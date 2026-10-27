The 10 strongest One Piece characters ranked by their strength as of 2026

Determining the strongest One Piece characters remains a major debate as Eiichiro Oda's manga enters its Final Saga. From legendary figures like Gol D. Roger to current Yonko, Marine Admirals, and the mysterious Imu, rankings depend on battle feats, Devil Fruit powers, and advanced Haki mastery. As the race for the ultimate treasure intensifies, new revelations keep shaping the power rankings.

Imu (Nerona Imu) and Monkey D. Luffy are characters in One Piece. Photo: @fanpageop, @official.luffy on Facebook (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Imu (Nerona Imu) sits on the Empty Throne as the hidden sovereign of the World Government, but their true combat strength and Devil Fruit abilities remain largely unconfirmed in official canon.

sits on the Empty Throne as the hidden sovereign of the World Government, but their true combat strength and Devil Fruit abilities remain largely unconfirmed in official canon. Monkey D. Luffy lands a close second after receiving his biggest Conqueror's Haki power-up since Wano in Chapter 1186 of the manga, during his battle against Imu.

in Chapter 1186 of the manga, during his battle against Imu. Shanks remains one of the strongest active characters , achieving supreme dominance through sheer Haki proficiency without the aid of a Devil Fruit.

, achieving supreme dominance through sheer Haki proficiency without the aid of a Devil Fruit. Marshall D. Teach (Blackbeard) is uniquely terrifying as the only known user of two Devil Fruits simultaneously —the Yami Yami no Mi and the Gura Gura no Mi .

—the and the . In his prime, Monkey D. Garp fought on equal footing with legends like Gol D. Roger, proving that elite Haki alone can rival the strongest Devil Fruits.

How this ranking was determined

Power here is measured as a cocktail of Devil Fruit mastery, Haki proficiency (Observation, Armament, and Conqueror's), battle feats, and endurance. Our rankings draw on analysis from CBR, Comic Book Co, Shonen Vortex, and Game Rant, incorporating manga chapters up to the Elbaf arc in 2026. We use the most up-to-date feats available at the time of publishing, including the God Valley flashback and Imu's full Devil Fruit reveal.

Strongest One Piece characters at a glance (2026)

Rank Character Affiliation Key Power Devil Fruit 1 Imu (Nerona Imu) World Government Hidden sovereign / Status unconfirmed Unconfirmed 2 Monkey D. Luffy Straw Hat Pirates Gear 5 / Advanced Conqueror's Haki Yes (Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika) 3 Shanks Red Hair Pirates Supreme Conqueror's Haki None 4 Kaido Beasts Pirates Dragon transformation / Durability Yes (Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu) 5 Dracule Mihawk Cross Guild World's Strongest Swordsman None 6 Sakazuki (Akainu) Marines Fleet Admiral / Magma Logia Yes (Magu Magu no Mi) 7 Marshall D. Teach (Blackbeard) Blackbeard Pirates Dual Devil Fruit user Yes (Two fruits) 8 Monkey D. Garp Marines Advanced Haki / Physical strength None 9 Kuzan (Aokiji) Blackbeard Pirates Ice Logia / Titanic Captain Yes (Hie Hie no Mi) 10 Monkey D. Dragon Revolutionary Army Supreme Commander / Political threat Unconfirmed

10. Monkey D. Dragon (unknown)

Full name: Monkey D. Dragon

Monkey D. Dragon Nationality: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Supreme Commander, Revolutionary Army

Supreme Commander, Revolutionary Army Affiliation: Revolutionary Army

Revolutionary Army Devil Fruit: Unconfirmed (widely theorised to be weather-based)

Unconfirmed (widely theorised to be weather-based) Key ability: Immense political and military authority

Dragon is still one of the hardest characters in One Piece to rank properly, mostly because Eiichiro Oda continues to treat his combat abilities like classified information. His full combat strength remains unseen, but his massive narrative importance and status as the leader of the Revolutionary Army make him impossible to ignore.

His intervention at Loguetown and the global military threat posed by the organisation he built from nothing speak volumes about his capability.

9. Kuzan (Aokiji) (Admiral-tier)

Full name: Kuzan

Kuzan Nationality: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Former Marine Admiral; Blackbeard Pirate Captain

Former Marine Admiral; Blackbeard Pirate Captain Affiliation: Blackbeard Pirates

Blackbeard Pirates Devil Fruit: Hie Hie no Mi (Ice-Ice Fruit)

Hie Hie no Mi (Ice-Ice Fruit) Key ability: Ice Logia, Advanced Haki

Kuzan now serves as the strongest of Blackbeard's Ten Titanic Captains. Having eaten the Hie Hie no Mi and been trained by Monkey D. Garp, Kuzan possesses one of the most powerful Devil Fruits in One Piece and fights with some of the most potent Haki.

