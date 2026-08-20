Burna Boy scored two nominations at the 2026 MTV VMAs for his FIFA World Cup collaboration with Shakira

Tems earned a Best R&B nod for 'Raindance', her joint record with British rapper Dave

MTV quietly dropped the Best Afrobeats category after just three editions, raising questions about African music's place at the awards

Burna Boy and Tems are flying the Nigerian flag at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, with both artists securing nominations in major genre categories, even as MTV quietly retired the Best Afrobeats category that had become a flashpoint for debate among African music fans.

The VMAs are scheduled for Sunday, September 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, with the ceremony broadcasting live on CBS and MTV and streaming on Paramount+.

Nigerian music stars Burna Boy and Tems secure 2026 VMA nominations in major international categories. Photo: burnaboygram/temsbaby

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy's two nominations

As published on the MTV website, Burna Boy picked up two nominations off the back of "Dai Dai", his collaboration with Colombian superstar Shakira that served as the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The track earns him spots in both the Best Collaboration and Best Latin categories.

In Best Collaboration, "Dai Dai" goes up against "Chains & Whips" by Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T and Malice; "Ever Since U Left Me" by French Montana and Max B; "Bring Your Love" by Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter; "Stateside" by PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson; and "Hard Part" by Teyana Taylor and Lucky Daye.

The Best Latin field is equally competitive, with "Dai Dai" facing entries from Anitta featuring Shakira, Bad Bunny, Fuerza Regida, Karol G, Rosalía featuring Yahritza y Su Esencia, and Ryan Castro, Kapo and GANGSTA.

Tems enters the R&B race

Tems received her MTV VMA nomination in the Best R&B category for "Raindance", a collaborative track with British rapper Dave.

Tems is up against Bruno Mars for "I Just Might", Chris Brown for "It Depends/Obvious", Justin Bieber for "YUKON", Kehlani for "Folded", and Mariah the Scientist alongside Kali Uchis for "Is It a Crime."

The track has performed strongly in the United Kingdom and internationally, further cementing Tems' presence in mainstream R&B circles.

2026 VMA nominations feature Burna Boy and Tems as MTV removes Best Afrobeats category. Photo: burnaboygram/temsbaby

Source: Instagram

MTV drops the best Afrobeats category

The nominations arrive against the backdrop of MTV removing the Best Afrobeats category from this year's lineup entirely, ending it after just three editions.

The category launched in 2023, with Rema and Selena Gomez winning its inaugural award for "Calm Down".

South African artist Tyla then claimed back-to-back victories in 2024 and 2025 with "Water" and "Push 2 Start" respectively, the latter triumphing over a field that included Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, Tems and Asake.

Tyla's consecutive wins had sparked considerable debate about how African music is categorised at global awards. MTV has offered no public explanation for axing the category.

The Best Afrobeats drop is not the only change to this year's show.

Best Rock, Best Group, Best Album, Video for Good, Best Long-form Video and Song of the Summer have all been removed, while the Best Dance category makes a return after a prolonged absence.

Leading this year's nominations is Madonna with 11 nods, followed by Taylor Swift with nine nods.

Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter each received seven. Fan voting across 13 categories closes on 25 September.

Full nominations list:

Video Of The Year

Ariana Grande – “hate that I made you love me” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Tears”- Island

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Artist Of The Year

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records

Madonna – Warner Records

Morgan Wallen – Big Loud/Mercury Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song Of The Year

BTS – “Swim” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” – Island

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – Human Re Sources

Best New Artist

Bella Kay – Atlantic Records

CORTIS – BIGHIT MUSIC

Magnus Ferrell -Visva Records/Republic Records

Malcolm Todd – Columbia Records

Myles Smith – RCA Records

Sienna Spiro – Capitol Records

Stella Lefty – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Best Collaboration

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips” – Roc Nation Distribution

French Montana x Max B – “Ever Since U Left Me” – Coke Boys Records

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – “Hard Part” – Def Jam Recordings

Best Pop

Ariana Grande – “hate that I made you love me” – Republic Records

Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead” – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Kehlani – “Safe” – Atlantic Records

Don Toliver – “E85” – Cactus Jack/ Atlantic Records

Drake – “Janice ST.FU” – OVO/Republic Records

Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL” – Hot Girl Productions

Travis Scott – “DUMBO” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

Tyler, The Creator – “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE” – Columbia Records

Best R&B

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious” – RCA Records

Dave & Tems – “Raindance” – Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records

Justin Bieber – “YUKON” – Def Jam Recordings

Kehlani – “Folded” – Atlantic Records

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime” – Epic Records

Best Alternative

Geese – “Taxes” – Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam

mgk & Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE” – EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records

Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide” – Mercury Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure” – Geffen Records

SOMBR – “Homewrecker” – SMB Music/Warner Records

Tame Impala – “Dracula” – Columbia Records

Twenty One Pilots – “Drag Path” – Fueled By Ramen

Best Dance

Bebe Rexha & Faithless – “New Religion” – Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE

Harry Styles – “Aperture” – Columbia Records

Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Slayyyter – “DANCE…” – RECORDS/Columbia Records

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Best Latin

Anitta with Shakira – “Choka Choka” – Republic Records/UMLE

Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL” – Rimas Entertainment

Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO” – Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin

KAROL G – “Papasito” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla” – Columbia Records

Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – “LA VILLA” – AWOO Corp./ Sony Music US Latin

Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin

Best K-Pop

BLACKPINK – “JUMP” – YG Entertainment

BTS – “SWIM” – BIGHIT MUSIC

CORTIS – “REDRED” – BIGHIT MUSIC

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records

LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – “SPAGHETTI” – SOURCE MUSIC

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Best Country

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records

Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell” – Lost Highway/Interscope Records

Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Broken Bow Records

Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle” – Columbia Nashville

Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Stella Lefty – “Boston” – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette” – Back Blocks Music/Mercury Records

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – “hate that I made you love me” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island

Taylor Swift – “Opalite” – Republic Records

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records

Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

SOMBR – “My Body Isn’t Ready” – SMB Music/Warner Records

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Cinematography

A$AP Rocky – “PUNK ROCKY” – A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records

Ariana Grande – “hate that I made you love me” – Republic Records

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Editing

Ariana Grande – “hate that I made you love me” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Choreography

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music

Harry Styles – “Dance No More” – Columbia Records

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – “hate that I made you love me” – Republic Records

JISOO X ZAYN – “Eyes Closed” – Warner Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony.” – Human Re Sources

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Burna Boy, Shakira's World Cup song makes history

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy’s FIFA World Cup 2026 collaboration with Shakira, Dai Dai, ranked at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart after climbing two spots.

The track also held firm atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a third consecutive week, marking the first official World Cup song to lead either chart since their launch in 2020.

For Burna Boy, this milestone represents his first-ever Billboard Global 200 No. 1, while Shakira secured her second chart-topping hit.

Source: Legit.ng