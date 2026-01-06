A first look at the January 2026 Anime lineup and what's worth watching
The January 2026 anime lineup is packed with epic sequels and fresh adventures that will dominate the screens worldwide. New shows include Fate/Strange Fake, Dark Moon: The Blood Altar, and Tamon's B-Side Season 1. Returning must-see fan favourites include Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Season 3, Hell Techer Nube Part 2, and Golden Kamuy: The Final Chapter.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Highly anticipated January 2026 anime lineup
- Fate/Strange Fake (3 January)
- Tamon's B-Side Season 1 (4 January)
- Hana-Kimi (4 January)
- Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None Season 1 (4 January)
- Golden Kamuy: The Final Chapter Season 5 (5 January)
- There was a Cute Girl in the Hero's Party, so I Tried Confessing to Her Season 1 (6 January)
- Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube Part 2 (7 January)
- Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Season 3 (8 January)
- Dark Moon: The Blood Altar (9 January)
- Trigun Stargaze (10 January)
- What is coming to Crunchyroll in 2026?
Key takeaways
- Hits like Tis Time for "Torture," Princess Season 2, Chained Soldier Season 2, and Oshi No Ko Season 3 continue this month.
- If you love sports, you can catch Medalist Season 2 on TV Asahi, Hulu, and Disney+ starting from 24 January 2026.
- Big screen releases include All You Need Is Kill, Cosmic Princess Kaguya!, and Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe.
Highly anticipated January 2026 anime lineup
The New Year is here, and anime fans are looking forward to notable premieres and returns of their favourite anime shows. Below are 10 binge-worthy anime coming in January 2026, set to premiere across various streaming platforms, with many available on Crunchyroll.
Title
Release date
Fate/Strange Fake
3 January
Tamon's B-Side Season 1
4 January
Hana-Kimi
4 January
Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None Season 1
4 January
Golden Kamuy: The Final Chapter Season 5
5 January
There was a Cute Girl in the Hero's Party, so I Tried Confessing to Her Season 1
6 January
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube Part 2
7 January
Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Season 3
8 January
Dark Moon: The Blood Altar
7 January
Trigun Stargaze
10 January
Fate/Strange Fake (3 January)
- Genre: Action, drama, fantasy
- Studio: A-1 Pictures
- Director: Shun Enokido, Takahito Sakazume
- Leading voice cast: Kana Hanazawa, Tomokazu Seki, Yuki Kaji, Kenjirō Tsuda, Sora Amamiya
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The new Fate/Strange Fake TV anime is based on the popular novels by Ryohgo Narita and Shizuki Morii. You can watch new episodes every week on Crunchyroll starting 3 January 2026.
The series follows a "False Holy Grail" in Snowfield, USA. Unlike the traditional ritual, this war features legendary figures like Gilgamesh and Enkidu, whose opening fight literally reshapes the earth.
Tamon's B-Side Season 1 (4 January)
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- Studio: J.C. Staff
- Director: Chika Nagaoka
- Lead voice cast: Kazuyuki Okitsu, Megumi Toyoguchi, Hana Sato
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Tamon's B-Side, originally titled Tamon-kun Ima Docchi!?, in Japanese, is a romantic comedy manga by Yuki Shiwasu, serialised since 2021. The show is written and illustrated by Yuki Shiwasu and directed by Chika Nagaoka.
Tamon's B-Side follows a high schooler, Utage Kinoshita, a superfan of F/ACE boy band member Tamon Fukuhara. When she gets a job as a housekeeper, she discovers his "B-side": an anxious, shut-in personality.
Hana-Kimi (4 January)
- Genre: Romantic comedy, shojo, high school drama
- Studio: Signal.MD
- Director: Natsuki Takemura
- Lead voice cast: Aya Yamane, Taku Yashiro
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Hana-Kimi is a new classic shojo manga show that revolves around a Japanese-American star, Mizuki Ashiya, who disguises herself as a boy to attend an all-boys high school. She hopes to meet her idol, high jumper Izumi Sano.
Hana-Kimi is a perfect mix of gender-blending comedy and high school drama. The series, which features Japanese actresses Aya Yamane and Taku Yashiro, premieres on 4 January 2026 on Tokyo MX and Crunchyroll.
Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None Season 1 (4 January)
- Genre: Action, fantasy, adventure
- Studio: Animation Studio 42
- Director: Hiroyuki Kanbe
- Lead voice cast: Takeo Ōtsuka, Manaka Iwami, Yō Taichi
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None is an action fantasy anime premiering on 4 January 2026. The story is based on light novels by Itsuki Togami and Yuri Kisaragi, with a manga adaptation by Yonezou.
Orhun Dura is an enchanter kicked out of the Hero's Party for being a "jack-of-all-trades." Determined to prove his worth, he goes solo, refining his skills and forming a new team to tackle high-stakes dungeons.
Golden Kamuy: The Final Chapter Season 5 (5 January)
- Genre: Action, adventure, historical
- Studio: Brain's Base
- Director: Shizutaka Sugahara
- Lead voice cast: Chikahiro Kobayashi, Haruka Shiraishi, Kenjirō Tsuda
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video
The long-awaited conclusion to the "Immortal" Sugimoto and Asirpa's journey is finally here. Golden Kamuy: The Final Chapter officially premiered on 5 January 2026 on Crunchyroll for international viewers following its broadcast on TV Tokyo in Japan.
