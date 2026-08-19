A South African lady named Lesthabo shared alleged screenshots showing Davido sliding into her DMs with compliments and questions about her origin

Davido fired back at the claims, posting a comparison screenshot to show the messages looked nothing like his actual inbox

Several fans weighed in with strong opinions, with some finding the accusations believable and others dismissing them outright

Davido has pushed back against fresh cheating allegations after a South African woman accused him of privately messaging her while married to Chioma.

The woman, identified online as Lesthabo, went public with screenshots she claimed showed the singer sliding into her direct messages to compliment her looks and inquire about her background.

Reactions as Davido tweets after South African lady alleges he slid into her DMs . Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

In the alleged exchanges, the music star supposedly praised her name, asked where she was from, and told her she was beautiful. A separate screenshot she shared appeared to show her asking why she was being threatened with a lawsuit over the posts.

Davido denies the screenshots are real

The Afrobeats star did not stay quiet for long. He took to social media to challenge the authenticity of the images, sharing a screenshot from his own account to demonstrate what his actual messages pane looks like. He pointed out clear visual differences between the two and dismissed Lesthabo as someone seeking clout.

Davido dragged online over cheating allegation by South African lady. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Its adults really believing that the screenshots are real. This is how the messages pane should look like. Check the differences. Thats just a teenager fishing for attention online, and yall falling for it."

Here is the X post made by the singer about the allegations against him:

Fans react to Davido cheating claims

The drama sparked heated debate online, with fans split between scepticism and frustration.

@badtGirlRiri wrote:

"Everyone knows you are promiscuous, so it's easy to believe things like this about you, I hope you take time to reflect on how you ruin that aspect of your image. Lol. It's Davido, people will believe this kind of accusation before they even reason it."

@abazwhyllzz commented:

"Make them catch am teach am something."

@U6eonx said:

"but this one is real, ive told you to stop smoking colos."

Oluwaridha1 was more dismissive, writing:

"Only mumu will believe say Davido fit text this 1. She belike oparun."

Precious folake2 had a different take entirely:

"David you're a disgrace to we 30BGs. Can you just stop?? I regret supporting you fr."

Mandisa directed her message at the singer personally:

"leave South African women alone, you're married to a good woman. She doesn't deserve further embarrassment."

Biglarry11 brought the timing into the conversation:

"You're in another scandal again few days after your uncle win an election. you cannot even wait for a month ehn.. guy dem swear for you? You don't deserve chioma fr, na everytime you're embarrassing the innocent girl. chaii."

Davido addresses clash with Edo governor

Legit.ng had reported that the public clash between Afrobeats star Davido and the Edo State governor came into focus during the Osun State election campaign, with the singer defending his actions and pushing back against criticism of his involvement in the political contest.

Davido maintained that he had done nothing wrong, arguing that the governor had crossed state lines to interfere in the Osun election. The singer also took a swipe at the governor over the state of infrastructure in Edo, using the condition of the state to question the governor’s record and, pointedly, his standing to weigh in on affairs in Osun.

Source: Legit.ng