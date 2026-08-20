Japan released a full list of 16 job categories that qualify foreign nationals for a work visa to live and work in the country

The categories cover a wide range of professions, from medical services and research to nursing care and skilled labour

Individuals whose qualifications fall under any of the listed occupations are eligible to apply for a Japanese work visa

Japan has officially outlined 16 categories of foreign workers eligible for work visas, opening a pathway for skilled professionals across various fields to live and work in the country.

The Japanese government confirmed that individuals whose qualifications fall under any of the recognised job categories listed below are eligible to apply for a work visa.

Japan announces 16 work visa categories for foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Kyodo News/DuKai photographer

Source: Getty Images

Japan's 16 work visa categories

1. Professor

2. Artist

3. Religious activities

4. Journalist

5. Business manager

6. Legal/Accounting services

7. Medical services

8. Researcher

9. Instructor

10. Engineer/Specialist in humanities/International services

11. Intra-company transferee

12. Nursing care

13. Entertainer

14. Skilled labor

15. Specified skilled worker

16. Technical intern training

Who qualifies for a Japan work visa?

The list covers a broad spectrum of professions, ranging from academic and creative roles to technical and care-based occupations. Professionals in fields such as medicine, law, accounting, and engineering are included, as are researchers, educators, and journalists.

Beyond white-collar roles, the eligibility criteria also extend to skilled tradespeople, technical intern trainees, specified skilled workers, entertainers, and those engaged in nursing care. Religious workers are also recognised under the scheme.

Intra-company transferees, meaning employees relocated to Japan by their existing employer, are equally covered under the framework.

Foreign nationals whose qualifications and work fall within any of these 16 categories are considered eligible to pursue a Japanese work visa through the appropriate application process.

UAE names 9 categories of foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published nine categories of foreigners who can obtain a Non-Working Residence Permit in 2026.

The eligible groups include students, remote workers, retirees, property owners, and certain family members of UAE residents and citizens.

Source: Legit.ng