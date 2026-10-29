Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu shared that Minister Hannatu Musawa paid him a surprise visit at his Abuja office

Rabiu publicly described Musawa as someone he 'once called his wife,' praising her passion for Nigeria's culture sector

The post drew thousands of reactions from Nigerians who were struck by the warm dynamic between the former couple

Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu set social media buzzing on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, after sharing that his ex-wife, Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa, had stopped by his office in Abuja for an unannounced visit.

Rabiu, founder of BUA Group, posted about the encounter on Instagram, describing it as a pleasant surprise.

Abdul Samad Rabiu speaks glowingly about his ex-wife, Hannatu Musawa as she visits his office. Photo credit@samadrabiu

Source: Instagram

He referred to Musawa affectionately as "someone I once called my wife," and noted that despite the passage of time, their friendship and mutual respect have remained intact.

The businessman also took a moment to acknowledge her continued commitment to developing Nigeria's cultural sector, though his caption appeared to be cut off before he could complete the thought.

Rabiu and Musawa's relationship

Abdul Samad Rabiu shares post about his ex-wife's visist to his office in Abuja as he praises her and her role in nation building. Photo credit@samadrabiu

Source: Instagram

Musawa, who serves in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet, and Rabiu were previously married before going their separate ways.

The public nature of Rabiu's post, and the warm tone he used to describe the visit, caught many followers off guard, sparking widespread conversation about how the former couple has handled life after their marriage ended.

Here is the Instagram post made by the billionaire about his ex-wife:

Nigerians react to the post

The comments section quickly filled up with Nigerians expressing admiration, amusement, and a fair bit of wishful thinking.

@shaba_mahmoudee wrote:

"This is the healthiest divorce i have ever seen in my life "

@addamata_nighties commented:

"He always show her love and respect they are best friends before lovers I guess"

@ameenou2242 said:

"Beautiful love and respect always allahumma barik"

@fmk_clothingnigltd reacted:

"Ya Allah"

@ms_lope added:

"Alhaji just marry her again. Who else is 'shipping' this couple Lol."

@mimi_basheer wrote:

"Yall should just get back together alreadyyy."

@kingbelaire shared:

"Please give this 'love' one last chance. Y'all still love each other clearly"

The post tapped into something many Nigerians rarely witness in public life: two high-profile figures navigating a split with visible grace and goodwill. For many commenters, the image of a billionaire businessman warmly welcoming his former wife to his office felt genuinely refreshing.

Anita Joseph confirms marriage breakup

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Anita Joseph finally opened up about her failed marriage in a post shared on her social media page. The actress appeared to offer insight into the challenges that may have contributed to the breakdown of her marriage, while also reflecting on her personal experiences and the lessons she has learned along the way.

Her post drew attention from fans and social media users eager to understand more about her journey.

Beyond addressing the end of her marriage, Anita Joseph also spoke about her healing process, suggesting that she is focused on moving forward and finding peace. Her revelation sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans criticising her while others expressed sympathy and encouraged her to remain strong as she begins a new chapter in her life.

Source: Legit.ng