The hunt for the tattooed skins reaches its climax in Sapporo. Asirpa has finally cracked the code, leading to an explosive three-way confrontation between Sugimoto, Tsurumi, and Hijikata. The season marks the end of an epic historical journey.
There was a Cute Girl in the Hero's Party, so I Tried Confessing to Her Season 1 (6 January)
- Genre: Fantasy, romance, isekai, comedy
- Studio: Gekkou
- Directors: Tomonori Mine, Yasutaka Yamamoto
- Lead voice cast: Kana Hanazawa, Ayumu Murase, Kôhei Amasaki, Toshiki Masuda
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The anime adaptation of "There Was a Cutie Girl in the Hero's Party, so I Tried Confessing to Her" is one of the new anime releases of january 2026. In this rom-com, protagonist Youki is more interested in winning the heart of the priestess Cecilia than defeating the Demon King. The series explores the awkward, hilarious side of being a secondary character in a legendary hero's party.
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube Part 2 (7 January)
- Genre: Horror, supernatural, action, comedy, school
- Studio: Studio KAI
- Director: Yasuyuki Ōishi
- Lead voice cast: Ryōtarō Okiayu, Ryōko Shiraishi, Aya Suzaki, Tomoyo Kurosawa
- Where to watch: TV Asahi (Japan), Crunchyroll
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube Part 2 is a Japanese series scheduled to premiere on 7 January 2026. This comes after the first half of this reboot series aired from July to September 2025.
The upcoming episodes will explore the origins of the Nube demon hand and his past with Minako-sensei. Viewers should expect a darker tone as the "Hell Teacher" protects his students from terrifying supernatural threats.
Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Season 3 (8 January)
- Genre: Action, supernatural, dark fantasy
- Studio: MAPPA
- Director: Shōta Goshozono
- Lead voice cast: Junya Enoki, Yuma Uchida, Asami Seto, Yūichi Nakamura
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 dives into the epic Culling Game arc, where Yuji and Megumi fight in deadly colonies set up by the villain Kenjaku. The season features the debut of Hakari and some of the most complex "Cursed Techniques" in the series. Shonen lovers can catch the premiere on 8 January 2026, on Crunchyroll.
Dark Moon: The Blood Altar (9 January)
- Genre: Supernatural, mystery, high school
- Studio: TROYCA
- Director: Shoko Shiga
- Lead voice cast: Fūka Izumi, Kikunosuke Toya, Jin Ogasawara, Yūto Uemura
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Dark Moon: The Blood Altar is an anime based on a Webtoon featuring K-pop group ENHYPEN. The urban fantasy follows a mysterious girl named Sooha, who possesses extraordinary strength.
At Riverfield Academy, she finds herself caught between seven vampires and a rival pack of werewolves. Catch the premiere on Tokyo MX in Japan and Crunchyroll worldwide from 9 January 2026.
Trigun Stargaze (10 January)
- Genre: Sci-Fi, action, western
- Studio: Studio Orange
- Director: Masako Sato
- Voice cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Jun'ya Ikeda, Tomoyo Kurosawa, Kenji Matsuda
- Where to watch: TV Tokyo, Crunchyroll
Trigun Stargaze is a Sci-Fi, action, western set 2.5 years after Trigun Stampede, Vash the Stampede returns for the showdown against his brother Knives. The finale introduces fan-favourite Milly Thompson and promises high action by film director Masako Sato. Watch the premiere on TV Tokyo on 10 January with Crunchyroll streaming worldwide right after.
In addition to the above shows, here is the anime release schedule for January 2026.
Title
Release date
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2
5 January 2026
Chained Soldier Season 2
8 January 2026
Champignon Witch Season 1
8 January 2026
Fire Force Season 3 Part 2
9 January 2026
Hell Mode: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing Season 1
9 January 2026
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Season 2
9 January 2026
All You Need Is Kill
9 January 2026
Dead Account Season 1
10 January 2026
Hell's Paradise Season 2
11 January 2026
Scum of the Brave
11 January 2026
Kaya-chan Isn't Scary Season1
11 January 2026
Tis Time for "Torture," Princess Season 2
12 January 2026
Oshi No Ko Season 3
14 January 2026
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2
14 January 2026
Cosmic Princess Kaguya!
22 January 2026
Medalist Season 2
24 January 2026
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe
30 January 2026
What is coming to Crunchyroll in 2026?
Crunchyroll will premiere both new and continuation anime series throughout 2026, including Osho no Ko Season 3, Dark Moon: The Blood Altar, and Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube Part 2. Also, watch out for There was a Cute Girl in the Hero's Party, so I Tried Confessing to Her Season 1 and Golden Kamuy: The Final Chapter.
The January 2026 anime lineup features many sequels and fresh debuts that stand out with innovative storytelling and breathtaking visuals. These titles spanning across all genres promise to linger in your watchlist for the rest of the year.
Legit.ng published an article about anime premiering in 2026. 2026 has lined up new anime, including Fate/Strange Fake, Hana-Kimi, and Dead Account. Fans can catch returning shows like My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 and Hell's Paradise Season 2.
2026 animation word has lined up the conclusion of shows like Golden Kamuy Final Chapter, Trigun Stargaze, and Fire Force Season 3 Part 2. Viewers can watch new and returning shows on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.