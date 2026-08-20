A Facebook commenter made a shocking claim about MC Mbakara's wife, alleging he slept with her in Owerri for N500

MC Mbakara, whose real name is Chief Aya Kanu Aya, fired back with a surprising and unapologetic response that raised eyebrows

Separate comments criticising the comedian for disrespecting his wife in public also drew blunt replies from Mbakara

Nigerian comedian and content creator MC Mbakara, whose real name is Chief Aya Kanu Aya, has found himself at the centre of an online conversation after a man made a startling claim about his wife, Lolo Mbakara, in a Facebook comment.

The commenter alleged that he had slept with Lolo Mbakara in Owerri, claiming she had charged him N500 at the time.

MC Mbakara addresses a fan’s allegation involving his wife Lolo Mbakara in a social media exchange. Photo: mcmbakara

Source: Instagram

The man's comment read:

"I don knack your wife that time, she dey do okpomilikee for Owerri N500 then."

How MC Mbakara responded

Rather than expressing outrage, the comedian took an unexpected route.

He appeared to play along with the claim, extended an open invitation to anyone else making similar claims, writing:

"Line up here if you don follow knack 💔💔💔💔."

The comedian also faced separate criticism from fans who felt his public conduct showed a lack of regard for his wife.

One user wrote:

"No single respect for your wife in public, lazy youth."

MC Mbakara responded sharply:

"your papa wey respect your mama in public, hope they are still happily married ???"

Another follower challenged the comedian over the nickname he used for his wife, pointing out the double standard:

"Look at what you are calling your wife. If is another person that called her ashawa you will start fighting."

Mbakara's reply was brief and unapologetic:

"Na my personal ashawo na."

Check out MC Mbakara's Facebook posts below:

Fans react to MC Mbakara's posts

The posts drew strong reactions from Nigerians online, with many warning the original commenter about the potential legal and personal consequences of making such a claim publicly.

Anointed Josh commented:

"Freedom of speech is allowed. But na the freedom after the speech I no fit guarantee you oo 😏 Untill them use one of jma do scape goat others go learn."

Lucky Eche wrote:

"Hope say him fit prove am, u no fit tell me that nonsense make we no end up in court oo."

Emmanuel Ogah added:

"If you are privilege to visit someone in prison before now, you will know how to use words and stay out of trouble."

Emmanuel Chinemerem echoed a similar sentiment:

"Freedom of speech is allowed, na freedom after speech, I no fit guarantee you."

Blissy Akpan weighed in:

"Chinemerem Lazarus 🙄 see you see prison."

Adeleye Oluwatoyin Mosunmola also warned:

"If he get chance enter Panti for just visiting, he go know say na 2 life dey."

MC Mbakara responds to online claims about his marriage and wife, Lolo Mbakara, in a Facebook exchange. Photo: mcmbakara

Source: Instagram

MC Mbakara apologises to Jim Iyke

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MC Mbakara apologised to veteran actor Jim Iyke after criticising him over their brief encounter in an elevator.

The content creator had complained that the actor did not smile or engage more warmly when they met, sparking backlash online.

Following the criticism, Mbakara retracted his comments and admitted that he was wrong.

Source: Legit.ng