Hayden Panettiere's representative confirmed her passing, shocking fans and the entertainment world

The actress, best known for Heroes and Nashville, had recently released a memoir about her personal struggles in May

Her father, Skip Panettiere, released an emotional statement asking for privacy as the family grieves the loss

Hayden Panettiere, the actress beloved for her roles in "Heroes" and "Nashville," has died at the age of 36. However, further details surrounding the circumstances of her death were not immediately available.

Her father, Skip Panettiere, broke the silence with a heartfelt statement on behalf of the family.

‘Heroes’ star Hayden Panettiere dies at 36 as father breaks heartbreaking silence. Credit: haydenpanettiere

Source: Instagram

He asked that the public respect the family's privacy "as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss."

He said:

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

A Career That Spanned Decades

Panettiere built one of Hollywood's most recognisable careers, beginning as a child star before transitioning into major television and film roles.

Audiences around the world came to know her as Claire Bennet in the hit series "Heroes" and later as Juliette Barnes in the musical drama "Nashville." Her film credits included "Remember the Titans," "Raising Helen," "Ice Princess," and "Scream 4."

In the years following "Nashville," Panettiere was open about the personal battles she faced. In a 2022 appearance on "Good Morning America," she spoke candidly about her struggles with alcoholism and postpartum depression.

She said:

"I didn't know where the alcoholism was ending and the postpartum was beginning. And I ran myself pretty ragged."

She added that the period after her time on "Nashville" had been especially difficult, saying, "The years before were very difficult for me, too. And I just needed a break."

Just this past May, she released a memoir titled "This Is Me: A Reckoning," in which she confronted her experiences head-on.

From child star to Hollywood icon: Hayden Panettiere dies suddenly at 36. Credit: haydenpanettiere

Source: Instagram

Hayden Panettiere Leaves Daughter Behind

Panettiere is survived by her daughter, Kaya Klitschko, born in 2014 from her relationship with former fiancé and heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.

In 2018, Panettiere made the difficult decision to grant full custody of her daughter, Kaya, to her former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko. Although Kaya lived with her father, Panettiere remained deeply connected to her daughter and often spoke with pride about her achievements.

Social Media Reactions Trailing Hayden's Death

Social media users reacted with grief and disbelief following the news of her passing. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@JohnMcCloy wrote:

"👀 Whatt?? Hayden Panettiere JUST DIED at 36… 3 months after her bombshell exposure of the Elite Hollywood/ Music system."

@epicthotgf shared:

"It's so heartbreaking; she was just a mom doing her best, and now her daughter has to grow up without her. Hope the love around her keeps her safe somehow."

@DailyNoahNews posted:

"This is a sudden and tragic loss. Condolences to her family, her daughter, and everyone who knew her."

@Gia_Santos_ wrote:

"RIP to her, seems she was dealing with the trauma from it all which can come and go. The music/film industry is dark."

@s6w9i added:

"Cant believe this 😳 Very sad. I just finished watching heroes 😳 that's absolutely devastating and so young only 36. Goes to say your not here for a long time. R.I.P ❤️"

Check out Hayden's last IG post below:

Nickelodeon Star Christy Knowings Dies at 46

Legit.ng reported the untimely passing of Christy Knowings, a beloved actress known for her role on Nickelodeon's All That.

Her death at age 46 has led to tributes from fans and former co-stars, including an emotional tribute from Kenan Thompson, highlighting her significant impact on the show's legacy. Knowings' memorable characters, especially Brenda Stone and Jessica, endeared her to a generation of viewers.

Source: Legit.ng