Even without constant spotlight, Kuzan has the kind of toolkit that keeps him firmly in elite company. His decade-long battle with Akainu on Punk Hazard — which reshaped the island — remains one of the most jaw-dropping displays of endurance in the entire series.

8. Monkey D. Garp (Yonko-rival tier)

Full name: Monkey D. Garp

Monkey D. Garp Epithet: "Garp the Fist"/Hero of the Marines

"Garp the Fist"/Hero of the Marines Nationality: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Vice Admiral, Marines

Vice Admiral, Marines Age: Late 70s

Late 70s Devil Fruit: None

None Key ability: All three Haki types; Galaxy Impact; unrivalled physical strength

Garp is living proof that advanced age and a lack of a Devil Fruit are no barriers to reaching the absolute peak of power in One Piece. Relying purely on monstrous physical strength and elite Haki mastery, he stands shoulder-to-shoulder with history's greatest legends.

Having famously fought on equal footing with Gol D. Roger, Garp's legacy as the Hero of the Marines endures despite his refusal to accept higher naval promotions.

7. Marshall D. Teach / Blackbeard ($4b+ bounty)

Full name: Marshall D. Teach

Marshall D. Teach Epithet: "Blackbeard"

"Blackbeard" Nationality: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Yonko; Captain, Blackbeard Pirates

Yonko; Captain, Blackbeard Pirates Devil Fruit: Yami Yami no Mi + Gura Gura no Mi (dual user)

Yami Yami no Mi + Gura Gura no Mi (dual user) Key ability: Darkness nullification, earthquake generation

Blackbeard is the only person in One Piece canon who holds two Devil Fruits simultaneously. The Yami Yami no Mi negates all Devil Fruit abilities on contact. The Gura Gura no Mi destroyed Marineford's geography in seconds.

Blackbeard's biggest strength lies in chaos and unpredictability — he fights dirty, adapts quickly, and constantly grows stronger. As the Final Saga antagonist, his full potential has clearly not been shown. He ranks here because his Haki still appears underdeveloped compared to Shanks or Luffy — but that gap could close quickly.

6. Sakazuki/Akainu (Fleet Admiral)

Full name: Sakazuki

Sakazuki Epithet: "Akainu" (Red Dog)

"Akainu" (Red Dog) Nationality: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Fleet Admiral, Marines

Fleet Admiral, Marines Devil Fruit: Magu Magu no Mi (Magma-Magma Fruit)

Magu Magu no Mi (Magma-Magma Fruit) Key ability: Magma Logia; overwhelming destructive output

Akainu remains one of the most dangerous straight-up fighters in the entire series. When it comes to proven destructive ability and combat authority, Akainu still belongs firmly in the top tier.

His pursuit of Luffy through Marineford — punching through Whitebeard's Ice Age barrier and burning through flesh — remains a definitive benchmark for Admiral-level destructive power. After then-Admiral Sakazuki killed Ace, Fleet Admiral Sengoku physically restrained Garp to stop him from killing Sakazuki in revenge — illustrating that Sengoku genuinely believed Garp had the power to seriously injure or kill Akainu.

5. Dracule Mihawk (World's Strongest Swordsman)

Full name: Dracule Mihawk

Dracule Mihawk Epithet: "Hawk-Eye"

"Hawk-Eye" Nationality: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Former Warlord; Co-leader, Cross Guild

Former Warlord; Co-leader, Cross Guild Devil Fruit: None

None Key ability: Peerless swordsmanship; advanced Haki

Mihawk is one of those characters whose placement depends on whether Oda's titles mean what they say — and in this case, they probably do. As the World's Strongest Swordsman, Mihawk occupies a very important ceiling in the series, especially with Zoro's endgame path tied directly to him.

Mihawk once duelled Shanks as an equal in the era before Shanks lost his arm, and his precision with a blade is treated as an absolute peak. He holds the title that every swordsman in the series chases, and as of 2026, no one has taken it from him.

4. Kaido ("Strongest Creature in the World")

Full name: Kaido

Kaido Epithet: "King of the Beasts"

"King of the Beasts" Nationality: Unknown

Unknown Profession: Former Captain, Beasts Pirates; former Yonko

Former Captain, Beasts Pirates; former Yonko Devil Fruit: Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu (Azure Dragon)

Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu (Azure Dragon) Status: Defeated; presumably deceased

Kaido's Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu turns him into an azure dragon capable of levelling a nation, and his body is so durable he survived every execution attempt, cannon barrage, and 40-plus-story fall the world threw at him.

Kaido pairs that durability with Advanced Conqueror's Haki and a genuine warrior's obsession with dying in a worthy fight. He fought the combined Worst Generation and Big Mom herself, tanking absurd punishment throughout the Raid on Onigashima. He took Gear Fifth attacks, multiple advanced Conqueror's Haki strikes, and a Thunder Bagua exchange that would have killed anyone else on this list.

