Beetlejuice is Tim Burton's most iconic character — a loud, striped-suited bio-exorcist who has haunted audiences since 1988 and returned in 2024 to gross over $452 million worldwide. Yet Burton's universe is packed with equally unforgettable outsiders: pale-skinned misfits, lovelorn corpses, and brooding antiheroes that keep gothic fans obsessed decade after decade.

Some of Tim Burton's most popular characters. Photo: @Tim Burton’s Universe (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Beetlejuice (Betelgeuse) tops the list as Tim Burton's most recognisable character, returning in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) for a $452M+ global box office run.

tops the list as Tim Burton's most recognisable character, returning in (2024) for a run. Edward Scissorhands is Burton's most critically acclaimed character and consistently ranks #1 among film publications.

is Burton's most critically acclaimed character and consistently ranks #1 among film publications. Wednesday Addams is the most recent cultural phenomenon, surpassing 1 billion hours viewed on Netflix in under three weeks.

is the most recent cultural phenomenon, surpassing on Netflix in under three weeks. Jack Skellington remains one of Disney's best-selling merchandise icons, decades after The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993).

remains one of Disney's best-selling merchandise icons, decades after (1993). The list spans four decades of Burton's career, from Vincent (1982) to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024).

How this list was determined

Rankings are based on cross-referenced cultural impact, merchandise popularity, fan voting data (from Ranker and WatchMojo), critical consensus, and box office performance sourced from Box Office Mojo and ScreenRant. Recency of cultural relevance — including streaming records and social media reach — was also factored in. Characters are ordered from #15 down to #1.

Summary table

Rank Character Film / Show Year Played by 15 Vincent Malloy Vincent 1982 (Stop-motion / narrated by Vincent Price) 14 Sparky Frankenweenie 1984 / 2012 (Animated) 13 Edward Bloom Big Fish 2003 Ewan McGregor / Albert Finney 12 Bruce Wayne / Batman Batman franchise 1989–1992 Michael Keaton 11 The Penguin Batman Returns 1992 Danny DeVito 10 Selina Kyle / Catwoman Batman Returns 1992 Michelle Pfeiffer 9 Ichabod Crane Sleepy Hollow 1999 Johnny Depp 8 Emily the Corpse Bride Corpse Bride 2005 Helena Bonham Carter 7 Willy Wonka Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 2005 Johnny Depp 6 Lydia Deetz Beetlejuice 1988 Winona Ryder 5 Sweeney Todd Sweeney Todd 2007 Johnny Depp 4 Wednesday Addams Wednesday 2022– Jenna Ortega 3 Sally The Nightmare Before Christmas 1993 (Stop-motion / voiced by Catherine O'Hara) 2 Jack Skellington The Nightmare Before Christmas 1993 (Stop-motion / voiced by Chris Sarandon) 1 Beetlejuice (Betelgeuse) Beetlejuice / Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 1988 / 2024 Michael Keaton

15. Vincent Malloy (Vincent, 1982)

Full name: Vincent Malloy

Vincent Malloy Film: Vincent (1982)

(1982) Type: Stop-motion animated short

Stop-motion animated short Voiced/narrated by: Vincent Price

Vincent Malloy is one of the oldest Tim Burton characters on record, serving as the protagonist of Burton's first animated short, Vincent (1982). He is a seven-year-old boy who idolises American actor Vincent Price and the poetry of Edgar Allan Poe.

The character is widely read as a self-portrait — a lonely, imaginative child who escapes suburbia through dark fantasy. Burton spent much of his own childhood as a recluse, drawing cartoons and watching old movies, especially films featuring Vincent Price.

14. Sparky (Frankenweenie, 1984 / 2012)

Full name: Sparky

Sparky Films: Frankenweenie (1984 short), Frankenweenie (2012 feature)

(1984 short), (2012 feature) Type: Stop-motion animation

Stop-motion animation Owner: Victor Frankenstein

Sparky is a common fan favourite and the loyal, playful pet dog of Victor Frankenstein. He sits at the heart of Burton's recurring resurrection theme—a story about grief, love, and the refusal to accept loss.

The full-length 2012 animated feature Frankenweenie was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. Sparky's big eyes and clumsy affection make him one of Burton's most purely sympathetic creations.

13. Edward Bloom (Big Fish, 2003)

Full name: Edward Bloom

Edward Bloom Film: Big Fish (2003)

(2003) Played by: Ewan McGregor (young), Albert Finney (old)

Ewan McGregor (young), Albert Finney (old) Profession: Mythmaker, storyteller

Edward Bloom isn't a ghoul or a person with scissors for hands — but he might be Tim Burton's most fascinating character. His life story has grown so large with embellishment that his own son can no longer separate truth from legend.

Much of the film unfolds in flashbacks, where we see his father, Edward Bloom, telling these marvellous tales. Big Fish stands apart in Burton's filmography as his warmest and most emotionally generous work.

