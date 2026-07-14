Uganda's Ministry of Internal Affairs published the full list of visa-exempt countries whose nationals can travel to Uganda without a visa in 2026

The list confirmed that some African nations, 21 in total, are among the countries covered under Uganda's visa abolition agreements

Nationals holding Conventional Travel Documents issued by any country also qualify for visa-free entry if their home country appears on the exempt list

Uganda has published the complete list of countries whose citizens are exempt from visa requirements when travelling to the country in 2026, with 21 African nations featuring prominently among the destinations covered by bilateral visa abolition agreements.

The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control, operating under Uganda's Ministry of Internal Affairs, released the information via its official immigration portal, confirming that nationals from listed countries may enter Uganda without obtaining a visa in advance.

Ugandan authorities have released the full list of African countries whose citizens can visit without a visa in 2026. Photo Credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

African countries on Uganda's visa-free list

The following 21 African countries are included on Uganda's visa exemption list for 2026:

1. Botswana.

2. Burundi.

3. Comoros.

4. Democratic Republic of Congo.

5. Eritrea.

6. Gambia.

7. Ghana.

8. Kenya.

9. Lesotho.

10. Madagascar.

11. Malawi.

12. Mauritius.

13. Mozambique.

14. Rwanda.

15. Seychelles.

16. Sierra Leone.

17. South Sudan.

18. Swaziland.

19. United Republic of Tanzania.

20. Zambia.

21. Zimbabwe.

Other regions and a key exemption rule

Beyond Africa, Uganda's visa-free arrangements extend to countries across the Caribbean, Pacific, and parts of Asia and Europe, including Singapore, Malaysia, Ireland, Cyprus, Malta, the United Arab Emirates, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji, Vanuatu, and Hong Kong SAR, among others.

The directorate also clarified an important provision covering travel document holders: nationals from any visa-exempt country who travel on Conventional Travel Documents issued to them by a third country remain eligible for visa-free entry into Uganda, provided their home nation appears on the exempt list.

Travellers are advised to confirm their eligibility directly on the Uganda immigration portal before making travel arrangements.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ugandan media houses had shut down after armed soldiers surrounded the headquarters of the Daily Monitor in Kampala.

Immigration violations: Uganda arrests 62 Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ugandan authorities had arrested 62 Nigerians over immigration violations.

Officials said the arrests followed intelligence reports about foreign nationals operating without valid work permits.

In a post on X, the agency disclosed that those detained were engaged in various activities, including running a church, and they are currently undergoing processing ahead of possible prosecution under Uganda’s immigration laws.

Source: Legit.ng