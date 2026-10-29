New Zealand's immigration authority has published a list of country-specific work visas available to nationals from eight Asian countries

Each visa category is tied to a specific occupation or job list, with positions ranging from skilled professionals to chefs and martial arts coaches

Citizens of China, India, Indonesia, and Japan are among those who qualify for dedicated visa pathways

New Zealand has published details of country-specific work visas available to nationals from a select group of Asian countries, with each visa tied to particular occupations and eligibility conditions.

The visa categories vary considerably depending on the country of origin.

New Zealand mentions the countries eligible for work visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The information, published by Immigration New Zealand, outlines dedicated visa pathways for citizens of the following countries:

1. China

2. India

3. Indonesia

4. Japan

5. Philippines

6. Republic of Korea

7. Thailand

8. Vietnam

New Zealand: What each visa covers

Chinese nationals have access to two separate pathways: the China Skilled Workers Visa, which requires a full-time job offer in a role listed on an approved skills list and allows holders to work for up to three years, and the China Special Work Visa, which covers specific roles such as qualified chefs, traditional medicine practitioners, Mandarin teacher's aides, Wushu martial arts coaches, and tour guides.

Indian citizens also benefit from two options. The India Iconic Work Visa and the India Skilled Work Visas both require a full-time job offer tied to their respective approved job lists, with both permitting employment for up to three years in the specified role with the named employer and at the designated location.

For Indonesian nationals, the pathway covers trained chefs, Halal slaughterers, and Bahasa teacher's aides, all requiring a full-time job offer. Japanese citizens can qualify through the Japanese Interpreters Work Visa, which is specifically designed for qualified interpreters working in New Zealand's tourism sector.

Professionals and specialist roles targeted

The Philippines Special Work Visa targets registered nurses, farm managers, and engineering professionals who hold the relevant qualifications and experience. South Korean nationals can apply through the Republic of Korea Special Work Visa if they are qualified for one of the occupations listed under that scheme.

Thailand's pathway is limited to qualified Thai chefs who have a confirmed full-time job offer and the necessary professional background. Vietnamese nationals can apply if they have been offered full-time work as either a chef or an engineering professional and must be qualified to perform the role on offer.

Across all the visa categories, applicants must be citizens of the respective countries listed, hold a confirmed full-time job offer, and meet the specific qualification or experience requirements attached to each visa type.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand released a list of two skilled residence pathways for foreign workers.

New Zealand: Visas affected by new immigration rule

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand mentioned the visa categories for partners and children of citizens and residents moving to a new online system from November 16, 2026.

The changes include extending the maximum visitor visa for children from nine months to 12, while the new platform can fill in passport details from a digital scan. This could make applying easier for families hoping to reunite in New Zealand.

Source: Legit.ng