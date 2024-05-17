Some veteran Nollywood actresses who were present at the funeral of late Jnr Pope have appealed to the people to allow his wife to rest

In the emotional clip, two actresses were heartbroken as they cried and begged that people should leave widow alone

According to them, the deceased was a good man, he should be left alone and allowed to rest in peace

An emotional video of two Nollywood actresses, Rita Edochie and Chinwe Okoh begging and pleading with people and late Jnr Pope's family, has surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that Jnr pope was buried in his hometown amid tears and sorrow. A lot of his colleagues went to play their last respect to the late actor.

In the viral video, the two said that people should leave late Jnr Pope's widow alone. According to them, a lot has been said about her since her husband died. They blamed the social media for the rumour being spread about her.

Rita Edochie, others speak about Jnr Pope's widow. Photo credit @ritaedochie/@jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Edochie says couples do fight

In the recording, the veteran actress said a lot of married people use to have misunderstandings, and they would eventually resolve them.

She also noted that God would judge all the people saying negative things about the late actor and his widow.

Recall that a candlelight procession was held in honour of late Jnr Pope. His colleague who attended were looking dejected as they mourned his departure.

See the post here:

Reactions have trailed what the actresses said about their colleague. Here are some of the comments below:

@ifeanyichukwu_an:

"To be a peaceful widow in this country is by connection

@cookwithrose_:

"May God Give her all the strength she needs."

@nwaamara1:

"Na vdm start am I don't know y he derives joy trolling widows."

@swetjessy:

"I don't understand why the wife becomes a bad person while all that time his husband has never said anything bad about the wife its like after the death we outsiders become people."

@ivyledge_ncube:

"Widows see wahala sha in this naija."

@_bws25_bee06:

"Being a widow in Nigeria is tough."

@arikegreat1:

"Especially those Facebook & Titktok silly influencers… they will do anything for traffic to get people to “tap tap”."

@anita_nenye:

"Hei God I been no wan cry o."

@hennybabe1:

"Was the wife the one that allowed them to enter boat without protection? Is it the wife's movie? People need to be for real and have sense. How is it the wife's fault?"

@adedoyin.gram:

"Women just come this life come suffer! Imagine! How can you start spreading baseless rumors about a widow? Same thing Mohbad’s widow is going through. Bimbo that died in a house fire during a fight with her husband… did you people not free the man?"

AGN warns ahead of Jnr Pope's burial

Legit.ng had reported that AGN had warned its members who were going to late Jnr Pope's burial.

The guild made T-shirts for the people going and said they should not do unnecessary videos and taking pictures.

The guild also noted that buses were provided for the people who were going to the ceremony,

Source: Legit.ng