12. Bruce Wayne / Batman (Batman, 1989; Batman Returns, 1992)

Full name: Bruce Wayne / Batman

Bruce Wayne / Batman Films: Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992)

(1989), (1992) Played by: Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton Affiliation: Gotham City

Burton gained significant prominence with Beetlejuice (1988) before directing Batman (1989). Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne brought a brooding, neurotic quality that aligned perfectly with Burton's outsider sensibility.

Burton's Gotham City conjures an overall Gothic effect through a mishmash of disparate architectural styles, from Japanese-influenced design to New York brownstone. Keaton's portrayal remains a touchstone for the character to this day.

11. The Penguin (Batman Returns, 1992)

Full name: Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin

Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin Film: Batman Returns (1992)

(1992) Played by: Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito Affiliation: Gotham City underworld

The Penguin is one of the most physically grotesque characters Burton ever put on screen—a sewer-dwelling, fish-eating villain rejected by his parents at birth. This ghoulish effect is seen in many of Burton's characters, from Willy Wonka to Betelgeuse in Beetlejuice, to Barnabas Collins in Dark Shadows, and even to the creepy figures of Batman Returns.

Danny DeVito's feral performance transformed a comic-book villain into a genuinely tragic monster, one whose origins Burton clearly designed to evoke sympathy.

10. Selina Kyle / Catwoman (Batman Returns, 1992)

Full name: Selina Kyle / Catwoman

Selina Kyle / Catwoman Film: Batman Returns (1992)

(1992) Played by: Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer Affiliation: Gotham City

Selina Kyle / Catwoman from Batman Returns (1992) is among the greatest Tim Burton characters ever created. Michelle Pfeiffer played the character as a meek secretary who undergoes a violent, gothic transformation—her white, stitched vinyl suit becoming one of cinema's most iconic costumes.

The contrast between gothic darkness and the ordinary world highlights Burton's ability to use visual design to enhance narrative themes of outsider status, conformity, and the human desire for connection.

9. Ichabod Crane (Sleepy Hollow, 1999)

Full name: Ichabod Crane

Ichabod Crane Film: Sleepy Hollow (1999)

(1999) Played by: Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp Profession: Constable/investigator

Burton is known for his gothic horror and fantasy films, and Sleepy Hollow (1999) stands among his most celebrated. Johnny Depp played Ichabod Crane, a faint-hearted, science-minded constable who repeatedly faints at the sight of blood—a darkly comedic subversion of the heroic lead.

For Sleepy Hollow, Burton created a Headless Horseman whose appearance was both historically grounded and nightmarishly stylised, placing Ichabod at the centre of one of the director's most visually rich productions.

8. Emily the Corpse Bride (Corpse Bride, 2005)

Full name: Emily

Emily Film: Corpse Bride (2005)

(2005) Voiced by: Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter Type: Stop-motion animated feature

For the 2005 stop-motion film Corpse Bride, Burton created a titular character whose ghostly beauty challenges conventional notions of what makes a character appealing. Emily is a murder victim trapped in the Land of the Dead, who accidentally becomes engaged to a living man named Victor.

Despite being from different worlds — one living, one dead — they connect over their shared sense of isolation and desire for love, a testament to how Burton brings humanity to even the most supernatural figures.

7. Willy Wonka (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005)

Full name: Willy Wonka

Willy Wonka Film: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

(2005) Played by: Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp Affiliation: Wonka Chocolate Factory

Willy Wonka is among the most beloved Tim Burton characters, appearing in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005). Depp played an unsettling, childlike eccentric—equal parts eerie and whimsical.

Burton's films wouldn't have the same magic without actors like Johnny Depp, who knows how to bring weird and wonderful characters to life; Depp is practically Burton's on-screen alter ego. The film grossed over $474 million worldwide, cementing Wonka as one of Depp's most commercially successful Burton collaborations.

6. Lydia Deetz (Beetlejuice, 1988)

Full name: Lydia Deetz

Lydia Deetz Films: Beetlejuice (1988), Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

(1988), (2024) Played by: Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder Signature trait: Gothic teenage outsider

Burton has worked with some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Winona Ryder, who has portrayed some of his most famous characters. Lydia Deetz — a morbid teenager who can see the dead — resonated deeply with an entire generation of young audiences who felt like outsiders.

Characters like Lydia serve as alter egos for the director, taking on the same outsider roles that define the Burtonesque universe. Ryder reprised the role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024), welcomed back by legions of fans.

5. Sweeney Todd (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2007)

Full name: Benjamin Barker / Sweeney Todd

Benjamin Barker / Sweeney Todd Film: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

(2007) Played by: Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp Co-star: Helena Bonham Carter as Mrs Lovett

The film retells the melodramatic Victorian tale of Sweeney Todd, an English barber and serial killer who seeks revenge on Judge Turpin, and with the help of his accomplice Mrs. Lovett, processes his customers into meat pies.

The film took home the Academy Award for Best Art Direction, while Johnny Depp earned a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the wronged barber. Grossing over $152 million worldwide against a $50 million budget, Sweeney Todd became an immortal cult classic.

