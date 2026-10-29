WhatsApp is developing payment tools for Android and iOS, including saved cards, billing details and downloadable payment records

Meta has not confirmed plans to launch WhatsApp Payments in Nigeria or any other new market

Google Pay’s expansion through major Nigerian banks is fuelling interest in the country’s growing digital payments market

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

WhatsApp is developing new payment features for Android and iOS, raising expectations that the Meta-owned messaging platform could expand its financial services into additional countries, potentially including Nigeria.

The development comes as Google Pay expands its presence in Nigeria through partnerships with major commercial banks, intensifying interest in the country's growing digital payments market.

WhatsApp Payments may expand to Nigeria to rival Google Pay. Credit: WABetainfo

Source: Getty Images

However, WhatsApp has not officially confirmed Nigeria as a target market or announced plans to introduce its payment services in additional countries.

According to WhatsApp feature-tracking platform WABetaInfo, the company is developing a dedicated Payments section that will allow users to store payment cards, manage billing information and complete purchases more conveniently.

WhatsApp develops new Android payment features

The proposed functionality was discovered in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.43.7, available through the Google Play beta programme, WABetaInfo reports.

The update reveals a Payments section being developed within the application's settings, similar to a feature previously identified in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.33.10.70.

Once introduced, users could add payment methods, update billing details and manage information associated with purchases across Meta applications.

The development suggests WhatsApp is building infrastructure that could support broader payment services, although international expansion remains unconfirmed.

Users could save cards within WhatsApp

Under the proposed arrangement, users accessing the Payments section would find an option to add a payment method.

Selecting the option would direct them to Meta's Accounts Centre, where payment information could be stored for future transactions.

The system is designed to protect payment information through encryption and separate storage from users' profile details.

Users could also save shipping addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses, allowing delivery information to be automatically completed during purchases.

This could reduce repeated data entry and simplify transactions conducted through supported Meta services.

WhatsApp plans greater payment data transparency

Another feature under development would allow users to request downloadable copies of their stored payment information.

The records could include payment methods and shipping details associated with their accounts.

Users would also be able to review information retained after removing payment details, providing greater visibility into how their financial data is managed.

These capabilities remain under development and are not yet generally available to Android users.

Nigeria awaits possible WhatsApp Payments expansion

WhatsApp currently offers payment services in selected markets, including India, Brazil, Singapore and Mexico, according to WABetaInfo.

Its earlier iOS development also revealed billing-country options covering Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the United States.

Although these options suggest preparations for wider geographical coverage, their inclusion does not establish that payment services will launch in those countries.

Nigeria has not been confirmed among the proposed destinations.

WhatsApp Payments may expand into Nigeria as Google Pay enters the market. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Google Pay expansion raises market expectations

The development coincides with Google Pay's rollout through Nigerian banks, including FirstBank, Guaranty Trust Bank and United Bank for Africa.

The integrations enable eligible customers to make supported digital payments using compatible devices and payment platforms.

For Nigerian consumers and online merchants, a future WhatsApp payment rollout could introduce another convenient transaction channel.

However, any Nigerian launch would depend on Meta's commercial decisions, regulatory requirements and local payment partnerships.

For now, WhatsApp's Android Payments section remains under development, with no confirmed public release date or Nigerian launch timetable.

WhatsApp rivals iPhone's FaceTime in a new feature

Legit.ng earlier reported that WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows people without accounts on the messaging platform to join voice and video calls through invitation links.

The feature enables existing users to invite friends, family members, and colleagues who do not have WhatsApp accounts to participate in one-on-one and group calls.

Source: Legit.ng