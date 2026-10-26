Yoruba actor Taofeek Digboluja has spoken publicly about a tense on-set moment involving veteran actress Peju Ogunmola

The incident, which previously circulated online, involved a prop gun fired at Ogunmola, who has a strong aversion to firearms

Digboluja also revealed what he claims the director told him before the scene, raising questions about what really happened

Yoruba actor Taofeek Digboluja has opened up about a much-talked-about incident involving actress Peju Ogunmola, offering his account of what transpired during a film production back in 2023.

In an interview clip that surfaced on social media on Sunday, October 25, 2026, Digboluja addressed the scene in which he fired a prop gun directly at Ogunmola. The footage previously circulated online had shown the veteran actress visibly furious.

Actor Digboluja finally opens up on tense moment with Peju Ogunmola on set. Credit: pejuogunmola/digboluja

Source: Instagram

According to Digboluja, the director had informed him ahead of filming that Ogunmola had been briefed and was prepared for the moment. His account raised pointed questions about just how well-coordinated communication on the set truly was.

The actor also fielded questions from fans curious about how he would have reacted had the senior actress slapped him in the heat of the moment. His response was firm but measured: he would have done nothing, citing the deep respect he holds for her as a veteran of the industry.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Peju Ogunmola confessed what she does whenever she sees Femi Adebayo succeeding.

Actor Digboluja shares his deep respect for veteran actress Peju Ogunmola. Credit: pejuogunmola

Source: Instagram

The video of Digboluja addressing the on-set moment with Peju Ogunmola is below:

Reactions to Digboluja's comment about Peju Ogunmola

The candid nature of his answers quickly earned him praise on Twitter, with many viewers commending both his maturity and his deference to an elder colleague.

Fan reactions were overwhelmingly supportive, though some pointed the finger squarely at the director.

@OyinAtiBode wrote,

I love how mama remained respectful to Digboluja even when angry and she's way older."

@Halimah Keji25_ echoed the sentiment, commenting simply,

"The director did it intentionally."

Others used the moment to celebrate Ogunmola's character and lengthy career. @Oluwaseun seandabloque said,

"Everyone can tell she's a genuinely good woman...she has the look, she has the temperament, she has the humility, she's just a superb woman all around"

@solvisions4real noted,

"Aunty Peju don tey for the industry and she started at a young age o. They give her that respect o."

Odunlade Adekola honours Peju Ogunmola

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor and filmmaker Odunlade Adekola honoured Peju Ogunmola at the OAFP awards ceremony in Abeokuta.

The event, held on December 8, saw Adekola invite her on stage and ask guests to give her a standing ovation, which they did in a show of respect.

The recognition came months after the actress lost her only child, with colleagues also visiting her Ibadan home before she later returned to Nollywood with strength.

Source: Legit.ng