25 talented new country musicians you need to watch out for
New country musicians are reshaping the genre by combining traditional country roots with innovative flair. These rising stars are rapidly gaining traction, dominating charts, and proving they are more than just fresh faces. This post uncovers the country music's crop of new artists with incredible voices and achievements.
This article highlights new country musicians based on available industry insights and trends. Artists mentioned are selected subjectively and may not encompass all new talent in the genre. It is worthwhile noting that reader opinions on emerging artists may vary.
Talented new country musicians
Country music is experiencing an exciting new chapter with an influx of fresh talent. These new country musicians bring a mix of voices, sounds, and perspectives that breathe fresh life into the genre.
|Name
|Debut year
|Ryan Larkins
|2023
|Nate Smith
|2021
|Zach Top
|2022
|Dylan Marlowe
|2021
|Wyatt Flores
|2023
|Chayce Beckham
|2021
|Dylan Gossett
|2023
|Walker Montgomery
|2018
|Oliver Anthony
|2023
|Warren Zeiders
|2021
|Jade Eagleson
|2018
|Carter Lybrand
|2022
|Waylon Hanel
|2022
|Clay Hollis
|2019
|Ernest Keith Smith
|2019
|Tyler Braden
|2020
|Megan Moroney
|2022
|Ashley Cooke
|2021
|Brit Taylor
|2020
|Ella Langley
|2022
|Autumn Brooke
|2022
|Zandi Holup
|2022
|Pillbox Patti
|2022
|Peytan Porter
|2022
|Lily Rose
|2021
New male country singers
The new wave of male country singers is filled with remarkable talent and charisma. Below are the male voices shaping the future of country music with a fresh, dynamic approach.
1. Ryan Larkins
- Full name: Ryan Larkins
- Date of birth: 5 October
- Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee
Ryan Larkins is an American country singer born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. His talent was evident early on, with performances in his local church. The singer is signed with Red Street Records under Sony Music Publishing.
2. Nate Smith
- Full name: Nathaniel David Smith
- Date of birth: 19 September 1985
- Place of birth: Paradise, California
Nate Smith is another upcoming country music artist from Paradise, California. The 2018 fire that impacted his hometown influenced his passion for music. His viral hit Wildfire popularised him and led him to be signed to Sony Music Nashville.
3. Wyatt Flores
- Full name: Wyatt Flores
- Date of birth: 29 June 2001
- Place of birth: Stillwater, Oklahoma
Wyatt Flores, a singer-songwriter from Stillwater, Oklahoma, pursued music in Nashville with a fresh sound in country music. Known for his debut single, Travelin' Kid, Flores' style reflects influences from artists like Sturgill Simpson and Jason Isbell.
4. Chayce Beckham
- Full name: Chayce Beckham
- Date of birth: 16 July 1996
- Place of birth: Victorville, California
Chayce Beckham hails from Victorville, California, and gained fame as the Season 19 winner of American Idol. His viral single "23," written before the show, topped the iTunes chart. After Idol, Beckham signed with 19 Recordings and BBR Music Group.
5. Zach Top
- Full name: Zach Top
- Date of birth: 26 September 1997
- Place of birth: Sunnyside, Washington
Zach Top, a neo-traditional country and bluegrass artist from Sunnyside, Washington, began performing in a family bluegrass band as a child. His 2022 single Like It Ain’t No Thing topped the Bluegrass Today chart, solidifying his reputation.
6. Dylan Marlowe
- Full name: Dylan Marlowe
- Date of birth: 9 June 1997
- Place of birth: Statesboro, Georgia
Marlowe, a country artist from Statesboro, Georgia, started his career in Nashville, signing with Sony Music Nashville in 2023. Dylan Marlowe's EP, Dirt Road When I Die, released in 2023, features a mix of modern country sounds with storytelling that captures Southern themes.
7. Dylan Gossett
- Full name: Dylan Gossett
- Date of birth: 11 March 1999
- Place of birth: Austin, Texas
Dylan Gossett is one of the up-and-coming successful country singers. He started his career influenced by Ed Sheeran before adopting a country sound. After releasing several singles, he gained prominence with Coal, which made the Billboard Hot 100. Gossett signed with Big Loud Texas/Mercury Records and has quickly made his mark in country music.
8. Walker Montgomery
- Full name: Walker Montgomery
- Date of birth: 13 May 2003
- Place of birth: Nicholasville, Kentucky
Walker Montgomery, son of John Michael Montgomery and nephew of Eddie Montgomery, follows in his family's footsteps. Signed with Play It Again Entertainment, he is known for tracks like Simple Town and Like My Daddy Done It.
9. Oliver Anthony
- Full name: Christopher Anthony Lunsford
- Date of birth: 30 June 1992
- Place of birth: Farmville, Virginia
Oliver Anthony, born Christopher Anthony Lunsford, gained widespread attention in 2023 with Rich Men North of Richmond. A Virginia native, his music addresses working-class issues with an unpolished acoustic style.
10. Warren Zeiders
- Full name: Warren Zeiders
- Date of birth: 22 October 1999
- Place of birth: Hershey, Pennsylvania
Warren Zeiders rose to prominence from Hershey, Pennsylvania, through viral covers and original songs on platforms like TikTok. Known for his haunting vocals, his singles, including Pretty Little Poison, have succeeded critically.
11. Tyler Braden
- Full name: Tyler Braden
- Date of birth: 28 October 1995
- Place of birth: Tennessee, USA
Tyler Braden gained recognition as a contestant on American Idol Season 18 in 2020. Following the show, he signed with Warner Music Nashville and released his debut single, Hometown Boy, in 2021.
