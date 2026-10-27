The Lemonade Mouth cast burst onto Disney Channel screens on 15 April 2011, giving a generation of kids a soundtrack to their adolescence. The film followed five disparate high school students — Olivia (Bridgit Mendler), Mo (Naomi Scott), Charlie (Blake Michael), Stella (Hayley Kiyoko), and Wen (Adam Hicks) — who meet in detention. Fifteen years on, their paths couldn't be more different: one is running a satellite startup, another became a Disney princess, and one served time in prison before rebuilding his life.

Adam Hicks, Chris Brochu, Hayley Kiyoko, Blake Michael, Nick Roux and Bridgit Mendler of "Lemonade Mouth" host a meet-and-greet at Studio Disney 365. Photo: Jerod Harris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Naomi Scott became a global movie star , landing the role of Princess Jasmine in Disney's live-action Aladdin (2019) before starring in the horror hit Smile 2 (2024).

, landing the role of Princess Jasmine in Disney's live-action (2019) before starring in the horror hit (2024). Hayley Kiyoko built a thriving music career after the film, and her debut album Expectations charted in the top 20 in the US, Canada, and Australia .

. Bridgit Mendler made the most surprising pivot: she co-founded satellite startup Northwood Space , which had raised over $100 million as of January 2026.

, which had raised over $100 million as of January 2026. Adam Hicks faced serious legal trouble and was sentenced to five years in prison in 2021 for armed robbery, though he was released on parole in March 2022.

in 2021 for armed robbery, though he was released on parole in March 2022. Blake Michael stepped away from acting after 2019, shifting his focus to business and journalism.

Summary table

Here is a quick look at where each member of the Lemonade Mouth cast is today.

Cast Member Character DOB Nationality Now Bridgit Mendler Olivia White 18 December 1992 American CEO, Northwood Space Naomi Scott Mohini "Mo" Banjaree 6 May 1993 British Actress (Smile 2, Eternal Return) Hayley Kiyoko Stella Yamada 3 April 1991 American Singer, author, actress Adam Hicks Wendell "Wen" Gifford 28 November 1992 American Released from parole (2022) Blake Michael Charles "Charlie" Delgado 31 July 1996 American Entrepreneur, journalist

Bridgit Mendler — Olivia White

Actress/singer Bridgit Mendler attends the 4th Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala. Photo: Desiree Navarro

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Full name: Bridgit Claire Mendler

Bridgit Claire Mendler Date of birth: 18 December 1992

18 December 1992 Age: 33 (as of 2026)

33 (as of 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Entrepreneur, CEO; former actress and singer

Entrepreneur, CEO; former actress and singer Company: Northwood Space

Northwood Space Spouse: Griffin Cleverly (m. 2019)

Of all the Lemonade Mouth cast members, Bridgit Mendler has made the most unexpected leap. In 2024, she became the CEO and co-founder of the satellite data startup Northwood Space, and also earned a JD from Harvard Law School. As of January 2026, Northwood Space has raised over $100 million.

Mendler was best known for playing Teddy Duncan on the Disney Channel's original family sitcom Good Luck Charlie, which aired from 2010 to 2014. Before her tech pivot, the Lemonade Mouth soundtrack debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, with singles like Breakthrough and Somebody.

The following year, she released her debut album, Hello My Name Is…, featuring the hit single Ready or Not. She later shifted her focus to academia, studying and conducting research at the MIT Media Lab from 2017 to 2023. She is also registered as a PhD candidate at MIT's Centre for Constructive Communication. In a 2012 interview on Shine On Media, Mendler explained why a sequel to the Disney film never materialised:

They tried to figure something out for a sequel, but everyone at Disney felt like the movie had completed its story in the first movie.

On the personal front, the American entrepreneur, wed to engineer Griffin Cleverly, revealed she is a mother to a son, having started fostering in 2021 and adopted him near Christmas of 2022.

Naomi Scott — Mohini "Mo" Banjaree

Naomi Scott attends the premiere of "Eternal Run" during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo: Cindy Ord

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Full name: Naomi Grace Scott

Naomi Grace Scott Date of birth: 6 May 1993

6 May 1993 Age: 33 (as of 2026)

33 (as of 2026) Nationality: British

British Profession: Actress, singer, producer

Actress, singer, producer Spouse: Jordan Spence (m. 2014)

Naomi Scott gained wide attention in 2019 for leading the action comedy Charlie's Angels and portraying Jasmine in the fantasy film Aladdin. That breakout year cemented her as one of the most successful members of the Lemonade Mouth cast. After a brief hiatus, she starred in the Netflix miniseries Anatomy of a Scandal (2022) and the horror film Smile 2 (2024).

Scott has stayed busy heading into 2026. She stars alongside Kit Harington in Eternal Return, which premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and is set for a wider release on 4 December 2026. On the music side, her contribution to the Lemonade Mouth soundtrack included "She's So Gone," which later went on to be certified platinum in the US.

