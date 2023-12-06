Mercy Aigbe has specially surprised her lovely husband as she appreciated him for his support over the years

In a video sighted online, the actress invited her colleagues to the room where she gave her husband the surprise

She came into the room, knelt down, and praised him for his support while giving him a bouquet

Nollywood actress Mercy Agbe has organised a surprise for her husband who has been supportive of her career since they got married.

The actress has been doing everything to keep her marriage since she unveiled her husband and was backlashed for being a second wife.

Mercy Aigbe appreciates husband with flower. Photo credit @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The couple have been peppering fans with loved-up photos, and outings on social media since she got married to the movie marketer.

In a new post, the actress decided to thank her man for his support over the years especially as they have been marketing their latest movie 'Ada Omo Daddy' together.

Mercy Aigbe gives hubby flowers

In the video posted on her Instagram, Aigbe who had planned the surprise came into the room filled with some of her colleagues. She knelt and gave Kazim a bouquet.

The actress also called her man the best husband in the world as she told her fans to help her appreciate her husband.

See the video here:

Fans react to Mercy Aigbe's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the Nollywood actress while she was appreciating her husband. Here are some of the comments below.

@adediwurablarkgold:

"Agbeke, you too sabi."

@moyolawalofficial:

"Aaaw ,support is everything."

@abso_bieber:

"Mercy dey dere dey smile when Dem go use yash snitch ur husband for your side na dat tym ur eyes go clear, ove here."

@cake_manire:

"My sis @bee_clover was just saying this yesterday, that you husband is very supportive."

@inicakez:

"He deserves it. You actually brought out the funny part of him. God bless you both."

@omotolosho14:

"Do you and leave the story for story teller."

@adedolapo.ahmad:

"So happy for you ma'am."

@toksbarbie030:

"I don’t know why am teary."

@adeotiyusuf:

"Man of the year."

@seunadelabu:

"Nkechi let us hear word! He's giving us motivational speech and you dare interrupt him. Abebelukege ."

