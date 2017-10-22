Nigerian actress Ruth Kadiri's biography: age, husband, movies

Ruth Kadiri is one of the names that will come to your mind whenever Nollywood is mentioned. She is a super-talented Nigerian actress, screenwriter, film producer, entertainer and philanthropist.

Nigerian actress Ruth Kadiri posing for the camera. Photo: @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

Her debut film was Boys Cot, and so far, she has starred in more than 100 films. Some of the films she has starred in are In Your Arms, Black Bride, Black Men Rock, Love is Beautiful and Too Old for Love, to mention a few.

Profile summary

Full name Ruth Kadiri Ezerika Born 24th March 1988 Birthplace Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria Residence Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria Age 34 years (as of 2021) College Yaba College of Technology in Yana, Lagos State University University of Lagos, Nigeria Educational qualifications National Diploma in Business Administration Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communication Profession Actress, screenwriter, film producer, entertainer, philanthropist Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Igbo Father Desmond Kadiri Mother's name Unknown Sister Precious Ehis Kadiri (Nollywood actress) Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Mr Ezerika (2018 to present) Children Reign Ezerika Net worth $700,000 Facebook @RuthKadiriOfficial Instagram ruthkadiri Twitter @teamruthkadiri

Who is Ruth Kadiri, the Nigerian actress?

Ruth Kadiri has been making waves in the Nigerian film industry. Her excellence speaks volumes about her hardworking nature.

Who are Ruth Kadiri's parents?

Ruth is the daughter of Desmond Kadiri (father). Although her mum's name is publicly unknown, the actress spent most of her childhood with her mother. Her dad mostly worked and lived outside Nigeria.

She has a younger sibling named Precious Ehis Kadiri. Ruth Kadiri's sister is a renowned Nigerian movie producer and the Chief Executive Officer of Flore beddings.

Where is Ruth Kadiri from?

Since she was born on 24th March 1988 in Benin City, Edo State, Ruth Kadiri's age is 34 years as of May 2022.

What tribe is Ruth Kadiri?

She is an Edo State native but has never confirmed her ethnic group to the public. However, fans assume she is Igbo since it the most dominant tribe in Edo State. Other main ethnic groups in this state are the Esans, Etsako, Owans, Binis, and Akoko Edos.

Educational background

The actress completed her primary and secondary school education in Benin City, Edo State. She earned a National Diploma in Business Administration from Yaba College of Technology in Yana, Lagos State. She later graduated from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communication.

Career history

Kadiri joined Nollywood after completing her university studies and gradually built her career. She is now an actress, screenwriter, and producer. Ruth's first role was in the Boys Cot film.

Ruth Kadiri's movies

Her first project brought her to the public's eye and landed her more lead roles in Nollywood. Some of the most famous Ruth Kadiri movies include:

Heart of a Fighter

Matters Arising

Black Men Rock

Somebody Lied

Sex and Love

Over the Edge

Unbreak

Trouble Comes to Town

Stolen Lives

Wandering Soul

Five Wives

Biological Clock

Breath of Love

Ishaka

Mad Couple

Change of Ownership

Made Sex

This is not a Love Story

Dear Ijeoma

A Toast to Heartbreak

Tiwa's Story

Nchekwube , the Meat Seller

, The Call

Girls are not Smiling

Limpopo Chicks

Unconditional

Honeymoon Guys

Promises are Forever

Miss Taken

Paranoia

Jack and Jill

Broken Reed

Keepa

Heart Beat

Deceptive Heart 1 and 2

Fair Play

Ruth Kadiri's films as a screenwriter

She has written and co-written numerous excellent movies alongside several other renowned screenwriters. Some of the movies that are in her credit include:

Matters Arising

Heart of a Fighter

Ladies Men

Sincerity

First Class

Over the Edge

Ruth Kadiri's movies as a producer

Ruth is one of the best film producers. She has played a huge role in the production of Nollywood films such as:

Matter Arising

Over the Edge

Somebody Lied

Memory Lane

Ruth Kadiri's philanthropic works

The actress is the founder of a charity organization known as the Ruth Kadiri Kids Foundation. The foundation was formed to help the less privileged children achieve their dreams and goals in life. She does this through inspirational talks and material donations.