Hayley Kiyoko — Stella Yamada

Writer and director Hayley Kiyoko attends the Film Independent Presents "Girls Like Girls" event. Photo: Amanda Edwards

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Full name: Hayley Kiyoko Alcroft

Hayley Kiyoko Alcroft Date of birth: 3 April 1991

3 April 1991 Age: 35 (as of 2026)

35 (as of 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer, actress, author, director

Singer, actress, author, director Partner: Becca Tilley (engaged)

Becca Tilley (engaged) Instagram: @hayleykiyoko

Of all the Lemonade Mouth cast members, Hayley Kiyoko has built the most prominent music career. Following the singles Sleepover, Feelings, and Curious, she released her debut studio album Expectations (2018), which reached the top 20 of the charts in the United States, Canada, and Australia. She has since released a fourth extended play, I'm Too Sensitive for This Sh*t (2020) and her second studio album Panorama (2022).

Her creative output extends beyond music. In 2023, the American singer released her first novel, Girls Like Girls, published by Wednesday Books. A film adaptation of the same name followed: a new version of the song "Girls Like Girls" by Kiyoko was released on 12 June 2026 and was featured in the film of the same name.

Kiyoko has also remained active on screen, with past credits including Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) and a recurring role on The Vampire Diaries.

Adam Hicks — Wendell "Wen" Gifford

Actor Adam Hicks attends the Cartoon Network's Hall of Game Awards. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

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Full name: Adam Paul Nielson Hicks

Adam Paul Nielson Hicks Date of birth: 28 November 1992

28 November 1992 Age: 33 (as of 2026)

33 (as of 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Former actor, rapper

Former actor, rapper Criminal penalty: Five years in state prison; released on parole in March 2022

Adam Hicks had the most turbulent road of the Lemonade Mouth cast after the film. He committed several armed robberies in Burbank, California, United States, with his girlfriend in 2018, before being caught. Hicks was sentenced to five years in prison in July 2021 for robbery charges. Hicks was released in March 2022 on probation after the judge factored in the 1,460 days he served before sentencing.

In a post-prison interview, Hicks spoke candidly about the mental health struggles that contributed to his downfall. He revealed that he was attempting to cope with his anxiety and stress by self-medicating with alcohol and Xanax as a teen, and that his mother's passing and his brother serving time in prison took a major toll on his mental health. Before his legal troubles, Hicks was best known for starring in Disney XD's Zeke and Luther and Pair of Kings.

Blake Michael — Charles "Charlie" Delgado

Blake Michael attends the Beverly Hills Film Festival Opening Night. Photo: Greg Doherty

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Full name: Blake Michael

Blake Michael Date of birth: 31 July 1996

31 July 1996 Age: 30 (as of 2026)

30 (as of 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Entrepreneur, journalist; former actor

Entrepreneur, journalist; former actor Spouse: Ariel Mullen (m. 2024)

Blake Michael played Charlie Delgado in Lemonade Mouth (2011) and Tyler James in the Disney Channel series Dog with a Blog (2012–2015), which won him the Young Artist Award for Best Leading Young Actor in a Television Series. However, he eventually chose a quieter path. As of 2025, his last acting role was in a 2019 episode of What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage, as he chose to focus on other endeavours.

In 2021, Michael became the Chief Evangelist of Lumanu, a social media management company aimed at helping online creators manage their brand and business, and began writing for Forbes as a marketing expert and business analyst. He married Ariel Mullen in 2024 and has maintained a lower public profile than his former co-stars.

FAQs

Where is the Lemonade Mouth cast now?

The Lemonade Mouth cast has scattered across very different careers. Naomi Scott is a working Hollywood actress with major franchises to her name. Hayley Kiyoko is an established pop and indie musician. Bridgit Mendler is a tech entrepreneur running a satellite company. Blake Michael works in business and journalism. Adam Hicks was released from parole in 2022 and has been rebuilding his life.

Who from Lemonade Mouth is in jail?

Adam Hicks was sentenced to five years in state prison and received three years' probation for armed robbery. He was released in March 2022 on probation after the judge factored in the 1,460 days he had served before sentencing. He is no longer incarcerated.

Is Lemonade Mouth 2 coming out?

No. A sequel was officially in development after the original film, but on 6 April 2012, actor Chris Brochu announced on Twitter that Lemonade Mouth 2 was no longer going into production. Bridgit Mendler confirmed this in a 2012 interview, saying they decided not to move forward because there wasn't a strong enough story for a sequel, and the cast had moved on to their own projects. There are no current plans to revive it.

How old were the Lemonade Mouth cast when filming?

The film aired in April 2011. Hayley Kiyoko (born 3 April 1991) was around 19 during production. Bridgit Mendler was born 18 December 1992, making her 17–18 during filming. Naomi Scott was born 6 May 1993, so she was around 17. Adam Hicks was born 28 November 1992, also around 17–18. Blake Michael, born 31 July 1996, was the youngest—just 14 when the film was shot.

Are the Lemonade Mouth cast still friends?

Some connections have endured. In an October 2024 conversation with her Lemonade Mouth co-star Naomi Scott for HERO magazine, Bridgit Mendler reflected on her drift from entertainment as gradual rather than sudden. The interview showed the two have remained in contact for more than a decade, though the wider group has had no documented reunion as of 2026.

We also highlighted facts about where the Gossip Girl cast members are now and the career paths they pursued after the series ended in 2012.

Some became major Hollywood names, while Taylor Momsen left acting to focus on music. The cast’s paths also include the tragic death of Michelle Trachtenberg in 2025.

Source: Legit.ng