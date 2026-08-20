WhatsApp chats between BBNaija's Sheggz and Bella surfaced online amid growing tension over their relationship

Sheggz laid out an elaborate wedding plan for Bella, including a ring reveal with Icebox in Atlanta and a white wedding in Montenegro

Bella's sister had previously called out Sheggz for making empty promises, and the leaked chats have since sparked reactions online

Private WhatsApp conversations between BBNaija stars Sheggz and Bella have gone viral, revealing a desperate attempt by Sheggz to hold their relationship together after Bella confronted him over dishonesty.

The chats surfaced shortly on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, after Bella's sister publicly called out Sheggz, accusing him of stringing her sister along with promises he never intended to keep.

Reactions as BBNaija's Sheggz and Bella's alleged WhatsApp chats surface amid relationship crisis. Photo credit@bellaokague/@sheggz

Source: Instagram

Sheggz's elaborate wedding plans for Bella

In the leaked messages, Sheggz poured his heart out to Bella, telling her the house felt empty without her and that his family was already missing her presence. He appealed for one final chance at her trust and even recalled small details about her, including how much he loved hearing her sing Igbo songs around the house.

Beyond the emotional appeals, Sheggz laid out a detailed roadmap for their future together.

BBNaija's Sheggz dragged over a failed relationship with Bella. Photo credit@sheggz

Source: Instagram

He proposed a ring reveal in partnership with Icebox in Atlanta, followed by a traditional introduction ceremony in the East. He said their court wedding would take place in London, with a traditional wedding scheduled for December and a white wedding in February, on Valentine's Day, in Montenegro. He also urged Bella to answer calls from his family members.

Sheggz also addressed the public breakup narrative directly, suggesting they allow people to believe they had separated before surprising everyone with a wedding announcement.

Here is the Instagram post with the WhatsApp chat of the two reality stars below:

Fans react to the leaked chats

The screenshots drew sharp reactions from social media users, with many questioning Sheggz's sincerity.

@deb_jim3 wrote:

"Jedijedi...Sugar too full e mouth"

@dahmola_07 commented:

"Yoruba Men and Lanba. Werey said they want to do ring reveal with Icebox in Atlanta."

@official_lummalki observed:

"Abusive men seem to be the most romantic and insecure"

@1602.wears.1 said:

"When his ex called him out, she probably thought the young lady was jealous right? No mercy for pick mes."

@ivys_luxury_shortlets reacted:

"E say the world will be on fire relationship people make una no burn us o"

@i_rumen wrote:

"Truth be told from the chat released. The problem is the guy isn't ready to settle down he just kept stringing her along. She probably got her senses and decided to leave.. I don't know about abuse but this guy seems to be wasting her time.. funny enough he might meet someone else and marry in no time"

BBNaija's Phyna hails Bella over troll's comment

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Phyna was happy with the kind of clapback her friend and colleague gave a troll who abused her.

A lady, known as Jessica, had posted a video of Bella singing. She attempted to mock the reality star because of her vocal texture. Bella had to curse her and her unborn children in a lengthy post.

Reacting to the outburst, Phyna rated Bella's response and said she was giving her 10 for it.

Source: Legit.ng