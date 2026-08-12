Content creator Iamdikeh released a comedy skit reacting to the ongoing public feud between Peter Okoye, Paul Okoye, and Jude Okoye

The impressionist mimicked Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Don Jazzy, and Speed Darlington in the viral clip

The skit dropped amid a fresh wave of public accusations from Peter Okoye against his elder brother Jude

Popular Nigerian impressionist and skit maker Chukwudike Akuwudike Damian, widely known online as Iamdikeh, has turned the simmering P-Square family feud into comedy gold with a skit that quickly went viral.

Released on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, the clip is titled "If Nigerian Artistes had a say on the ongoing PSQUARE fight."

Skit maker's portrayal of how Wizkid, Burna Boy, Don Jazzy, others would have reacted to Psquare's feud trends. Credit: wizkidayo/psquare/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In it, Dikeh swapped outfits and shifts voices to channel a string of major music stars, including Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Don Jazzy, and Speed Darlington, each delivering exaggerated, satirical opinions on the brothers' well-publicised fallout.

Fans online were quick to praise the accuracy of his mimicry, particularly his reads on each artist's distinctive personality.

What Sparked the Latest Round of Drama

The skit comes at a particularly heated moment in the long-running dispute between Peter Okoye (Mr P), Paul Okoye (Rudeboy), and their elder brother and former manager Jude Okoye.

In recent weeks, Peter has released a multi-part video series laying out his version of events, alleging financial mismanagement, diverted royalties, attempted property transfers, and personal threats, which Jude also countered.

Skit maker Iamdikeh praised over video mimicking artises' reaction to Psquare's feud. Credit: psquare

Source: Instagram

The video of Iamdikeh mimicking popular artistes is below:

Fans React to Iamdikeh's Viral Impression

Dikeh's comic spin on the saga gave many fans a reason to laugh rather than argue, and reactions flooded in across social media.

@thatsshakes wrote:

"Cholo and Akpi dey always funny. You'll just know Davido ain't intelligent at all."

@Icy75366757 said:

"We really need to hear from these legends 😂😂 @DONJAZZY @davido @wizkidayo @burnaboy."

@maxxyz15824 commented:

"That Akpi part was the best for me."

@abu_jubril wrote:

"Bro u too good... Them suppose give u 90% of thier share 😂😂😂😂."

@Cjtweetshismind shared:

"Not easy to mimic one person but to be able to do this for multiple personalities regularly is really amazing stuff. Well done Dikeh!"

@morenikejidave reacted:

"Burna boy na werey fr 😂."

@aproperbabe added:

"Accurate!!! Akpi is always on Instagram live 😭."

Davido makes fun of Jude Okoye

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido set social media ablaze after a clip from a live stream showed him mimicking Jude Okoye

During the live session on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, the singer was captured wearing a cap that closely resembled the one Jude wore in a recent video in which he addressed allegations made by his brother, P-Square member Peter Okoye.

The video, however, sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens criticising Davido.

Source: Legit.ng