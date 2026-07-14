Burna Boy and Shakira's 'Dai Dai' debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, making World Cup anthem history

The joint song drew 41.5 million streams globally in its first charting week between July 3rd and July 9th

Shakira and Burna Boy performed 'Dai Dai' to over 80,000 fans at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mexico City

Burna Boy has etched his name into music history after his FIFA World Cup 2026 collaboration with Shakira, "Dai Dai," climbed two spots to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart for the tracking week of July 3 to 9.

The anthem also held firm at the top of the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a third consecutive week, becoming the first official World Cup song to lead either chart since both lists launched in 2020.

Burna Boy has earned his first Billboard Global No. 1 after his FIFA World Cup collaboration with Shakira topped the worldwide music chart. Photo: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

According to Luminate data, "Dai Dai" accumulated 41.5 million streams worldwide during the tracking period, a rise of 8% week over week, alongside 6,000 units sold, Billboard reported.

Outside the United States, the track pulled in 37.1 million streams and 4,000 units sold.

For Burna Boy, this marks his first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. Shakira, meanwhile, claims her second, having previously topped the chart with "TQG" alongside Karol G in March 2023.

World Cup stage performance

The Afrofusion star and the Colombian pop icon introduced "Dai Dai" to a live audience of more than 80,000 fans at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony on June 11 at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca.

The tournament runs through Sunday, July 19, when the first-ever World Cup final halftime show is scheduled at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, featuring Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS, and Madonna.

Where other chart acts stand

Elsewhere on the Billboard Global 200, Ariana Grande's "Hate That I Made You Love Me" slipped to No. 2 after spending two weeks at the summit since its debut in June.

Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" climbed to a new peak of No. 3, while Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" held at No. 4 following a week at No. 1 in May.

Olivia Rodrigo's "Stupid Song" fell to No. 5 after two consecutive weeks at the top in June.

On the Global Excl. U.S. chart, BTS' "Swim" remained at No. 2 after eight weeks at No. 1 since April, with "Hate That I Made You Love Me" at No. 3, "Billie Jean" at No. 4, and Justin Bieber's "Beauty and a Beat" featuring Nicki Minaj at No. 5 after two weeks atop the chart in May.

Los Angeles-based rock trio Temper City also made notable moves, with "Self Aware" climbing to No. 9 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart on 21 million streams.

The song, which first broke through on TikTok in March, continues to hold at its No. 3 best on Alternative Airplay and has reached the Hot Rock and Alternative Songs top 10. The group comprises Aviv Barenholtz, Chen Kordova, and Eytan Peled.

Burna Boy and Shakira continue their global success as their FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem climbs to the top of the Billboard Global rankings. Photo: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Brymo accuses Burna Boy of buying Grammy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Afrobeats singer Brymo accused Burna Boy of purchasing his Grammy Award, claiming he was once asked to pay $10,000 for a BET Awards nomination.

Speaking on the NotJustOk podcast, Brymo dismissed Burna Boy’s 2023 freestyle diss, insisting he would never mention the Grammy winner in his songs and questioning his performance and songwriting abilities.

The feud, which began in 2023 when Brymo labelled Burna Boy unoriginal, has reignited with Brymo’s latest remarks challenging the credibility of Burna Boy’s achievements.

Source: Legit.ng