The online drama between Davido and Wizkid, as well as Tekno and Kizz Daniel, has raised questions about uncontroversial Nigerian celebs

Legit.ng has decided to shine a spotlight on a few Nigerian celebrities who are known for their crafts and not their fights

This list includes top actors, musicians, media personalities and more that have remained unproblematic

The recent events on the Nigerian social media space about top celebrities at loggerheads have left some people wondering if it is possible to be in the limelight without being controversial.

It is often said that every publicity is good publicity, and this has led some public figures to do controversial things to get people talking about them.

Genevieve Nnaji and other Nigerian celebrities have remained uncontroversial. Photos: @genevievennaji, @adedimejilateef, @temsbaby

However, there seem to be some celebrities who appear to always have trouble courting them and are usually in the news for messy reasons, either as a result of their actions or inactions.

One of such celebs is Grammy-nominated singer Davido as well as his colleague, Wizkid. In light of their recent online drama, Legit.ng will now be taking a look at some Nigerian celebrities who are unproblematic and without controversies always trailing them.

1. Temilade Openiyi aka Tems

This 28-year-old Grammy-winning musician is mostly known for her talent, her killer curves and her music with top Nigerian singer Wizkid. Despite being one of the industry’s IT girls, Tems has managed to stay away from controversial situations. Sometimes, fans try to ruffle her feathers by calling her music boring or commenting on her stage presence, but this young lady has continued to maintain her decorum while conquering the international music scene.

2. Adedamola Adefolahan aka Fireboy DML

This 28-year-old musician is signed to YBNL Records, owned by Olamide Baddo. Like his boss, he has remained unproblematic and is only concerned with making good music. Despite the drama often plaguing the Nigerian music scene, Fireboy has managed to not be in the crossfires by dutifully putting out music and winning more fans to his side, including legendary American singer, Madonna.

3. Adedimeji Lateef

Being an unproblematic celebrity is not only limited to the music industry. Popular Nollywood actor Adedimeji Lateef can boast of fans in both the English and Yoruba-speaking parts of the industry. His talent is unquestionable as fans look forward to him translating his roles to perfection, being loved up with his wife, Mo Bimpe, and staying out of celebrity dramas.

4. Genevieve Nnaji

This legendary Nollywood actress is no doubt regarded as the celebrity sweetheart of many. Genevieve has managed to maintain her star power despite staying away from celebrity circles and keeping a low profile. It is always a field day on social media whenever she decides to bless fans with new photos. Many have used Genevieve as an example of what a classy celebrity with poise should be, and this is not far-fetched, seeing as she has managed to remain uncontroversial despite her many years in the industry.

5. Bimbo Ademoye

Bimbo Ademoye is a relatively new actress in the Nollywood scene, but she has taken the industry by storm with her endearing personality, great talent, and more. The movie star has no problem switching from the English-speaking to the Yoruba-speaking parts of the industry, and she is greatly accepted by fans on both fronts. Apart from her acting career, Ademoye’s skit videos are also her selling point, endearing even more people to her. Despite the sometimes chaotic nature of the film industry, she has managed to remain in her uncontroversial lane.

6. Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori aka Kiekie:

This multi-talented public figure is a breath of fresh air in the entertainment industry. Kiekie has managed to wear many hats, including but not limited to acting, celebrity styling, singing, skit-making, and event hosting, to name a few. Her endearing personality has won over many fans to her side in just a short period of time, with many of them feeling inspired. Without a doubt, Kiekie is one of the non problematic celebrities around.

7 & 8. Stan Nze and Blessing Jessica Obasi

This Nollywood celebrity couple is one duo that warms up social media with their lovely displays both as individuals and as a team. They have both managed to seamlessly navigate what it’s like to be a celebrity in Nigeria despite the different controversies that erupt from their colleagues online.

It is commendable that some Nigerian celebrities have managed to remain unblemished by controversies, especially in a world where negativity seems to be greatly applauded. However, the names listed above are only a few of the unproblematic stars in Nigeria.

