Who is Robbie Graham-Kuntz dating? Addressing the latest relationship rumours
Who is Robbie Graham-Kuntz dating? The Canadian actor has not publicly confirmed being in a relationship and appears to be single. However, his close friendship and on-screen chemistry with Heated Rivalry co-star François Arnaud have sparked dating rumours, leaving fans wondering whether their connection extends beyond the screen.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Since his sudden rise to fame, Robbie G.K. has kept his romantic life out of the spotlight.
- Robbie G.K. and fellow actor François Arnaud sparked dating rumours following their intense on-screen chemistry in late 2025.
- In Heated Rivalry, Robbie G.K. and François Arnaud play a fan-favourite couple caught in a secret, passionate romance.
Profile summary
Full name
Robbie Graham-Kuntz
Known as
Robbie G.K.
Gender
Male
Date of birth
25 July 1996
Age
30 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Leo
Place of birth
Port Credit, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
Current residence
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Nationality
Canadian
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Undisclosed
Height in feet
5'6"
Height in centimetres
170
Weight in pounds
165
Weight in kilograms
75
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Brown
Marital status
Single
School
Etobicoke School of the Arts
Profession
Actor, singer, dancer
Who is Robbie Graham-Kuntz dating?
The Canadian actor has not publicly confirmed that he is dating anyone. He has also not been linked to any other romantic relationship, leaving Robbie Graham-Kuntz's relationship status unconfirmed.
Robbie's most talked-about romance is on screen. In the television adaptation of Heated Rivalry, he stars alongside actor François Arnaud as Kip Grady and Scott Hunter. Their characters share an intense, fan-favourite romance, prompting speculation about a real-life relationship.
However, both actors have maintained a professional, platonic friendship off-screen. Speaking about how their relationship developed, Robbie told The Express Tribune in February 2026:
At the beginning, you’re kind of nervous and just meeting each other, and it worked out really well that way because our on-screen chemistry kind of translated to our real-life friendship building as well.
Is Robbie Graham-Kuntz gay?
Robbie Graham-Kuntz's sexuality has attracted considerable public curiosity following his breakout role in Heated Rivalry. However, the Heated Rivalry star has not publicly commented on or labelled his sexual orientation.
Although fans sometimes associate actors with the characters they portray, Robbie has maintained a clear distinction between his private life and his on-screen work. His portrayal of Kip Grady has nevertheless sparked conversations because of the series' exploration of sexuality, identity, and masculinity.
Reflecting on those themes in a December 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-star François Arnaud said:
I think it’s a welcome addition to the canon of qu*er experiences that are seen on television. The whole show is about that. More than about gayness, actually, it’s about masculinity and the currency that it is. How we are taught as men to limit the vulnerability that we’re showing other people. I think that the whole show is cracking that cookie, dismantling that and providing different windows onto that.
FAQs
- Who is Robbie Graham-Kuntz? He is a Canadian singer, actor, and dancer, known professionally as Robbie G.K.
- What is Robbie Graham-Kuntz's age? The actor is 30 years old as of 2026. He was born on 25 July 1996.
- Is Robbie Graham-Kuntz in a relationship? As of July 2026, Robbie Graham-Kuntz has not publicly disclosed his relationship status and is presumed single.
- Is Robbie Graham-Kuntz married? The actor is currently unmarried.
- Who is Robbie Graham-Kuntz's partner in Heated Rivalry? On-screen, his character, Kip, is in a relationship with Scott Hunter, played by Canadian actor François Arnaud.
- Are François Arnaud and Robbie Graham-Kuntz dating in real life? The co-stars are not dating in real life; they are simply close friends and colleagues.
- What is Robbie Graham-Kuntz's sexuality? He has kept his personal life private and has not publicly labelled his sexual orientation.
Robbie Graham-Kuntz is believed to be single, as he has not confirmed being in a relationship or been linked to any other romantic partner. While his on-screen chemistry with Heated Rivalry co-star François Arnaud has fuelled dating rumours, the two have maintained that they are close friends and professional colleagues.
Legit.ng recently published an article on Brooks Nader's dating history. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is not publicly dating anyone following her divorce from Billy Haire. Brooks and Billy Haire were married from 2019 to 2024.
Brooks has been linked to several high-profile figures in the entertainment industry, sports, and royalty. She sparked widespread dating rumours in late 2025 after she was linked to tennis star Carlos Alcaraz.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.