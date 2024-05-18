DSS operatives have reportedly stormed the national assembly complex and manhandled two staff members of the assembly

Chris Odoh and John Nnadi, a deputy director and senate committee on petroleum (downstream), were two staff members the DSS manhandled

The operatives asked them for their identity cards, and they were taken to their office at the national assembly because they could not identify themselves

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Friday, May 17 and manhandled two senior staff members of the chamber.

The staff members are Chris Odoh, a Deputy Director and John Nnadi of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream).

DSS storms national assembly and manhandled two staff Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, the DSS demanded the duo's identification card while they were making their way to the White House from the Senate Building. The White House was the building linking the Senate to the House of Representatives building.

Why DSS storms national assembly

According to an eyewitness, the security agents stopped the national assembly officials over their failure to identify themselves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Passersby, who made efforts to wade into the matter, later worsened the incident as the operatives of the DSS dragged Idoh and Nnadi to their office at the White House Complex.

The treatment of the staff attracted sympathy from the Money Deposit Banks' staff members and journalists present at the national assembly.

Protest rocks NA over staff members' arrest

The development disturbed the National Assembly's staff at their various White House offices, including the office of the mace bearer in the Senate. They then stormed the DSS office and demanded the immediate release of their colleagues.

Mrs Ilobah Isabella, the Deputy Clerk to the Senate (Legislative), and Alex Annagu, the Divisional Police Officer in the National Assembly, moved to restore sanity by appealing to every concerned person to return to their respective offices.

Why DSS arrested Auxilliary in Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that popular Oyo State Motor Park former chairman Mukaila Lamidi, aka Auxiliary, has been reportedly arrested by the DSS.

A reliable source privy to the development disclosed that the Auxiliary was arrested for calling out an ally of Governor Seyi Makinde in an interview.

In the interview, Auxilliary alleged that Governor Makinde's ally, Seye Famojuro, was behind his travail.

Source: Legit.ng