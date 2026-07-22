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Who is Robbie Graham-Kuntz dating? Addressing the latest relationship rumours
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Who is Robbie Graham-Kuntz dating? Addressing the latest relationship rumours

by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
4 min read

Who is Robbie Graham-Kuntz dating? The Canadian actor has not publicly confirmed being in a relationship and appears to be single. However, his close friendship and on-screen chemistry with Heated Rivalry co-star François Arnaud have sparked dating rumours, leaving fans wondering whether their connection extends beyond the screen.

Robbie Graham-Kuntz at the CBC Broadcast Centre and at the Aloha Cowboy Backyard BBQ
Robbie Graham-Kuntz attends the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards and refreshes with new Panera Fresca beverages. Photo: Jeremychan, Sara Jaye (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Since his sudden rise to fame, Robbie G.K. has kept his romantic life out of the spotlight.
  • Robbie G.K. and fellow actor François Arnaud sparked dating rumours following their intense on-screen chemistry in late 2025.
  • In Heated Rivalry, Robbie G.K. and François Arnaud play a fan-favourite couple caught in a secret, passionate romance.

Profile summary

Full name

Robbie Graham-Kuntz

Known as

Robbie G.K.

Gender

Male

Date of birth

25 July 1996

Age

30 years old (as of 2026)

Zodiac sign

Leo

Place of birth

Port Credit, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Current residence

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Nationality

Canadian

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Undisclosed

Height in feet

5'6"

Height in centimetres

170

Weight in pounds

165

Weight in kilograms

75

Hair colour

Dark brown

Eye colour

Brown

Marital status

Single

School

Etobicoke School of the Arts

Profession

Actor, singer, dancer

Instagram

@robsgk

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Who is Robbie Graham-Kuntz dating?

The Canadian actor has not publicly confirmed that he is dating anyone. He has also not been linked to any other romantic relationship, leaving Robbie Graham-Kuntz's relationship status unconfirmed.

Robbie's most talked-about romance is on screen. In the television adaptation of Heated Rivalry, he stars alongside actor François Arnaud as Kip Grady and Scott Hunter. Their characters share an intense, fan-favourite romance, prompting speculation about a real-life relationship.

Robbie G.K. and François Arnaud at The Lot at Formosa
Robbie G.K. and François Arnaud attend Nominees Night, an official Golden Week event. Photo: Michael Kovac (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

However, both actors have maintained a professional, platonic friendship off-screen. Speaking about how their relationship developed, Robbie told The Express Tribune in February 2026:

At the beginning, you’re kind of nervous and just meeting each other, and it worked out really well that way because our on-screen chemistry kind of translated to our real-life friendship building as well.

Is Robbie Graham-Kuntz gay?

Robbie Graham-Kuntz's sexuality has attracted considerable public curiosity following his breakout role in Heated Rivalry. However, the Heated Rivalry star has not publicly commented on or labelled his sexual orientation.

Read also

Inside Troy Aikman's rocky post-divorce dating life and the woman he's with now

Robbie G.K. at The Lot at Formosa
Robbie G.K. attends Nominees Night, an official Golden Week event. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Although fans sometimes associate actors with the characters they portray, Robbie has maintained a clear distinction between his private life and his on-screen work. His portrayal of Kip Grady has nevertheless sparked conversations because of the series' exploration of sexuality, identity, and masculinity.

Reflecting on those themes in a December 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-star François Arnaud said:

I think it’s a welcome addition to the canon of qu*er experiences that are seen on television. The whole show is about that. More than about gayness, actually, it’s about masculinity and the currency that it is. How we are taught as men to limit the vulnerability that we’re showing other people. I think that the whole show is cracking that cookie, dismantling that and providing different windows onto that.
Robbie G.K. at the DGA Theatre
Robbie G.K. at the Max Original Drama Series "The Pitt" Los Angeles Premiere. Photo: Jesse Grant (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

FAQs

  1. Who is Robbie Graham-Kuntz? He is a Canadian singer, actor, and dancer, known professionally as Robbie G.K.
  2. What is Robbie Graham-Kuntz's age? The actor is 30 years old as of 2026. He was born on 25 July 1996.
  3. Is Robbie Graham-Kuntz in a relationship? As of July 2026, Robbie Graham-Kuntz has not publicly disclosed his relationship status and is presumed single.
  4. Is Robbie Graham-Kuntz married? The actor is currently unmarried.
  5. Who is Robbie Graham-Kuntz's partner in Heated Rivalry? On-screen, his character, Kip, is in a relationship with Scott Hunter, played by Canadian actor François Arnaud.
  6. Are François Arnaud and Robbie Graham-Kuntz dating in real life? The co-stars are not dating in real life; they are simply close friends and colleagues.
  7. What is Robbie Graham-Kuntz's sexuality? He has kept his personal life private and has not publicly labelled his sexual orientation.

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From early love to high-profile flings, the Zoe Kravitz's boyfriends story

Robbie Graham-Kuntz is believed to be single, as he has not confirmed being in a relationship or been linked to any other romantic partner. While his on-screen chemistry with Heated Rivalry co-star François Arnaud has fuelled dating rumours, the two have maintained that they are close friends and professional colleagues.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Brooks Nader's dating history. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is not publicly dating anyone following her divorce from Billy Haire. Brooks and Billy Haire were married from 2019 to 2024.

Brooks has been linked to several high-profile figures in the entertainment industry, sports, and royalty. She sparked widespread dating rumours in late 2025 after she was linked to tennis star Carlos Alcaraz.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Isaac Wangethi avatar

Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.

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