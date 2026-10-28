Ikirun-born philanthropist Dr Ibrahim Luqman has pledged to sponsor Toluwanisings’ children’s education from their current levels through university

The philanthropist also reportedly plans to provide new accommodation for the late gospel singer’s father

The intervention came amid family disagreements over Toluwanisings’ burial and calls for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death

A philanthropist, Hon. Dr Ibrahim Adekunle Luqman, has stepped forward with a major promise to the family of late gospel singer Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings.

Luqman pledged to sponsor the education of the singer’s children from their current educational levels through university, offering support to the family following the singer’s death on October 14, 2026.

Hon. Luqman promises to sponsor Toluwanisings' children to university. Photos: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

The philanthropist pledged during a visit to Toluwanisings’ father, with a video of the meeting circulating online.

Beyond the scholarship, Luqman is reportedly making arrangements to provide new accommodation for the late singer’s father.

Philanthropist supports Toluwanisings’ family

The intervention comes at a difficult time for the family as they mourn the gospel singer and make arrangements for the welfare of his widow, Akanbi Elizabeth, and their children.

Following his death, the family launched a support fund titled A Call for Love & Support to help the bereaved widow and the children navigate life without their husband and father.

Luqman’s pledge could provide long-term educational support for the children as they grow up without their father.

Family disagreements continue after Toluwanisings

Toluwanisings’ death has also been followed by disagreements over where he should be buried.

His father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, said he wanted his son buried in the house he built or taken to Ikirun, Osun State, where the singer’s late mother was buried.

He claimed that the singer’s widow preferred a cemetery or church burial ground.

His paternal uncle, Lawal Ademola, also said the family wanted the singer buried at his residence in Ibadan.

The disagreement has divided opinions online, particularly over the proposal to bury the singer in a residential property.

Meanwhile, Ademola has appealed to the government, community leaders and law enforcement authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding Toluwanisings’ death, after he reportedly slumped at his home in Ibadan.

Watch the X video of an Osun philanthropist visiting Toluwanisings' dad here:

Reactions trail philanthropist visit to Toluwanisings' father's house

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Tehila_O stated:

"He should channel his benevolence towards the father of the late singer. By the grace of God, Bayonle's children and wife will not suffer. Won seun I. Won ku ife."

@naijatrumpet shared:

"See game, this man should keep his scholarship,I knew this people just want attention and hijack his kids and everything to punish the wife."

@olutayo39941808 wrote:

"Na lie dem de lie, na his wife de show their face"

Toluwanisings died on October 14 after slumping in his house. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng