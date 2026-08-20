Content creator Aku Ezeiruaku publicly called out Wande Coal over a $20,000 debt she claims dates back to 2019

Aku alleged she paid for a hall, lodging, and food for the singer, but he never refunded her deposit after the deal fell through

Davido, who is currently feuding with Wande Coal, reportedly liked the video, fuelling speculation of a coordinated campaign

Content creator Aku Ezeiruaku has waded into the ongoing beef between Davido and Wande Coal, levelling serious financial allegations against the singer in a video that went viral on Wednesday, 19 August 2026.

In the clip, Aku claimed that Wande Coal owed her over $20,000 following a failed show arrangement. According to her, she covered the cost of a hall, accommodation, and meals for the singer, but after the event fell through, he refused to return her deposit. She said she had been asking for the refund since 2019 with no success.

Reactions trail Aku Ezeiruaku as she calls out Wande Coal over $20k unpaid refund amid Davido feud. Photo credit@davido/@wandecoal/@akuezeiruaku

Source: Instagram

Aku drags Wande Coal's children into dispute

Beyond the financial grievance, Aku's outburst drew sharp criticism after she directed harsh words at Wande Coal's children. The content creator also claimed that the singer had once been in a much humbler position, allegedly kneeling before her and addressing her as "aunty" while she fed him at her home. Her remarks about his children, in particular, divided opinion sharply online.

Aku Ezeiruaku calls out Wande Coal over $20k unpaid refund. Photo credit@wandecoal

Source: Instagram

The timing of the video raised eyebrows, given that it emerged right in the middle of a very public feud between Wande Coal and Davido. Reports that Davido liked the video added fuel to an already heated situation, with some users suggesting the timing was far from coincidental.

Here is the Instagram video of Aku dragging Wande Coal and making allegations about him below:

Fans react to Aku's claims against Wande Coal

The video sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with opinions split between those backing Aku's claims and those uncomfortable with how far she took things:

@nonso_bin_ich commented:

"Aku, deal with am!!!"

@iamcandyboy wrote:

"Davido liked this video"

@mhiz_oluchi said:

"Drag him very well my people."

@drebharbz90 reacted:

"You have gone too far by calling his children"

@charlez_nathan shared:

"Innocent children wey no know anything still Dey share from their papa swear. If na so God do all of us for don pkai na."

@_lexxie_cold wrote:

"All lies that's how you people do on this internet why didn't you call him out since, this one Davido don like your post shows there's a propaganda somewhere."

@tunde_cash_25 added:

"You like this get 20,000 dollars and mind you if you Dey fight person face am stop, including his children in this joor… I think say you get sense pass this"

Don Jazzy takes action against Wande Coal

Legit.ng had reported that Don Jazzy had taken a notable action against his former signee, Wande Coal, on Instagram amid the singer’s ongoing public spat with Davido.

The drama began after Wande Coal and Davido exchanged allegations and insults online over an unreleased song, sparking a frenzy among fans and social media users.

Amid the escalating feud, fans noticed that Don Jazzy and Wande Coal had unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting widespread speculation and reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng