Content creator Isbea U called out people mocking Ogogo's stage-four cancer diagnosis over his political allegiance to President Tinubu

Isbea U posted a strongly worded statement on X demanding that critics focus on supporting the veteran actor rather than blaming his choices

The backlash followed a now-deleted post by comedian MC Lively, who appeared to link Ogogo's cancer battle to his backing of Tinubu

Content creator Isbea U has spoken out forcefully against critics who are using veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo's cancer diagnosis as an opportunity to ridicule him for supporting President Bola Tinubu.

Ogogo, a beloved figure in Nigerian entertainment, is currently battling stage-four cancer, a diagnosis confirmed publicly by his daughters.

Isbea U calls out people mocking Ogogo's stage-four cancer diagnosis over his political allegiance to President Tinubu. Photos: Isbae U/Taiwo Hassan.

Source: Instagram

Taking to X, Isbea U condemned those turning the actor's health crisis into a political talking point, writing:

"Ogogo has stage 4 cancer, if you don't have any necessary information that can help him, then please just pray for him …. Enough of blaming it on him supporting Tinubu, Legend or Not, A human like us is fighting for his life for God sake."

MC Lively's Deleted Post Sparks Controversy

The content creator's comment came in direct response to a post by comedian MC Lively, who has since deleted the comment.

In it, MC Lively quoted an old video of Ogogo publicly declaring his support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, appearing to draw a connection between that endorsement and his current medical condition.

The post drew swift criticism before it was taken down, with Isbea U among the most vocal voices pushing back against what many saw as a callous reaction to a man's life-threatening illness.

Read the tweets of Isbea U here:

Reactions trail Isbea U's comments

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@diamonddemola stated:

"Lol, na now you just Dey come out? That useless guy did what he did and none of you people was able to put him in his place. All of you should be behaving like you are superman that never get sick too."

@Tee_tee191 shared:

"Clown … in as much I really don’t want to talk about this issue.. they all failed, the generation b4 them, my father’s generation & d past generations all failed this country.. cus ogogo is a known person, my own late sister died of cancer. So just shut it up."

Ogogo is currently battling stage-four cancer, a diagnosis confirmed publicly by his daughters.Photo: Taiwo Hassan.

Source: Instagram

Ogogo, daughter warm hearts with funny posts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Ogogo's daughter, Kira Taiwo, got Nigerians talking over a post she made online.

The Yoruba film star spotted Kira's post on her Instagram page and reacted to it with surprise.

Nigerians took to social media to react, as many laughed at the film star, saying he had finally eaten breakfast.

Source: Legit.ng