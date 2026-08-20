Japan Announces 16 Categories of Foreigners Who Qualify for Work Visa, Lists Occupations
- Japan released a full list of 16 job categories that qualify foreign nationals for a work visa to live and work in the country
- The categories cover a wide range of professions, from medical services and research to nursing care and skilled labour
- Individuals whose qualifications fall under any of the listed occupations are eligible to apply for a Japanese work visa
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Japan has officially outlined 16 categories of foreign workers eligible for work visas, opening a pathway for skilled professionals across various fields to live and work in the country.
The Japanese government confirmed that individuals whose qualifications fall under any of the recognised job categories listed below are eligible to apply for a work visa.
Japan's 16 work visa categories
1. Professor
2. Artist
3. Religious activities
4. Journalist
5. Business manager
6. Legal/Accounting services
7. Medical services
8. Researcher
9. Instructor
10. Engineer/Specialist in humanities/International services
11. Intra-company transferee
12. Nursing care
13. Entertainer
14. Skilled labor
15. Specified skilled worker
16. Technical intern training
Who qualifies for a Japan work visa?
The list covers a broad spectrum of professions, ranging from academic and creative roles to technical and care-based occupations. Professionals in fields such as medicine, law, accounting, and engineering are included, as are researchers, educators, and journalists.
Beyond white-collar roles, the eligibility criteria also extend to skilled tradespeople, technical intern trainees, specified skilled workers, entertainers, and those engaged in nursing care. Religious workers are also recognised under the scheme.
Intra-company transferees, meaning employees relocated to Japan by their existing employer, are equally covered under the framework.
Foreign nationals whose qualifications and work fall within any of these 16 categories are considered eligible to pursue a Japanese work visa through the appropriate application process.
UAE names 9 categories of foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published nine categories of foreigners who can obtain a Non-Working Residence Permit in 2026.
The eligible groups include students, remote workers, retirees, property owners, and certain family members of UAE residents and citizens.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng