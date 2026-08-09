Anita Okoye’s emotional post amid Psquare crisis gets people talking

Anita Okoye shared a vlog-style post from her Charlotte trip, showing her attending an R&B night featuring Chris Brown and Usher

The post arrived amid the ongoing Psquare crisis, drawing sharp reactions from fans who connected the dots

Several fans flooded her comment section with remarks about her ex-husband Peter Okoye and what her outing represented

Anita Okoye is living her best life, and the internet has taken notice.

On 8 August 2026, the businesswoman and ex-wife of Psquare's Peter Okoye posted a personal travel clip to her Instagram, documenting a recent trip to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Anita Okoye’s latest post amid Psquare crisis leaves fans asking questions. Credit: @anitaokoye

Source: Instagram

The post showed her exploring the city, visiting an art gallery, and, most notably, attending a live R&B concert headlined by Chris Brown and Usher.

In her caption, Anita wrote: "Charlotte gave me a little bit of everything… Museums, good food, a little exploring, and an R&B night with Chris Brown and Usher that deserved its own moment. Posting this one late, but the memories still hit just right. 🎶."

Anita Okoye's Post Sparks Online Frenzy

The timing of the post, dropping in the middle of the well-documented Psquare family rift, made it an instant talking point. Fans quickly flooded the comments with reactions ranging from admiration to playful comparisons between Usher and her ex-husband Peter.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@otubufunmilolatunmininu commented:

"Thank you for Loving Aunty Lola Okoye😍."

@augustamaryehimen wrote:

"Peace of mind wan wound her🙌🙌"

@lashesbynicole_brow_bar reacted:

"She dodged a bullet 🔥"

@ririgee_official shared:

"Indirectly she's with Peter 😍😍😍because Peter looks like usher"

@gboyrevins wrote:

"Forgive us dear' we were wrong and we are sorry 🙌❤️"

@sharon_osahuinamen asked:

"Madam ontop all of this?"

Anita Okoye breaks silence with intriguing post amid Psquare family drama. Credit: @anitaokoye

Source: Instagram

What Peter Okoye said about 2027 elections

Legit.ng also reported that Peter Okoye lamented the general situation of the country ahead of the upcoming elections.

The singer shared his deep concerns about the choices voters will make during the 2027 polls, noting that he has a right to judge people based on their choice of political candidates because choices have consequences.

The comment brought heavy criticism from several Nigerians who did not agree with his views, prompting him to respond to the critics by telling them to vote wisely or face the consequences.

Source: Legit.ng