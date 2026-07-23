Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

House of Assembly Speaker Gets Sunday Deadline to Resign or Face Impeachment, Details Emerge
Politics

House of Assembly Speaker Gets Sunday Deadline to Resign or Face Impeachment, Details Emerge

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
4 min read
  • 21 of 26 members of the Ondo State House of Assembly signed an impeachment notice against Speaker Olamide Oladiji over alleged corruption
  • The lawmakers accused the speaker of collecting N44 million from OSOPADEC on their behalf and allegedly writing a resolution in their names without their consent
  • A female lawmaker said her life was threatened after she pressed for an investigation into the speaker's alleged diversion of funds

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Akure, Ondo state - 21 members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have given Speaker Olamide Oladiji an ultimatum to resign or face removal from office over allegations of financial misconduct and fraud.

As reported on Thursday, July 23, by The Punch, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Olatunji Fabiyi, announced this on Wednesday, July 22, in Akure, confirming that the lawmakers had already signed an impeachment notice but chose to grant the speaker a few additional days to step down voluntarily.

Read also

Breaking: Popular APC lawmaker breaks silence on resigning

Ondo State House of Assembly Speaker Olamide Oladiji has been given a deadline to resign or face impeachment by lawmakers.
Ondo Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, gets a Sunday, July 26, deadline to resign or face impeachment.
Source: Original

Failure to do so before the deadline expires would trigger his removal at the next plenary session, Premium Times noted.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

With 21 of the 26-member Assembly backing the move, the lawmakers have cleared the statutory two-thirds majority required to proceed with an impeachment.

What sparked Ondo crisis

Fabiyi said the trouble started with the handling of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) budget reordering. He alleged that a resolution was drafted in the names of House members without their knowledge or consent, and that the document falsely presented the resolution as one collectively agreed upon by the legislature.

"A resolution was written in the name of members without our knowledge. It was stated that members had sat down and agreed to it and that it was our resolution, which it was not," Fabiyi said. "It is a criminal offence. You cannot shave our heads behind our backs."

Read also

Tinubu told to resign as Nigeria’s president, reason and details emerge

He also addressed claims that the push to remove the speaker was being driven by the executive, saying the House leadership had only briefed Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as a courtesy. The governor had appealed for more time to resolve the matter internally, but the lawmakers said they remained firm in their demand.

Separately, lawmaker Olawumi Fayemi-Obayelu, who represents Ilaje Constituency II, said her life had been threatened because she continued to push for an investigation into the speaker's alleged handling of N44 million collected from OSOPADEC on behalf of members. She accused Oladiji of attempting to intimidate her after she raised concerns about the diversion of funds meant for riverine communities in Ilaje Local Government Area.

Ondo State House of Assembly Speaker Olamide Oladiji during an official event as lawmakers intensify calls for his resignation amid impeachment threats.
Speaker Olamide Oladiji is under fire in Ondo state. Photo credit: @Richard_Tundee
Source: Twitter

Ondo speaker denies allegations

The speaker has flatly rejected every allegation against him. A statement from his office on Tuesday said he had no intention to resign and denied any knowledge of an impeachment process or internal crisis within the Assembly.

"We state unequivocally, without an atom of ambiguity, that Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji never contemplated resigning, nor is there any leadership crisis within the 10th Ondo State House of Assembly," the statement read, describing the reports as "a total figment of the imagination of its authors" sponsored by political detractors.

Read also

Breaking: Tears as foremost traditional ruler, Ojo, dies

He also dismissed Mrs Fayemi-Obayelu's claims as "sensational, malicious, and entirely fabricated."

Legit.ng could not independently verify the claims made by either side at the time of filing this report. This newspaper had earlier reported on the initial allegations that Oladiji collected N44 million from OSOPADEC on behalf of members without distributing the funds.

Read more Ondo state news

Ondo gov reveals government house bomb plot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Aiyedatiwa of Ondo revealed how security operatives recently foiled a plot to bomb the Government House in Akure, describing the operation as one of several “silent victories” recorded in the state’s fight against insecurity.

Aiyedatiwa said the planned attack was uncovered about following intelligence reports on suspicious activities of a group of youths allegedly targeting the seat of government.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Ondo State
Hot:
Afcon 2025 Petrol prices Mtn Brecken merrill Lauren shehadi