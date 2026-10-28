Solomon Buchi strongly condemned the public backlash against Toluwanisings' widow over her refusal to have him buried in their home

Buchi pointed out that burying a person in a residential building is illegal in Nigeria, pushing back against cultural pressure on the widow

The media personality also urged married men to write both formal and video wills to protect their wives from family exploitation

Media personality Solomon Buchi has come out strongly in defence of Toluwanisings' widow, arguing that she alone should determine where her late husband is buried and calling out the cultural traditions he says are being weaponised against grieving women.

Buchi shared the video on his Instagram page on October 27, 2026, addressing the backlash that erupted after the widow refused to have the gospel singer buried inside their residential home.

Solomon Buchi addresses Toluwanisings’ burial dispute and defends the widow against criticism over her husband’s final resting place. Photo: solomonbbuchi/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings passed away at approximately 33 or 34 years old, having reportedly been rejected by ten hospitals before his death.

Solomon Buchi says wife should have the final say

Solomon Buchi opened by establishing what he described as two non-negotiable facts: burying a person in a residential building is entirely illegal in Nigeria, and a wife's objection to a house burial does not in any way suggest she loved her husband less.

He specifically took issue with a comment made by Toluwanisings' uncle, who expressed shock at finding the widow and her mother watching television at home.

Solomon Buchi pushed back sharply, questioning why a grieving woman should be expected to stop living her daily life.

"The way the Nigerian culture in different states and different tribes demonizes the wife of a demised man is absolutely disgusting," he said in the video.

He went further, mocking those who suggested the widow's reluctance was proof she did not love her husband, saying:

"Okay, cool, because she loves him, she should even join the burial, they should bury her too."

Solomon Buchi urges men to write wills after marriage

Beyond defending the widow, Solomon Buchi used the moment to deliver a pointed message to married men, urging them to document their final wishes clearly and immediately upon marriage.

He recommended both a written will and a video will, warning that families often take advantage of widows once a husband is gone.

He also dismissed the very concept of residential burials, calling it "creepy" and insisting that honouring the dead does not require placing them among the living.

Buchi's caption on the post read:

"Let Toluwanisings' wife decide where she wants her husband buried. Simple! Nobody else should have that say. I detest how widows are treated in Nigeria!"

Watch Solomon Buchi speak on Toluwanisings’ burial controversy in the Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to Solomon Buchi's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@theunusualhenytan wrote:

"I have been waiting for your perspective. Take your flowers 🌹 abeg"

@dadatitilope said:

"I'm standing with the wife and I agree with you 😢"

@ochizee1 commented:

"Thanks Solomon! I totally agree with you"

@iam_mrs_asake wrote:

"God bless you, Solomon. Another day to confirm why I follow you"

@cakesandtreatsbya.m said:

"Spot on 👌👌👌. Thank you Solomon"

@fm_fashion_and_style commented:

"God bless you.. you have said it all🙌"

Solomon Buchi urges men to write wills as Toluwanisings’ burial controversy raises questions about family disputes and widows’ rights. Photo: solomonbbuchi/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe condemns bloggers over Toluwanisings' family dispute

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe criticised bloggers for conducting interviews she believes are worsening the dispute between late singer Toluwanisings’ widow and his family.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, October 26, after the singer’s tribute night, she questioned the lack of compassion shown towards his grieving wife and two young children.

Aigbe urged content creators to stop turning the family’s disagreement into public entertainment and allow them to mourn in peace without taking sides in the dispute.

Source: Legit.ng