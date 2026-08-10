Funke Akindele unveiled the cast of her upcoming Nollywood film 'The Four: No One Fights Alone' on Monday, August 10

The emotionally charged drama is set between the Odu community and the city, exploring friendship, motherhood, resilience, and sacrifice

The Four is scheduled to hit cinemas nationwide on December 11, 2026, with singer Waje and Afrobeats artiste Shoday also featuring

Funke Akindele has officially unveiled the cast of her highly anticipated Nollywood film, "The Four: No One Fights Alone," confirming a December 11, 2026 cinema release date.

The filmmaker shared a magazine-style cover photo on Instagram on Monday, August 10, featuring herself alongside Waje, Bisola Aiyeola, and Chioma Chukwuka.

Funke Akindele set to release her new movie The Four on December 11. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

"Four women. Four different journeys. One story I honestly cannot wait for you all to experience," Akindele wrote in her caption, adding, "You people are NOT ready for what we have coming."

What 'The Four' Is About

The film is described as an emotionally charged drama centred on a woman named Esosa and her three loyal friends, who join forces to secure the future of a young man they all care deeply about.

Set between Odu community and the city, the story weaves together themes of friendship, motherhood, courage, faith, and loyalty. The production team has also noted that Nigerian cultural identity, expressed through music, fashion, language, and tradition, is central to the storytelling.

Beyond the four lead women, the film boasts a wide ensemble that includes Richard Mofe-Damijo, Timini Egbuson, Lateef Adedimeji, Ali Nuhu, Uzor Arukwe, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Antar Laniyan, and Wunmi Toriola. Singer Waje and Shoday also appear, alongside media personalities Samuel Banks, Kolapo Omotosho, and Ayomide Iwasokun.

Mixed reactions as Funke Akindele unveils the cast for her new movie The Four. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Akindele is known for her blockbuster December cinema releases, with movies like Behind The Scene and Everybody Loves Jenifa making it to the box office.

Funke Akindele's post about her new movie cast is below:

Fans React to the Announcement

The post drew a mixed bag of reactions from fans and followers on X. Read them below:

@AmpiPhantin wrote:

"Funke Akindele is back again! 🎬🔥 December 11 can't come soon enough!"

@MrTifey commented:

"This woman has hacked u people finish! 😂😂"

@iamonclejoe asked:

"Dem Dey get new stars for nollywood at all?"

@just1cye shared:

"It's always the same faces… honestly, it's getting annoying. They never give new faces a chance."

@MUBAS_01 wrote:

"Me looking at this upcoming project like a rewarm food 😒 just like the last project but we wait and see and abeg let my Cinema money no waste make it worth it"

Kamo addresses rumours of rift with Funke Akindele

Legit.ng previously reported that skit maker Kamo State broke his silence on widespread speculation that his relationship with filmmaker Funke Akindele had soured, saying the two are actually closer than ever.

Kamo State opened up about how the pair first connected and pushed back firmly against claims of a falling out.

Addressing why the two are seldom spotted together the way they once were, Kamo State pointed to busy schedules rather than any personal tension.

Source: Legit.ng