Faidat Ibrahim shared on LinkedIn how she gained admission to the University of Ilorin at 15 to study Agriculture, a course she never planned for

She had excelled at Mathematics in secondary school and competed in several national competitions, but her heart was set on a career in medicine

A moment of self-reflection in her 300 level pushed her to pursue academic excellence in Agricultural Economics and Farm Management

Faidat Ibrahim, a fresh graduate of the University of Ilorin, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing the story of how she turned an unwanted course into a First Class degree in Agricultural Economics and Farm Management.

In a post that resonated with thousands of readers, Ibrahim described a journey that began not in a lecture hall but in a primary school classroom, where she first imagined a future in medicine.

UNILORIN graduate who dreamt of becoming doctor bags first class in agriculture. Photo: Faidat Ibrahim

Source: UGC

By secondary school, that ambition had grown stronger. She was not just dreaming; she was performing. Mathematics was one of her standout subjects, and she represented her school in several national competitions, including Cowbellpedia, MAN, and PZ.

UNILORIN student who dreamt of being doctor speaks

It was her Mathematics teacher, Mr Musa, who first suggested she think beyond Medicine, Anatomy, or Nursing. He called her into his office and asked whether she had ever considered engineering or another field entirely. Her response was immediate and firm.

She wrote:

"I told him not to take my dream away from me."

At 15, she sat the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and was offered admission to study Agriculture at the University of Ilorin. She accepted, but by her own account, the course felt like someone else's path, and she spent her early years struggling to find her footing in it.

UNILORIN graduate bags first-class degree in agriculture

The turning point came in her 300-level, during a quiet moment of personal reflection. She posed a question to herself: if she believed she was capable enough to pursue Medicine, why could she not challenge herself to excel in what she was already studying?

That single question, she said, shifted everything. She made a deliberate choice to pour her full effort into Agricultural Economics and Farm Management, not simply to pass, but to prove that her potential stretched far beyond her original plan.

The result of that decision was a First Class degree.

She wrote in her LinkedIn post:

"I may not have become the doctor I dreamed of being as a little girl, but I have become something I am incredibly proud of."

Ibrahim's story drew warm reactions from those who came across it online.

Abiona Stephen wrote:

"Big Congratulations to you Champ."

Mukhtar Sadiq added:

"Our futures are already planned by the only one, whatever choice we make is only a step forward. More wins ahead."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng