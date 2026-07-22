Who is Robbie Graham-Kuntz dating? Addressing the latest relationship rumours

Who is Robbie Graham-Kuntz dating? The Canadian actor has not publicly confirmed being in a relationship and appears to be single. However, his close friendship and on-screen chemistry with Heated Rivalry co-star François Arnaud have sparked dating rumours, leaving fans wondering whether their connection extends beyond the screen.

Robbie Graham-Kuntz attends the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards and refreshes with new Panera Fresca beverages. Photo: Jeremychan, Sara Jaye (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Since his sudden rise to fame, Robbie G.K. has kept his romantic life out of the spotlight.

Robbie G.K. and fellow actor François Arnaud sparked dating rumours following their intense on-screen chemistry in late 2025 .

in . In Heated Rivalry, Robbie G.K. and François Arnaud play a fan-favourite couple caught in a secret, passionate romance.

Profile summary

Full name Robbie Graham-Kuntz Known as Robbie G.K. Gender Male Date of birth 25 July 1996 Age 30 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Port Credit, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Current residence Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Undisclosed Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Single School Etobicoke School of the Arts Profession Actor, singer, dancer Instagram @robsgk

Who is Robbie Graham-Kuntz dating?

The Canadian actor has not publicly confirmed that he is dating anyone. He has also not been linked to any other romantic relationship, leaving Robbie Graham-Kuntz's relationship status unconfirmed.

Robbie's most talked-about romance is on screen. In the television adaptation of Heated Rivalry, he stars alongside actor François Arnaud as Kip Grady and Scott Hunter. Their characters share an intense, fan-favourite romance, prompting speculation about a real-life relationship.

Robbie G.K. and François Arnaud attend Nominees Night, an official Golden Week event. Photo: Michael Kovac (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

However, both actors have maintained a professional, platonic friendship off-screen. Speaking about how their relationship developed, Robbie told The Express Tribune in February 2026:

At the beginning, you’re kind of nervous and just meeting each other, and it worked out really well that way because our on-screen chemistry kind of translated to our real-life friendship building as well.

Is Robbie Graham-Kuntz gay?

Robbie Graham-Kuntz's sexuality has attracted considerable public curiosity following his breakout role in Heated Rivalry. However, the Heated Rivalry star has not publicly commented on or labelled his sexual orientation.

Robbie G.K. attends Nominees Night, an official Golden Week event. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Although fans sometimes associate actors with the characters they portray, Robbie has maintained a clear distinction between his private life and his on-screen work. His portrayal of Kip Grady has nevertheless sparked conversations because of the series' exploration of sexuality, identity, and masculinity.

Reflecting on those themes in a December 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-star François Arnaud said:

I think it’s a welcome addition to the canon of qu*er experiences that are seen on television. The whole show is about that. More than about gayness, actually, it’s about masculinity and the currency that it is. How we are taught as men to limit the vulnerability that we’re showing other people. I think that the whole show is cracking that cookie, dismantling that and providing different windows onto that.

Robbie G.K. at the Max Original Drama Series "The Pitt" Los Angeles Premiere. Photo: Jesse Grant (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Robbie Graham-Kuntz? He is a Canadian singer, actor, and dancer, known professionally as Robbie G.K. What is Robbie Graham-Kuntz's age? The actor is 30 years old as of 2026. He was born on 25 July 1996. Is Robbie Graham-Kuntz in a relationship? As of July 2026, Robbie Graham-Kuntz has not publicly disclosed his relationship status and is presumed single. Is Robbie Graham-Kuntz married? The actor is currently unmarried. Who is Robbie Graham-Kuntz's partner in Heated Rivalry? On-screen, his character, Kip, is in a relationship with Scott Hunter, played by Canadian actor François Arnaud. Are François Arnaud and Robbie Graham-Kuntz dating in real life? The co-stars are not dating in real life; they are simply close friends and colleagues. What is Robbie Graham-Kuntz's sexuality? He has kept his personal life private and has not publicly labelled his sexual orientation.

Robbie Graham-Kuntz is believed to be single, as he has not confirmed being in a relationship or been linked to any other romantic partner. While his on-screen chemistry with Heated Rivalry co-star François Arnaud has fuelled dating rumours, the two have maintained that they are close friends and professional colleagues.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Brooks Nader's dating history. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is not publicly dating anyone following her divorce from Billy Haire. Brooks and Billy Haire were married from 2019 to 2024.

Brooks has been linked to several high-profile figures in the entertainment industry, sports, and royalty. She sparked widespread dating rumours in late 2025 after she was linked to tennis star Carlos Alcaraz.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng