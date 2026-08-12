Ayra Starr's mother, Nene Aderibigbe, known as Gen Z Mummy, led a street campaign in Lagos to promote the singer's upcoming album

The group wore coordinated black outfits and purple headgear while holding handwritten signs ahead of the August 14 Starr Girl release

Fans flooded social media with reactions to the wholesome family show of support for the Afrobeats star

Family has officially joined the marketing team. Ahead of her third studio album's release, Afrobeats singer Ayra Starr is receiving some very hands-on support from home, and the internet is loving every moment of it.

Nene Aderibigbe, the mother of Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, professionally known as Ayra Starr, rallied a group that included the singer's sister and other women for a street-level promotional push through Lagos.

Ayra Starr’s mother and sister take part in a colourful street promotion for the singer’s new album. Photo: genzmummy/ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The group, all dressed in matching black outfits and purple headgear, were filmed riding in a car and holding up handwritten placards that read:

"STARGIRL album out on the 14th of August."

Nene, who goes by the handle Genzmummy on social media, has built her own following online, and the clip quickly spread across platforms, drawing widespread admiration for the family's visible enthusiasm.

Starr Girl drops on August 14

The campaign is building anticipation for Starr Girl, Ayra Starr's third studio album.

It follows her 2021 debut 19 & Dangerous and her sophomore project The Year I Turned 21, released in May 2024.

Born in Cotonou, Benin Republic and raised in Lagos, Ayra Starr rose to prominence after signing to Mavin Records.

Her 2022 single Rush earned her a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards, cementing her place among Africa's leading voices in contemporary music.

Watch the video of Ayra Starr's mother on the streets of Lagos below:

Fans react to Ayra Starr's mom's street campaign

The video drew a wave of warm reactions online. Here is what fans said:

@D_realfave_:

"This is so sweet 🥺💜 Supportive family, Gen Z mummy is everything 💜"

@realchampdel:

"🥹❤️ Family support just hits different. Starrgirl is well supported! 👏🔥"

@Maximumolusegun:

"When your biggest fanbase starts from home. ❤️✨"

@NancyOtf:

"Now this is family having your back!"

@AmpiPhantin:

"When your family believes in your dreams, it hits different 🥹"

@VirgoSmart1:

"Make dem no promote for source of family income ke 😂"

@Olorunjuwonlo30:

"When your whole family turns into your street team. 😭❤️ Ayra Starr really has a Starrgirl movement at home before the world even starts moving. 🥹🔥 Nothing hits like seeing your people genuinely proud of you. 👏🏾✨"

Ayra Starr’s mother and sister support the singer’s album promotion alongside other women in Lagos. Photo: genzmummy/ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

South Africa clarifies Ayra Starr's visa denial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that South Africa’s Consul-General Prof Bobby Moroe revealed the real reason Ayra Starr was denied a visa in February 2024 was due to a documentation error.

He explained that her team submitted a yellow fever certificate from the wrong country, which led to the rejection but had nothing to do with her celebrity status or nationality.

Moroe added that the issue was later resolved, and Ayra Starr was granted a one-year visa to perform in South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng