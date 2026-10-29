A Federal High Court in Abuja issued an order against Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma over the APC's Imo West Senatorial primary

Justice Obiora Egwuatu ruled that the evidence presented in court pointed to a different winner of the May 18 primary monitored by INEC

The court also directed the APC to forward a specific name as its candidate for the Imo West Senatorial election scheduled for January 16, 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restrained Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma from holding himself out as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Imo West Senatorial election, which is scheduled to hold on January 16, 2027.

Justice Egwuatu held that the evidence placed before the court clearly showed that former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha secured the majority of votes cast at the primary.

Abuja court rules Rochas Okorocha won the APC’s Imo West senatorial primary monitored by INEC. Photo credit: Hope Uzodinma

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels Television, Justice Obiora Egwuatu delivered the ruling after finding that Uzodinma did not emerge as the winner of the APC primary election held on May 18, which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored.

Court declares Okorocha APC primary winner

In his judgment, the court accordingly declared Okorocha the rightful winner of that contest.

Beyond restraining Uzodinma, Justice Egwuatu went further and directed the APC to submit Okorocha's name to INEC as its candidate for the Imo West Senatorial district ahead of the 2027 general elections.

What the ruling means for the APC

The judgment puts the APC in the position of having to recognise Okorocha, who previously served as Imo governor and as a senator, as its flagbearer for the senatorial seat.

Uzodinma, the sitting governor, had been presenting himself as the party's candidate following the May 18 primary, a claim the court has now found to be without basis in the evidence submitted during proceedings.

The Imo West Senatorial election forms part of the broader schedule of by-elections and off-cycle polls expected to take place in Nigeria in early 2027.

Imo West Primary: Court orders APC to name Rochas Okorocha as candidate. Photo credit: Rochas Okorocha

Source: Facebook

2027 election: How Akpabio, Wike tackled Uzodimma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike challenged APC governors to prove their worth by delivering electoral wins in their states at the campaign council event.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio warned governors against chasing political offices they might not get, a remark many read as directed at Governor Uzodimma.

The exchanges exposed fault lines over Wike's Rainbow Coalition and a brewing contest for the Senate presidency after the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng