My Sister Is The Warlord Queen is a vertical micro-drama series that follows the Blackwood sisters, Catherine and Grace, and their rise to power. The feel-good romantic drama by ReelShort tells the story of the sisters, who overcome their father's abandonment, forge an unbreakable bond, and eventually build successful lives.

A promotional poster for the ReelShort micro-drama series, My Sister Is The Warlord Queen, with its main cast members. Photo: @dorianjeanglover_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

My Sister Is The Warlord Queen 's leading cast includes Samantha Drews , Jenna Gilmer , and Christopher Quartuccio .

's leading cast includes , , and . My Sister Is The Warlord Queen plays out in 68 episodes , each with a run-time of roughly two minutes.

plays out in , each with a run-time of roughly two minutes. The micro-series tells a story of family, betrayal, and redemption , and is adapted from a novel by Magers & Quinn Booksellers.

and , and is adapted from a novel by Magers & Quinn Booksellers. My Sister Is The Warlord Queen ends with Grace Blackwood marrying Thomas Cohen, supported in every step of the way by her sister, the warlord queen.

Film profile

Title My Sister Is The Warlord Queen Format Vertical short series Genre Drama Production company Crazy Maple Studio (ReelShort) Release date 31 December 2025 (United States) Director Marianne Amelinckx Producer (s) Chris Wicke, Frances E. Chang, Darlene Darma Episode count 68 Episode length 2 minutes Lead cast Samantha Drews, Jenna Gilmer, Christopher Quartuccio IMDb rating 5.7/10

A close look at My Sister Is The Warlord Queen's summary

My Sister Is The Warlord Queen is a short drama miniseries by ReelShort centred around Catherine and Grace Blackwood. The Blackwood sisters, played by Samantha Drews and Jenna Gilmer, are abandoned as children after their mother's death.

As they grow older, the sisters are forced to build separate lives. Grace rises in prominence in the business world, building the Blackwood Group, one of the country's most powerful businesses.

On the other hand, Catherine climbs the military ranks to become a feared shadow ruler, capable of bringing down the largest empires. She controls a trillion-dollar war chest and commands the United States Defence and Intelligence Forces.

She keeps her identity as the warlord queen a secret. To protect and watch over her sister, Catherine conceals her identity by posing as a janitor. During Grace's engagement party to Tony Grant, another business magnate. Catherine's identity as a janitor's uniform draws ridicule from all attendees.

A promotional poster for the 2026 short drama series My Sister Is The Warlord Queen. Photo: @samanthadrews

Source: Instagram

Childhood, abandonment, and betrayal

Grace and Catherine's father, Milo Blackwood, rejected and abandoned the sisters because he did not want daughters. Instead, he married his mistress, who was pregnant with a male heir, Brian Blackwood.

The sisters promise their loyalty to each other and refuse to give up, despite growing up in hardship.

The younger Blackwood sister, Grace, faces more betrayal during her engagement ceremony to Tony Grant, when he unceremoniously dumps her over her inability to raise a large sum of money.

The Blackwood sisters' reunion and reconciliation

The Blackwood sisters reunite during Grace's engagement party. Despite not knowing her true identity, Grace defends Catherine against humiliation at the engagement party.

Catherine steps in to protect her sister, play matchmaker, and rescue her sister's company, revealing her identity in the process. She invites the world's richest man, Thomas Cohen, to the banquet. This opportunity allows Grace to fall in love again and save her company from financial ruin.

Faced with the opportunity to reconcile with his daughters, Milo Blackwood opts to mock and demean them, an offence the warlord queen does not forgive.

Catherine Blackwood, the warlord queen receives a military welcome in a scene from My Sister Is The Warlord Queen. Photo: @reelshortapp

Source: Instagram

My Sister Is The Warlord Queen's cast

The show's lead cast includes Samantha Drews as Catherine Blackwood, Jenna Gilmer as Grace Blackwood, and Christopher Quartuccio as Thomas Cohen. Here is an overview of the show's cast.

Character Actor Catherine Blackwood Samantha Drews Grace Blackwood Jenna Gilmer Thomas Cohen Christopher Quartuccio Tony Grant Kerwin Gonzalez Alison Grant Alexis Jewell Stacy Grant Alexandra Corin Johnston Lucille Grant Tatiana Turan Brian Blackwood Riley Nottingham Milo Blackwood Aaron T. Hurst Stella Sterling Sabrina Brooke Shekinah P. Austria Eva Sinclair

Who are Catherine and Grace Blackwood?

Catherine and Grace Blackwood are sisters who grow up to powerful positions despite losing their mother and being abandoned by their father at a young age. Catherine is a secret military leader, widely revered as the warlord queen, and Grace is a businesswoman.

Samantha Drews, who plays the warlord queen, is an American actress and film producer. According to Actors Access, the California State University, Fullerton-trained entertainer has made appearances on commercials, film, and theatrical productions.

Her on-screen sister, Jenna Gilmer, is also a vertical actress known for her appearances on ReelShort's Head Witch in Charge, My Stepbrother's Dirty Secret, The Tutor Trap, Viicious, and Open Your Eyes, My Billionaire Husband. She also appeared on You're Killing Me, Son of Gacy, and Miss Audition.

How does My Sister Is The Warlord Queen end?

The Blackwood sisters walk down the isle during a wedding scene from My Sister Is The Warlord Queen. Photo: @reelshortapp

Source: Instagram

The series ends with Thomas Cohen and Grace Blackwood's wedding. Thomas proposes marriage to Grace, accompanied by an engagement gift of 20% CGE shares, following a short courtship. Catherine's engagement gift of about $6 billion surpasses all others.

The sisters share a heartfelt moment in the end, confirming their loyalty to each other again. Before throwing her father and his mistress out, the Warlord Queen says,

Grace, we can't choose where we are born, or who our parents are. No matter the hardships that are thrown at us, I will always prove that you and I are one of a kind.

To which her sister replies,

As long as I have you, I have enough.

Where do I watch My Sister Is The Warlord Queen?

My Sister Is The Warlord Queen streams on ReelShort and can be found on the ReelShort App and the ReelShort YouTube Channel.

Is The Warlord Queen a series?

My Sister Is The Warlord Queen is a vertical short-form series with 68 episodes. Each episode in series 1 and 2 minutes long.

Is My Sister Is a Warlord Queen on Netflix?

At the time of this writing, there is no official Netflix release for My Sister Is The Warlord Queen. The series' official distribution is through ReelShort.

Who is the actress who plays the warlord queen?

The warlord queen, Catherine Blackwood, is played by Samantha Drews. Drews is an American filmmaker and actress known for her roles in vertical films as well as Look, Mira, Primrose, The Obedience Project, and Hartley.

Who plays Thomas Cohen in My Sister Is The Warlord Queen?

American actor Christopher Quartuccio plays Thomas Cohen in My Sister Is The Warlord Queen. Quartuccio is known for vertical-entertainment short films and for appearing in theatrical and musical productions, such as Grease, Little Me, Legally Blonde, Almost Maine, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Catch Me If You Can.

My Sister Is The Warlord Queen is a micro series centred around two sisters, Catherine and Grace Blackwood. The film explores themes of love, loyalty, and the enduring strength of sisterly bonds in the face of betrayal.

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