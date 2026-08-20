Coventry City manager Frank Lampard spoke ahead of his side's opening Premier League match against champions Arsenal

Awoniyi joined Coventry after four seasons at Nottingham Forest, where injury setbacks reduced his playing time

Lampard also brought in Sidiki Cherif from Fenerbahce as Coventry prepare for life in the top flight

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has revealed the driving force behind Taiwo Awoniyi's decision to move to the newly-promoted Premier League club.

The Nigerian striker joined Coventry after spending four seasons at the City Ground, where he had been Forest's record signing following his arrival from Union Berlin in the summer of 2022.

Taiwo Awoniyi left Nottingham Forest after four seasons. Photo by Ryan Crockett.

Source: Getty Images

Despite several memorable performances for Forest, Awoniyi's time at the club was disrupted by injuries that gradually pushed him down the squad's pecking order and out of the club, as noted by BBC Sport.

Why Awoniyi left Nottingham Forest

Lampard made the disclosure while speaking to reporters ahead of Coventry's opening Premier League fixture against title holders Arsenal.

The manager, via the Coventry Telegraph, was candid about the circumstances surrounding the transfer and what the club expects from the 27-year-old.

“There is a reason why Taiwo left Nottingham Forest and came to us. We really like him and hope he's going to be great for us. We are aware of that, and I would flip that to the mental side of Taiwo. Probably, he is frustrated with game time,” Lampard said.

The Coventry boss added that a player's hunger for minutes can work in a manager's favour, provided the club manages him carefully.

“I appreciate a player who is eager to play and secure his minutes. Naturally, we must take care of him and prepare him. However, I value a player who aspires to be the key figure and play more minutes,” he said.

Coventry City also signed Sidiki Cherif from Turkish club Fenerbahce, and with Haji Wright out injured, he and Awoniyi are in contention to play against Arsenal.

Why Coventry signed Awoniyi

Legit.ng previously reported why Coventry signed Taiwo Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest ahead of their first Premier League season in 25 years.

Manager Frank Lampard confirmed that Awoniyi's Premier League experience was the sole reason the Sky Blues signed him to help their ambitions.

Source: Legit.ng