On X (formerly Twitter), the hashtag #justiceforNamtira is trending after a young girl was bullied by a classmate at Lead British International School, Abuja

While the school has been shut down temporarily, mixed reactions have continued to trail the incident since it blew up on social media

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the name of the chairman and four other things you may not know about the Abuja school

Lead British International School, Abuja (LBIS) is trending on social media, and it is not in any way for an academic feat.

The Abuja school came to the limelight after one of its students, Namtira Bwala, was bullied by her classmate, Maryam Hassan.

Namtira Bwala was bullied by classmate Maryam Hassan. Photo Credit: (@Hannnatu_), lbis.org

Source: Twitter

After videos of the bullying surfaced on social media, the matter started as a social media outrage but quickly escalated, with the government stepping in.

On Tuesday, April 23, the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, ordered the school to be shut down for three days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While the bully has tendered an apology to Namtira, there is still an ongoing campaign on social media for justice to take its course.

In this article, Legit.ng lists five facts about the school culled from its official website.

Lead British International School (LBIS) was established in September 2007. The school started with its Abuja location before establishing another one in Ibadan in 2017. Honourable Oluwole Oke is the chairman and proprietor of Lead British International School Abuja and Ibadan. It is unclear if the Osun state indigene owns the school. The address of LBIS where the bullying incident happened is Aliyu Mustdafa Street, Off Wole Soyinka Ave, Gwarinpa Estate, Gwarinpa, Abuja. LBIS's mission statement is "to provide a range of world-class educational and social experiences and an environment appropriate to the age, potential, and needs of our pupils in order to empower them with the knowledge needed to be self-reliant in a competitive world."

Update on bullying incident at Abuja school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Namtira Bwala's cousin had reacted to the bullying incident at Lead British International School, Abuja.

The cousin of the bullied girl appreciated Nigerians for their support as she shared recent progress on the issue.

She revealed the school has been shut down for the time being and shared what would befall her relative's bully. Outrage trailed a viral video of Namtira being bullied by a girl at the school.

Source: Legit.ng