The 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) ended with a lot of controversy, one of which was Osas Ighodaro's win

The curvy actress emerged as Best Actress in Drama, and her colleague nominated in the same category Ns Ikpe-Etim reacted on Twitter

Nse wasn't the only one who found Osas' win funny, netizens also believed that she did not deserve the award

Nollywood actress Osa Ighodaro emerged as Best Actress in Drama at the just concluded AMVCA to the shock of many.

The actress was nominated alongside her colleagues, including Nse Ikpe-Etim, who many believe should have taken the award home.

Netizens react to Osas Ighodaro's win Photo credit: @nseikpeetim/@oficialosas

Source: Instagram

Following Osas' announcement as the winner, Nse on Twitter dropped a laughing emoji and sparked reactions across social media platforms.

See Nse's tweet below:

Netizens react to Osas' AMVCA win

ladyque_1:

"Osas sef knows that she doesn’t deserve this particular award."

original_karen_chris:

"The cry is so fake..she knows she doesn’t deserve it sef."

ogayenne:

"Some of the people who are ranting over this award never visited the website to vote. They forget it's a "viewer's choice award" Your favorite can be the best but if you don't visit the site, vote for them, the people you least expected can overturn them and emerge winners."

@Redfairylee:

"Omo then cheat this woman Nse ha."

@phartycocoa:

"I love osas….. But you see this award, she doesn’t deserve it. E reach make Nse laugh."

@Abbye_edi__:

"Nse Ikpe Doesn't get her flowers enough. One of the most decorated Actress in this industry. She was robbed "

__laura_baby_:

"Am I the only one that hasn’t seen any of this lady’s movie? ‍"

ejiroirene:

"It's a voting award now! It's called people's choice award. If it were to be by pure talent then we can complain."

Tacha brags, shades other celebs as she rocks N9.5m dress to AMVCA

Big Brother Naija star, Tacha did not win best dressed at the 2023 AMVCA, but it did not stop her from bragging about her outfit.

Missing out on the action of the two days preceding the award night, Tacha took to social media on Saturday night to show off her dress.

In the same tweet, the reality star shared the receipt of her dress from the designer, tagged in dollars but estimated to cost about N9.5m.

