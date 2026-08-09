STS-FID operatives shot dead suspected gang leader Ojiogu Martin, alias 'Acid', during a pre-dawn raid in Ohaji/Egbema, Imo State

Police linked 'Acid' and his group to the killing of a traditional ruler, five others on Asa/Awara Road and multiple murders between 2024 and 2026

An AK-47 rifle, three magazines and 56 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspect's hideout after the gun duel

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Imo State - Nigeria Police Force operatives have killed a suspected criminal gang leader, Ojiogu Martin, known by the alias "Acid", following a sustained gun battle at his hideout in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State in the early hours of August 6, 2026.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, said personnel from the Special Tactical Squad–Force Intelligence Department (STS-FID) stormed the location at around 1:30 a.m. on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu.

As reported by Vanguard, the unit was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Victor Ogbeide Godfrey.

Iniedu said officers recovered an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, and 56 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition from the scene.

"When the suspect saw the police operatives, he opened fire. A gun battle followed and lasted for several hours. The operatives eventually neutralised the suspect."

Killings linked to the gang

According to Nigerian Tribune, preliminary findings tied "Acid" to a string of murders and violent incidents across Ohaji/Egbema and surrounding communities dating back to 2024.

Among those named in the ongoing investigation are Chikaire Domandu (alias "Asari"), Chimezie Uchenna, and Ezeugo Umah, all reportedly killed around October 2024, and Ibo Sunday and Nwaugo Ngozi (alias "Igbo"), allegedly killed in 2025.

Police also linked the group to the killing of Emeka Ebere Nwaele on May 12, 2026. Investigators believe "Acid" ordered the attack on Nwaele after suspecting him of passing information to the police that led to the arrest of one gang member.

The group is further being investigated over the murders of HRH Eze Barrister Paulinus Ekwueme, the Ochia I of Ochia Kingdom, and five other persons on April 10, 2026, along the Asa/Awara Road.

The monarch had reportedly returned to Nigeria after about five years in the United States and was attacked while travelling back towards Owerri following a meeting at Ochia.

The other victims were identified as Amadi Uchechukwu Emmanuel, a traditional leader from Achia; Onyivara Maduabuchi Jornadad, a cabinet chief of Ochia; Gift Broaddic; Abraham Lincoln; and Otor Benjamin.

An attack on the business premises of a Mr ThankGod Terry on July 10, 2026, during which his shop was allegedly set on fire, is also under investigation as part of the wider probe into the group's activities.

Earlier arrests before the raid

The August 6 operation was not the first move against the gang. STS-FID operatives had earlier arrested four suspects and killed two others linked to the group.

One of those arrested was Chinwendo Mirabe, also known as "K2", whose detention reportedly yielded intelligence that advanced the investigation.

Iniedu assured residents of Ohaji/Egbema that security operations in the area would continue, with efforts to track down gang members who escaped during the operation.

NAF strikes kill 9 ISWAP terrorists, senior commander

Recall that the Nigerian Air Force carried out an air strike in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

A senior ISWAP commander identified as Abu Khalid Al Muhajir was among those killed in the precision strike.

NAF said some of the targeted fighters were linked to a recent ambush on Nigerian troops in Gwoza Local Government Area.

Police kill 3 suspected bandits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Police operatives rescued eight kidnapped victims from armed men in the Ogbadigbo local government area in Benue State.

Three suspected bandits were also killed during a police operation in the Ukum local government area of the state,

Ten suspects were arrested by the police for various crimes, including human traff1cking and armed robbery.

Source: Legit.ng