3. Shanks ("Red-Hair")

Full name: Shanks

Shanks Epithet: "Red-Haired Shanks"

"Red-Haired Shanks" Nationality: Unknown (raised in East Blue)

Unknown (raised in East Blue) Profession: Yonko; Captain, Red Hair Pirates

Yonko; Captain, Red Hair Pirates Bounty: 4,048,900,000 Berries

4,048,900,000 Berries Devil Fruit: None

None Key ability: Supreme Conqueror's Haki; master swordsmanship

Shanks commands global respect and fear entirely without the aid of a Devil Fruit. Armed with some of the most overwhelming Conqueror's Haki seen in the series and peerless sword skill, he serves as a definitive modern benchmark for power. His ability to halt major conflicts through presence alone and neutralise formidable enemies with single strikes highlights his elite status among the living legends.

2. Monkey D. Luffy / Joy Boy (Gear 5)

Full name: Monkey D. Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy Epithet: "Straw Hat Luffy"; reincarnation of Sun God Nika / Joy Boy

"Straw Hat Luffy"; reincarnation of Sun God Nika / Joy Boy Nationality: East Blue

East Blue Profession: Yonko; Captain, Straw Hat Pirates

Yonko; Captain, Straw Hat Pirates Bounty: 3,000,000,000 Berries

3,000,000,000 Berries Devil Fruit: Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika (Human-Human Fruit)

(Human-Human Fruit) Key ability: Gear 5; Advanced Conqueror's Haki; limitless creativity in combat

After awakening Gear 5 during the Wano Country arc, Luffy officially stepped into the upper echelon of the world's powerhouses. His awakened Mythical Zoan fruit grants him cartoon-like freedom in battle, which—combined with mastery over advanced forms of Haki—allows him to clash directly with the strongest figures in the Final Saga.

1. Imu/Nerona Imu (Godlike tier)

Full name: Nerona Imu

Nerona Imu Epithet: "The Hidden King"; True Ruler of the World

"The Hidden King"; True Ruler of the World Affiliation: World Government (Empty Throne)

World Government (Empty Throne) Devil Fruit: Unconfirmed / Mysterious authority

Unconfirmed / Mysterious authority Key ability: Supreme global authority and immense destructive implications

Sitting in the shadows atop the Empty Throne, Imu represents the ultimate apex of political and systemic power in the world of One Piece. While narrative context and catastrophic events like the destruction of Lulusia imply devastating power at their disposal, specific details regarding Imu's personal combat abilities, Haki, and true identity remain deeply shrouded in mystery within the official manga canon.

FAQs

Is Zoro stronger than Luffy?

No — and this is not a close debate by 2026 standards. Luffy is leagues above Zoro, and that will always be the case. This does not mean Zoro is not strong — it simply means Luffy is in his own league and levels above any other member of the Straw Hat Pirates. Through Rob Lucci's words in the manga, Eiichiro Oda confirmed Zoro's role as the second strongest man in the Straw Hats — not their equal.

Who is the 2nd strongest character in One Piece?

Luffy is the strongest currently active fighter we have seen perform at full capacity on-panel. Imu ranks above him based on the Lulusia destruction feat, but Imu has not been in a direct fight yet. As of 2026, Luffy is the strongest fighter with confirmed in-combat feats. That makes Luffy a strong claim for second place, with Shanks as a close third.

Who can defeat Luffy?

If you are asking who could defeat Luffy, the answer — as far as the Final Saga has revealed — is Imu, the mysterious sovereign who sits atop the Empty Throne. Imu sits at the top in pure destructive output. Luffy sits just below in active combat potential. The gap between them is real but closeable, and the final arc is built around that collision.

How strong is Monkey D. Garp compared to the Yonko?

In his prime, Garp was one of the strongest characters in One Piece history, fighting on the same level as Gol D. Roger and Rocks D. Xebec. While he has grown weaker in his old age, the grandfather of Monkey D. Luffy is still a force to be reckoned with. He has refused promotion to Admiral on multiple occasions. Despite his comparatively low rank, Garp rivals or exceeds the power of the known Admirals and Fleet Admirals.

Is Shanks stronger than Blackbeard?

Almost certainly yes, based on current evidence. Shanks' Haki mastery is explicitly the greatest of any living character, and his ability to end the Marineford War through presence alone — plus demolishing Kid effortlessly — suggests he operates at a level Blackbeard has not yet reached. However, Blackbeard's dual Devil Fruits and unique physiology mean this gap could close, or even reverse, by the end of the Final Saga.

We also highlighted facts about Tim Burton's most popular characters, from Beetlejuice and Jack Skellington to Wednesday Addams and Sally.

Beetlejuice's return to the screen more than 35 years after his debut helped the 2024 sequel earn over $452 million worldwide. The film's success shows how Burton's unusual outsiders continue to attract new generations of fans.

Source: Legit.ng