Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke received his Certificate of Return from INEC after winning the August 15 governorship election

Adeleke announced a N500m Election Violence Victims Endowment Fund and named four citizens who died during the poll

The Adeleke family's Springtime Development Foundation pledged full scholarships up to university level for children of those killed

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday, August 19, received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the commission's headquarters in Osogbo, formalising his re-election victory from the August 15 governorship poll.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Osun State, Professor Kunle Ajani, presented the certificate at a brief ceremony.

Ademola Adeleke receives his Certificate of Return from INEC in Osogbo. Photo: INEC

Source: Facebook

Adeleke thanked the people of the state for renewing his mandate, saying the victory belonged not to him alone but to workers, market traders, youths, traditional leaders, religious leaders and every citizen who participated in the democratic process, Vanguard reports.

Adeleke's N500m Violence Fund

Despite the celebratory occasion, the governor struck a sombre tone over lives lost and property destroyed during the Osun election. He paid tribute to four named victims of electoral violence: Ezekiel Olapade, Aderogba Ajayi, Remi Abass and Kolade Eluyera.

"Citizens were injured, properties and livelihoods were destroyed and, most painfully, precious lives were lost," he said, adding that the bereaved families would not be left to grieve alone.

Adeleke announced that the state government would set up a N500 million Election Violence Victims Endowment Fund to provide relief to verified victims and their families.

A Verification and Relief Committee, to be chaired by the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Olumide Egbedun, will manage the identification of eligible beneficiaries and the distribution of funds.

The governor stressed that access to the fund would be entirely non-partisan.

"No eligible victim will be excluded because of political affiliation, religion, ethnicity, gender or social status. In grief, there is no political party. In our common humanity, we are one people," he said.

Scholarships for Victims' Children

At a separate reception organised by state workers in his honour, Adeleke went further, disclosing that the Adeleke family, through its Springtime Development Foundation, would offer full scholarships up to university level for the children and dependants of those who died in the post-election violence.

The governor urged residents to move beyond the bitterness of the campaign season and rally around the shared goal of developing Osun state.

"The election is over. The campaign is over. The contest is over. Now is the time to govern, unite, heal and build," he said.

He told residents that his second-term administration would prioritise infrastructure, healthcare, education, workers' welfare and youth empowerment, with accountability and transparency as guiding principles.

Adeleke was later greeted with a rousing reception from workers who had gathered outside to celebrate his return for a second term.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng