to the point of blacking out.

Abbie has also struggled with her weight. She has claimed that weight issues hampered her career massively. Her modelling agency dropped her after gaining excessive weight. Two years after she was dropped, she got her life back together and was signed by Next Models, and Wilhelmina Models. She has also worked with other agencies such as Docherty Model and Talent Agency.

How much is she worth?

Abbie Herbert's net worth is estimated to be $1 million. Nevertheless, this has not been confirmed yet.

When did she get married?

She is married to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based musician, singer and songwriter Josh Herbert. Abbie got married to Josh in 2019. The couple first met in 2013 onset of one of Josh's music videos. At the time, she was working as a model and had been contacted to appear in the video. After filming the video, the two kept in touch.

The two had their first date in 2015 and moved in together two months after dating. However, their relationship has received much backlash primarily due to their age difference. Josh has been accused of grooming Abbie by social media users after the two posted a video on how they met. Josh is 6 years older than Abbie.

The couple is blessed with a daughter who they have named Poppy James Herbert. Abbie Herbert's baby's nickname is Poot. The model has received criticism for naming her child Poot.

Where do the Herberts live?

The couple currently lives in Bradford Woods, Pennsylvania, in the United States.

Measurements

Abbie Herbert's height is 5 ft 9 in (179 cm) and weighs 121 lbs (55 kgs). She has brown hair and blue eyes. Her body measurements are 81-58-86 cm (32-23-34 in)

Abbie Herbert is an American social media influencer and model. She is best known as an online content creator. The model shares videos weekly on her Instagram and TikTok pages as well as on her YouTube channel. She is currently married to Josh Herbert.

