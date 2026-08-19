The UK Home Office confirmed that asylum seekers can leave government accommodation to live with friends or family in the country

Eligible asylum seekers who move out of Home Office accommodation can still receive weekly financial support for food and essentials

Asylum seekers must contact Migrant Help before moving, or risk losing their financial support entirely

The UK Home Office has confirmed that asylum seekers are not required to remain in government-provided accommodation and may instead live with friends or family already residing in the United Kingdom.

According to official guidance from the Home Office, asylum seekers who have contacts willing to host them can request to move out of state accommodation without it affecting the outcome of their asylum case.

UK Home Office confirms asylum seekers live with family or friends while still receiving financial support. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Those who qualify for weekly financial support will continue to receive it, regardless of where they choose to stay.

Why the move could benefit asylum seekers

The Home Office listed several reasons why living with known contacts may be preferable to its accommodation, including the ability to be near familiar people, cook independently, and generally feel more settled. Eligible asylum seekers would still receive their weekly allowance for food and other essential items even after relocating.

How to apply to move out

Asylum seekers who want to leave Home Office accommodation must follow a specific process before physically moving. The first step is to speak directly with the friend or family member to confirm they are willing and able to provide housing.

After that, the asylum seeker must call Migrant Help on 0808 8010 503 and provide the address of the intended new accommodation. Migrant Help will then pass the request to the Home Office for review and processing.

Both the asylum seeker and the host must supply all information requested by Migrant Help. The Home Office must formally confirm the outcome of the request before the move takes place.

The guidance is clear that moving to a new address without first informing Migrant Help could result in the loss of financial support. Assistance with travel costs to the new accommodation may also be available in some cases.

Migrant Help guides asylum seekers through the process of relocating without losing weekly allowance. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Canada warns applicants of 5-year ban

Legit.ng earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has warned people applying to immigrate to Canada that submitting false or altered documents could lead to a ban of at least five years, among other serious penalties.

The department issued the warning on Wednesday via its official X account, listing the types of documents most commonly falsified in immigration applications.

Source: Legit.ng