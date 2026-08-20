A video of Olori Atuwatse III greeting the Olu of Warri sparked a heated debate online after it was shared on Wednesday, August 19, 2026

The queen was seen crawling on her knees toward the monarch and bowing her head as he entered the venue to take his seat

Nigerians have been divided over the display, with some defending Itsekiri tradition and others raising questions about the practice

A video of the Olu of Warri and his wife, Olori Atuwatse III, has sparked a wave of reactions online after footage from the Itsekiri Global Homecoming ceremony went viral.

In the clip shared on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, the monarch was seen walking into the venue and heading toward his seat.

Reactions trail moment Olu of Warri’s wife greeted monarch at Itsekiri global homecoming. Photo credit@oluofwarri

Source: Instagram

What caught viewers' attention was the moment his wife, who was already on her knees, crawled forward to meet him and bowed her head in greeting. The Olu of Warri responded by raising his ceremonial horsetail whisk before the queen rose and took her seat beside him.

Olu of Warri’s wife trends over her greeting at event. PHoto credit@oluofwarri

Source: Instagram

The footage quickly spread across social media, with people sharing strong and contrasting views on the display.

Here is the Instagram video of the monarch ansd his wife at the official ceremony exchanging below:

Tradition or too much? Nigerians debate

The video divided opinion sharply. While some commenters insisted that the act was rooted in Itsekiri royal culture and deserved respect, others questioned whether the expectation placed on the queen was too demanding, particularly in public settings.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@petijaenterprises wrote:

"Even the English bow to greet their kings, talk more of royals in Nigeria leave our Queen mother for us. If e reach ur turn dance azonto"

@saint_ndoo commented:

"is it my husband she will kneel for?"

@tushar_drikxin01 said:

"Respect peoples culture and tradition"

@posh.blogger shared:

"Even me wey no marry Oba dey kneel for my husband if need be."

@akintolapompeyay noted:

"is their tradition, as far as she aint complaining, there is nothing wrong in it."

@stardianabasi observed:

"Mind you, he has the power to tell her not to, but he loves it. Imagine always kneeling down every time you and your husband are outside. God abeg!!!"

Moment monarch lapped his wife at party

Legit.ng had reported that a video from Olori Yetunde Oluwafunmilayo Tejuosho’s 70th birthday celebration in Abeokuta had sparked reactions online after a sweet moment involving the royal couple was captured on camera.

During the celebration, the 88-year-old monarch rejected a chair brought for his queen and gestured for her to sit on his lap while they posed for photographs.

The heartwarming display of affection quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with admiration for the royal couple and their loving bond.

Source: Legit.ng