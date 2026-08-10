Ojo Titilope, a Nigerian man, shared the 2026 WAEC result of Ekuit Mary Anthony, the head girl of Federal Government Girls College Ikot Obio Itong

Mary's result showed a string of A1s and B grades across nine subjects, prompting her teacher to predict a future in law

Social media users flooded the man's celebratory post with congratulatory messages, with one commenter calling Mary 'a treasure'

Ojo Titilope, a Nigerian man, set social media abuzz on 7 August 2026 after sharing the outstanding 2026 WAEC result of Ekuit Mary Anthony, the head girl of Federal Government Girls College Ikot Obio Itong, Ukam Mkpat Enin.

In his post, Titilope described Mary as "the headgirl any good school will ever wish to have," adding that she had never disappointed her school, her parents, or herself.

An Akwa Ibom school head girl aced the 2026 WAEC exam as people celebrate her result. Photo Credit: Ojo Titilope, WAEC

Source: Facebook

He rounded off the tribute by declaring that the world awaits "one of the best lawyers."

Head girl's impressive 2026 WAEC result

Mary sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination as a 2026 school candidate and returned results that caught the attention of many online.

She scored A1 in five subjects: Christian Religious Studies, Government, Civic Education, Digital Technologies, and Home Management.

She followed those up with B2 in Economics and General Mathematics, and B3 in both Literature in English and English Language.

The result placed her among the high achievers of the 2026 WASSCE cycle, and the post quickly attracted warm reactions from across Nigeria.

See Ojo Titilope's original Facebook post celebrating Mary's result:

Reactions trail head girl's 2026 WAEC result

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the post below:

@Joesong Archibong said:

"Congratulations to her!!! Anything committed to your hand has always been of a great result Dr. Congratulations to you too Kingman."

@Abidemi Bankole said:

"Congratulations 👏👏👏."

@Sanctus Edem said:

"That girl is a treasure meant for IKONO MAN ONLY."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a teacher who wrote the 2026 WAEC exam for fun had displayed his result online.

Lagos school head girl 2026 WAEC result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Lagos school head girl named Uzoma Jessic Mmesomma had flaunted her 2026 WAEC result online.

Posting on Facebook in August 2026, shortly after the West African Examinations Council released its results for school candidates, Uzoma accompanied a screenshot of her result checker with a candid caption that reflected both gratitude and quiet disappointment.

Uzoma's result showed she sat nine subjects and passed all of them, recording grades that ranged from A1 to B3.

Source: Legit.ng