12. Ernest Keith Smith
- Full name: Ernest Timothy Tilley III
- Date of birth: 9 September 1993
- Place of birth: Santa Barbara, California
Ernest Keith Smith, better known as Ernest, debuted with his single E-D-G-E in 2018. His notable collaborations include co-writing hits like Morgan Wallen’s More Than My Hometown.
13. Jade Eagleson
- Full name: Jade Eagleson
- Date of birth: 23 May 1994
- Place of birth: Bailieboro, Ontario, Canada
Jade Eagleson is a Canadian singer known for his deep voice and authentic country style. He achieved viral success with Got Your Name on It. Eagleson brings traditional charm to his three albums: Jade Eagleson (2020), Honkytonk Revival (2021), and Do It Anyway (2023).
14. Carter Lybrand
- Full name: Carter Lybrand
- Place of birth: Gilbert, Arizona, USA
- Genre: Country
Originally from Gilbert, Arizona, Carter Lybrand found his musical inspiration through his grandparents. During his military service in Iraq, he became famous for his singing. He started pursuing music professionally in 2019, and Lybrand has shared the stage with country icons like John Anderson.
15. Waylon Hanel
- Full name: Waylon Hanel
- Place of birth: Michigan
- Genre: Country
Michigan-based artist Waylon Hanel’s small-town roots shine in his music. Starting his journey with local performances during high school, he gained recognition by performing online during the pandemic.
16. Clay Hollis
- Full name: Clay Hollis
- Place of birth: Rio Grande Valley, Texas
- Genre: Country
Clay Hollis was born in the Rio Grande Valley and raised in San Antonio, Texas. He pursued music from a young age. The singer started touring as a merch seller before branching out as an artist with his debut EP in 2017. His 2020 Honkytonk Highway EP, with hits like Here I Go Again, showcases his honky-tonk sound inspired by '90s country.
New female country singers
New female country singers are carving out their own space in the genre by blending traditional sounds with modern storytelling that resonates with today’s audience. Explore the emerging female singers of country music who are captivating fans worldwide.
17. Megan Moroney
- Full name: Megan Moroney
- Date of birth: 9 October 1997
- Place of birth: Douglasville, Georgia
Megan Moroney, from Douglasville, Georgia, gained recognition with her hit Tennessee Orange. Known for her sweet Southern voice, her debut album Lucky (2023) reached the Billboard 200’s top 40.
18. Ashley Cooke
- Full name: Ashley Cooke
- Date of birth: 12 June 1997
- Age: 27 years old (as of November 2024)
- Place of birth: Parkland, Florida
- Genre: Country, Pop Country
Parkland native Ashley Cooke rose to fame through her heartfelt TikTok performances. Her debut album, Shot in the Dark, released in 2022, introduced her as a fresh voice in country pop.
19. Brit Taylor
- Full name: Brit Taylor
- Place of birth: Eastern Kentucky
- Genre: Country, Americana
Brit Taylor is a Kentucky native from the Appalachian Mountains. In her music, she embraces family, faith, and community. The singer debuted at the Kentucky Opry at age seven. After pursuing a music career in Nashville, she released Real Me in 2020, followed by Kentucky Blue, showcasing her storytelling roots.
20. Ella Langley
- Full name: Elizabeth Camille Langley
- Date of birth: 3 May 1999
- Age: 25 years old (as of November 2024)
- Place of birth: Hope Hull, Alabama
- Genre: Country
Alabama-born Ella Langley is signed to Sony Music Nashville and Columbia Records. The country singer rose with singles and songwriting credits, including five tracks on Elle King's Come Get Your Wife.
21. Pillbox Patti
- Full name: Nicolette Hayford
- Date of birth: 1985
- Place of birth: Florida, USA
Pillbox Patti, the stage name of Nicolette Hayford, has built her career as a songwriter in Nashville. Her credits include Ashley McBryde’s hits like A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega.
22. Autumn Brooke
- Full name: Autumn Brooke
- Place of birth: East Tennessee, United States
- Genre: Country
Autumn Brooke is a country singer from East Tennessee, United States. She stands out with singles like Hate this Town and Hey Cowboy, where she showcases her blend of Red Dirt and Outlaw country influences.
23. Zandi Holup
- Full name: Zandi Holup
- Place of birth: Pennsylvania, USA
- Genre: Country
Pennsylvania-born Zandi Holup is another emerging country music singer. She merges traditional folk and modern country. With her raw, introspective storytelling, she gained a social media following. Her first single, Wait for You, topped Spotify’s Fresh Finds playlist.
24. Lily Rose
- Full name: Lily Rose
- Date of birth:12 September 1993
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia
Lily Rose’s debut single, Villain, released in 2020, catapulted her into the country music spotlight. With her blend of traditional country and modern pop elements, the singer continues to rise as a distinctive voice in the genre.
25. Peytan Porter
- Full name: Peytan Porter
- Date of birth: 1998
- Place of birth: Dawsonville, Georgia
Peytan Porter gained fame through America’s Got Talent Season 13 in 2018. Her debut single, I’ll Make You Love Me, highlights her traditional country sound paired with heartfelt storytelling. Porter is celebrated for her soulful voice and relatable lyrics.
Who is the new female country artist that sounds like Dolly Parton?
Lainey Wilson is often compared to Dolly Parton for her storytelling ability and authentic, heartfelt vocals. Margo Price and Willow Avalon also bring unique sounds that resonate with fans of classic country.
Who is the hottest country singer right now?
Morgan Wallen is currently one of the hottest country singers. He consistently tops charts and draws massive audiences with his hit songs and energetic performances.
These talented new country musicians have transformed the genre with innovative styles and authentic stories. Their music combines old-school charm with modern influences, capturing the essence of country in a way that resonates with listeners of all ages.
