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UK Home Office Allows Asylum Seekers to Stay With Friends or Family Instead of Its Accommodation
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UK Home Office Allows Asylum Seekers to Stay With Friends or Family Instead of Its Accommodation

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • The UK Home Office confirmed that asylum seekers can leave government accommodation to live with friends or family in the country
  • Eligible asylum seekers who move out of Home Office accommodation can still receive weekly financial support for food and essentials
  • Asylum seekers must contact Migrant Help before moving, or risk losing their financial support entirely

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The UK Home Office has confirmed that asylum seekers are not required to remain in government-provided accommodation and may instead live with friends or family already residing in the United Kingdom.

According to official guidance from the Home Office, asylum seekers who have contacts willing to host them can request to move out of state accommodation without it affecting the outcome of their asylum case.

Asylum seekers choose independence by moving out of government housing into supportive private accommodation.
UK Home Office confirms asylum seekers live with family or friends while still receiving financial support. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages
Source: Getty Images

Those who qualify for weekly financial support will continue to receive it, regardless of where they choose to stay.

Why the move could benefit asylum seekers

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The Home Office listed several reasons why living with known contacts may be preferable to its accommodation, including the ability to be near familiar people, cook independently, and generally feel more settled. Eligible asylum seekers would still receive their weekly allowance for food and other essential items even after relocating.

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How to apply to move out

Asylum seekers who want to leave Home Office accommodation must follow a specific process before physically moving. The first step is to speak directly with the friend or family member to confirm they are willing and able to provide housing.

After that, the asylum seeker must call Migrant Help on 0808 8010 503 and provide the address of the intended new accommodation. Migrant Help will then pass the request to the Home Office for review and processing.

Both the asylum seeker and the host must supply all information requested by Migrant Help. The Home Office must formally confirm the outcome of the request before the move takes place.

The guidance is clear that moving to a new address without first informing Migrant Help could result in the loss of financial support. Assistance with travel costs to the new accommodation may also be available in some cases.

Read also

US offers illegal immigrants $2,600 cash bonus to leave voluntarily via CBP home app

Home Office guidance ensures asylum seekers stay connected with loved ones while maintaining essential benefits.
Migrant Help guides asylum seekers through the process of relocating without losing weekly allowance. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages
Source: Getty Images

Canada warns applicants of 5-year ban

Legit.ng earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has warned people applying to immigrate to Canada that submitting false or altered documents could lead to a ban of at least five years, among other serious penalties.

The department issued the warning on Wednesday via its official X account, listing the types of documents most commonly falsified in immigration applications.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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