Moses Daniel Terzungwe, a 2026 WASSCE candidate from Sky Crest High School in Bauchi, shared his WAEC result on Facebook and asked whether it was good enough for medicine

His 2026 result showed credits across key science subjects including Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English Language

The post drew attention from Nigerians who weighed in on whether his grades met the requirements for medicine and surgery

Moses Daniel Terzungwe, a student from Sky Crest High School in Bauchi, sparked an online conversation on Thursday, August 6, 2026, after sharing his 2026 WASSCE result on Facebook alongside a simple but pressing question: "Can I study medicine and surgery with this result?"

The post, shared on his Facebook page under the name Daniel Tee Moses, included a screenshot of his official WAEC result showing grades across nine subjects.

A Bauchi student, Moses Daniel Terzungwe, shares his 2026 WAEC result online and asks if the grades can secure admission to study medicine. Photo Credit: Daniel Tee Moses, WAEC

Source: Facebook

Breakdown of Moses Daniel's 2026 WAEC result

According to the result screenshot, Moses sat for the 2026 WASSCE for School Candidates and recorded the following grades: A1 in Marketing, B2 in Economics, B3 in Civic Education, B3 in English Language, C6 in General Mathematics, B3 in Agriculture, B3 in Biology, B3 in Chemistry, and C5 in Physics.

The result showed that he passed all nine subjects, with distinctions and merits spread across both arts and science subjects.

His grades in the core science subjects required for medicine — Biology, Chemistry, and Physics — all fell within the credit range, though his C6 in General Mathematics and C5 in Physics raised questions among commenters about his chances of gaining admission into a Nigerian medical school.

Reactions trail boy's 2026 WAEC result for Medicine

The post drew several responses from people offering congratulations and advice on his prospects.

@Ilebareme Oluwatobiloba Samuel said:

"You tried bro as far you did not fail math English, chemistry biology those are the subject you are going to study on medicine you did well even though you got c6in mathematics is still credit congratulation."

@Warleed Yugudarh said:

"Congratulations bro and us we are waiting for us."

@Musliu Tomiwa said:

"Congratulations my brother."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had lamented after seeing her brother's 2026 WAEC result and revealed she had promised him N50,000 for every A1 he scored.

Lady considers retaking WAEC exam after checking result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady had hinted at retaking the WAEC exam in 2027 after seeing her result.

A screenshot of her result, which accompanied the post, showed a mixed performance across her subjects.

She earned B2 in Civic Education, B3 in Marketing, B3 in Economics, B3 in Agriculture, B3 in Biology, and C4 in English Language.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng