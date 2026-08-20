MC Mbakara Responds After Fan Makes an Unexpected Claim About His Wife
- A Facebook commenter made a shocking claim about MC Mbakara's wife, alleging he slept with her in Owerri for N500
- MC Mbakara, whose real name is Chief Aya Kanu Aya, fired back with a surprising and unapologetic response that raised eyebrows
- Separate comments criticising the comedian for disrespecting his wife in public also drew blunt replies from Mbakara
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Nigerian comedian and content creator MC Mbakara, whose real name is Chief Aya Kanu Aya, has found himself at the centre of an online conversation after a man made a startling claim about his wife, Lolo Mbakara, in a Facebook comment.
The commenter alleged that he had slept with Lolo Mbakara in Owerri, claiming she had charged him N500 at the time.
The man's comment read:
"I don knack your wife that time, she dey do okpomilikee for Owerri N500 then."
How MC Mbakara responded
Rather than expressing outrage, the comedian took an unexpected route.
He appeared to play along with the claim, extended an open invitation to anyone else making similar claims, writing:
"Line up here if you don follow knack 💔💔💔💔."
The comedian also faced separate criticism from fans who felt his public conduct showed a lack of regard for his wife.
One user wrote:
"No single respect for your wife in public, lazy youth."
MC Mbakara responded sharply:
"your papa wey respect your mama in public, hope they are still happily married ???"
Another follower challenged the comedian over the nickname he used for his wife, pointing out the double standard:
"Look at what you are calling your wife. If is another person that called her ashawa you will start fighting."
Mbakara's reply was brief and unapologetic:
"Na my personal ashawo na."
Check out MC Mbakara's Facebook posts below:
Fans react to MC Mbakara's posts
The posts drew strong reactions from Nigerians online, with many warning the original commenter about the potential legal and personal consequences of making such a claim publicly.
Anointed Josh commented:
"Freedom of speech is allowed. But na the freedom after the speech I no fit guarantee you oo 😏 Untill them use one of jma do scape goat others go learn."
Lucky Eche wrote:
"Hope say him fit prove am, u no fit tell me that nonsense make we no end up in court oo."
Emmanuel Ogah added:
"If you are privilege to visit someone in prison before now, you will know how to use words and stay out of trouble."
Emmanuel Chinemerem echoed a similar sentiment:
"Freedom of speech is allowed, na freedom after speech, I no fit guarantee you."
Blissy Akpan weighed in:
"Chinemerem Lazarus 🙄 see you see prison."
Adeleye Oluwatoyin Mosunmola also warned:
"If he get chance enter Panti for just visiting, he go know say na 2 life dey."
MC Mbakara apologises to Jim Iyke
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MC Mbakara apologised to veteran actor Jim Iyke after criticising him over their brief encounter in an elevator.
Stage four cancer: Ogogo’s daughter, Lima Taiwo, reacts to claims of losing father after First video
The content creator had complained that the actor did not smile or engage more warmly when they met, sparking backlash online.
Following the criticism, Mbakara retracted his comments and admitted that he was wrong.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.