Teen content creator Anti Abiba has announced the death of her brother following a prolonged illness, sharing an emotional account of the family’s loss

The creator said her brother died 48 hours after they brought him home from the hospital because they could no longer afford his treatment

Anti Abiba questioned the value of human life in Nigeria, saying her family’s experience is demoralising

Teen content creator Anti Abiba has shared the painful circumstances surrounding her brother’s death, saying the family ran out of money to continue his hospital treatment.

In an emotional video seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 29, the creator disclosed that her brother died just 48 hours after they brought him home from the hospital.

Anti Abiba says his brother died 48 hours after they stopped treatment. Photos: @anti_abiba/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to her, the family had been dealing with his prolonged illness but eventually struggled to meet the cost of his medical care.

Anti Abiba speaks on brother’s final days

Recounting the loss through tears, Anti Abiba said the family had to discontinue hospital treatment because they could no longer afford the bills.

“I lost my brother 48 hours after we brought him home from the hospital because we ran out of money to continue his treatment,” she said.

The creator’s account offered a glimpse into the emotional and financial burden that can accompany a serious medical emergency.

She added that even having some resources did not prevent the treatment costs from becoming overwhelming.

Beyond mourning her brother, Anti Abiba questioned a situation in which access to medical treatment can depend heavily on a family’s financial capacity.

“What is the value of human life in this country? Nigeria is becoming a place where your survival depends on how much you have,” she said.

Watch the X video of Anti Abiba announcing her brother's death here:

Reactions trail Anti Abiba's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@adedamolaa52450 stated:

"May his soul rest in peace… please let us learn to speak up before damage is done. Some ppl are ready to help financially"

@am_mrjosh wrote:

"Can we start running social media advert with all these horrific things happening in Nigeria, I feel people are not really seeing these things to know how bad things are in Nigeria currently I am even scared of taking Paracetamol currently because it might be fake"

Anti Abiba questions the value of human life in Nigeria after her brother's death. Photo: @anti_abiba/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tiktoker Vivain Chinelo dies

Legit.ng had reported that TikToker Vivian Chinelo breathed her last after battling a hernia, as details about her passing surfaced online.

It all started as a rumour that she was to undergo a tummy tuck, but the truth about her passing later emerged.

Source: Legit.ng