In 2012, the actress single-handedly sponsored five learners from First Foundation College in Ajegunle, Lagos State. According to her, nothing makes her happier than the smile of children. As a result, she aims to put a smile on the faces of different kids by catering for their needs.

Awards and nominations

The actress has taken home two wins and six nominations in her various acting roles. The awards include:

2015 - The Nigeria Entertainment Awards for the Actress of the Year (Winner)

The Nigeria Entertainment Awards for the Actress of the Year (Winner) 2015 - Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards for the Best Female Viewers Choice (Nominated)

Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards for the Best Female Viewers Choice (Nominated) 2015 - Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards for the Best On-screen Duo with Majid Michel (Nominated)

Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards for the Best On-screen Duo with Majid Michel (Nominated) 2015 - Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards for the Best Actress (Nominated)

Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards for the Best Actress (Nominated) 2018 - City People Movie Award for the Best Actress of the year (Winner)

City People Movie Award for the Best Actress of the year (Winner) 2018 - City People Movie Award for the Face of Nollywood (Nominated)

City People Movie Award for the Face of Nollywood (Nominated) 2019 - Ghana Movie Awards for the Best Movie African Collaborations (Nominated)

Ghana Movie Awards for the Best Movie African Collaborations (Nominated) 2019 - Ghana Movie Awards for the Best Actress African Collaboration (Nominated)

Is Ruth Kadiri married?

Ruth Kadiri is a wonderful wife and mother. She tied the knots with the love of her life in 2018. It is believed that the couple in a private traditional wedding since they have never shared its details or photos with the public. Ruth Kadiri's child, Reign Ezerika, was born on 21st August 2019.

Is Ruth Kadiri married to Eddie Watson?

Actors Eddie Watson and Ruth Kadiri are not a couple in real life. However, they are good friends and have cordial working relationships as Nollywood colleagues. Eddie Watson's wife is actress Naomi Baaba Watson.

Who is Ruth Kadiri's husband?

The actress is married to Mr Ezerika. She shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram in December 2017 and captioned it with the following words:

Merry Christmas, world. @ 12:15 am December 25, 2017; I said yes to the man who totally completes me. My daddyyyy, my friend, my brother, my pastor, my perv, my gossip partner. And my husband to be. God bless you and keep you safe for me.

The first time Ruth shared her husband's picture on social media was on their first wedding anniversary. She pinned the kissing photo with this lovely message:

Being your wife is so peaceful. I love it here. Happy anniversary to us.

Which state is Ruth Kadiri's husband from?

It is believed that Mr Ezerika is Igbo and a businessman from Anambra State. The father of Ruth Kadiri's child is also assumed to be in his 40s.

Ruth Kadiri's dating history

Before marrying Ezerika, Ruth dated a man who spent his time between Nigeria and London. She later realized his wife and two kids were in London. The actress was also dated Nigerian producer Stanley Ebonnie for some time.

What is Ruth Kadiri's net worth?

Ruth Kadiri's net worth of about $700,000 is from her acting career and brand endorsements. She has starred in numerous Nigerian films and received several awards.

Ruth Kadiri's cars and houses

Ruth owns a mansion in Lekki, Lagos State, an affluent residential area and home to many elites and celebrities.

The public assumed she was dating journalist Kemi Olunloyo and he bought her an N24 million Range Rover. However, the actress refuted the claims. She later posted on Instagram a white BMW gifted to her by her lover in 2018.

Ruth Kadiri is a household name across the continent. The actress is one of the few scandal-free movie stars in Nollywood. Her fans cannot wait for more movies from her.