4. Wednesday Addams (Wednesday, 2022–)

Full name: Wednesday Addams

Wednesday Addams Show: Wednesday (Netflix, 2022–)

(Netflix, 2022–) Played by: Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega Creator: Character originally by Charles Addams

Wednesday marked a milestone in Tim Burton's career, as the show served as his television directorial debut. Wednesday surpassed 1.02 billion total hours viewed in just three weeks following its debut, with over 150 million households streaming the series.

It quickly became a global cultural phenomenon, inspiring viral social media trends, with the hashtag #wednesdayaddams accumulating billions of views on TikTok. Season 2 arrived on Netflix in a split-release format starting in August 2025, continuing the show's massive critical and audience success.

3. Sally (The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993)

Full name: Sally

Sally Film: The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

(1993) Voiced by: Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara Type: Stop-motion rag doll

Only Burton could create a freakish, crudely sewn-together rag doll and make audiences fall in love with her. Sally is a patchwork creation longing to be free and to be loved — a figure of quiet resilience in a world of loud monsters.

The character of Sally has resonated with audiences on such a huge level that even pop star Billie Eilish, who wasn't born when this film came out, performed "Sally's Song" at a live performance of The Nightmare Before Christmas. She remains one of the most-cosplayed Burton characters of all time.

2. Jack Skellington (The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993)

Full name: Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King

Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King Film: The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

(1993) Voiced by: Chris Sarandon (speaking), Danny Elfman (singing)

Chris Sarandon (speaking), Danny Elfman (singing) Type: Stop-motion stop-motion protagonist

Written and produced by Tim Burton and directed by Henry Selick, The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) became a monumental critical and commercial success. To Disney's surprise, Jack Skellington became one of the brand's most recognisable merchandise icons. The Pumpkin King from Halloween Town embodies the universal quest for meaning beyond the familiar.

While Chris Sarandon gave the character his distinct speaking voice, composer Danny Elfman lent his talents to Jack's iconic singing. Beneath his frightening exterior lies a well-meaning heart that drives his charmingly misguided attempt to take over Christmas.

1. Beetlejuice / Betelgeuse (Beetlejuice, 1988; Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, 2024)

Full name: Betelgeuse (pronounced Beetlejuice)

Betelgeuse (pronounced Beetlejuice) Films: Beetlejuice (1988), Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

(1988), (2024) Played by: Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton Affiliation: The Netherworld

The 1988 classic Beetlejuice turned Tim Burton into a household name and cemented his Hollywood legacy — the terrifying yet hilarious ghoul Betelgeuse became an 80s icon and is still one of cinema's most famous movie characters.

Beetlejuice is perhaps Tim Burton's most iconic character — so iconic that he returned for a sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, over 35 years later, causing more mischief for the Deetz family. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice drummed up $110 million in its premiere weekend, becoming the second biggest September opening of all time. The film went on to gross a worldwide total of $452 million.

FAQ

Who is Tim Burton's most famous character?

It's impossible to discuss Burton's career without finishing with Betelgeuse — so iconic that he returned for a sequel more than 35 years after his debut. Beetlejuice tops every major fan poll and critical ranking, and the 2024 sequel confirmed his status as the franchise's irreplaceable heart.

What are common characteristics of Tim Burton's characters?

Many of Burton's protagonists are outsiders and misfits struggling in restrictive societies — characters who don't conform to social norms, reflecting his interest in the Gothic theme of normalising the outlier.

His characters typically have big eyes, thin bodies, and pale skin; he uses lots of black and white with small pops of bright colour, mixing scary things with cute things to create a feeling that is both creepy and funny.

Is Wednesday Addams officially a Tim Burton character?

Cartoonist Charles Addams created Wednesday Addams in 1938, long before Burton was involved. However, Burton directed Netflix's original Wednesday and also served as executive producer, making this iteration firmly part of his cinematic universe.

Did Tim Burton direct The Nightmare Before Christmas?

Burton conceived and oversaw the general design of the stop-motion film The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), which Henry Selick directed. Burton developed the story and characters but didn't direct it —a fact that sometimes surprises fans, given how deeply "Burtonesque" the film looks and feels.

What makes Tim Burton's visual style so distinctive?

Burton's visual style—characterised by dark, bold colours, angular designs, and a mix of practical effects and stop-motion animation—became his trademark and defined his career. His trademark style traces back to German Expressionism, a movement characterised by "tilting, impossible sets, high angles, and deep shadows."

Tim Burton's most iconic characters have captivated audiences through their gothic appearances, unusual personalities and stories of outsiders searching for belonging. From Beetlejuice's chaotic humour to Edward Scissorhands' gentle nature and Jack Skellington's restless curiosity, each character reflects Burton's distinctive creative vision. Decades into his career, these unforgettable figures continue to influence pop culture, attract new fans and keep his darkly imaginative world alive.

We also highlighted facts about Tim Burton's relationships, including his marriage to Lena Gieseke, his long-term partnership with Helena Bonham Carter, and his romance with Monica Bellucci.

Burton and Bonham Carter spent 13 years together and raised two children, but never married. His relationship with Bellucci also ended, as they announced together in September 2025.

Source: Legit.ng