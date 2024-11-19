25 talented new country musicians you need to watch out for

New country musicians are reshaping the genre by combining traditional country roots with innovative flair. These rising stars are rapidly gaining traction, dominating charts, and proving they are more than just fresh faces. This post uncovers the country music's crop of new artists with incredible voices and achievements.

Wyatt Flores (L), Ella Langley (C), and Nate Smith (R) are among the new country musicians. Photo: CBS Photo Archive, Danielle Del Valle, Michael Buckner (modified by author)

This article highlights new country musicians based on available industry insights and trends. Artists mentioned are selected subjectively and may not encompass all new talent in the genre. It is worthwhile noting that reader opinions on emerging artists may vary.

Talented new country musicians

Country music is experiencing an exciting new chapter with an influx of fresh talent. These new country musicians bring a mix of voices, sounds, and perspectives that breathe fresh life into the genre.

Name Debut year Ryan Larkins 2023 Nate Smith 2021 Zach Top 2022 Dylan Marlowe 2021 Wyatt Flores 2023 Chayce Beckham 2021 Dylan Gossett 2023 Walker Montgomery 2018 Oliver Anthony 2023 Warren Zeiders 2021 Jade Eagleson 2018 Carter Lybrand 2022 Waylon Hanel 2022 Clay Hollis 2019 Ernest Keith Smith 2019 Tyler Braden 2020 Megan Moroney 2022 Ashley Cooke 2021 Brit Taylor 2020 Ella Langley 2022 Autumn Brooke 2022 Zandi Holup 2022 Pillbox Patti 2022 Peytan Porter 2022 Lily Rose 2021

New male country singers

The new wave of male country singers is filled with remarkable talent and charisma. Below are the male voices shaping the future of country music with a fresh, dynamic approach.

1. Ryan Larkins

Ryan Larkins arrives for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) at Ford Center in The Star in Frisco, Texas, on 16 May 2024. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro (modified by author)

Full name: Ryan Larkins

Ryan Larkins Date of birth : 5 October

: 5 October Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee

Ryan Larkins is an American country singer born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. His talent was evident early on, with performances in his local church. The singer is signed with Red Street Records under Sony Music Publishing.

2. Nate Smith

Nate Smith performs on 10 January 2024. Photo: NBC

Full name: Nathaniel David Smith

Nathaniel David Smith Date of birth: 19 September 1985

19 September 1985 Place of birth: Paradise, California

Nate Smith is another upcoming country music artist from Paradise, California. The 2018 fire that impacted his hometown influenced his passion for music. His viral hit Wildfire popularised him and led him to be signed to Sony Music Nashville.

3. Wyatt Flores

Full name: Wyatt Flores

Wyatt Flores Date of birth: 29 June 2001

29 June 2001 Place of birth: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Wyatt Flores, a singer-songwriter from Stillwater, Oklahoma, pursued music in Nashville with a fresh sound in country music. Known for his debut single, Travelin' Kid, Flores' style reflects influences from artists like Sturgill Simpson and Jason Isbell.

4. Chayce Beckham

Chayce Beckham performs onstage during The ACM Country Kickoff at Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star on 10 May 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Omar Vega

Full name: Chayce Beckham

Chayce Beckham Date of birth: 16 July 1996

16 July 1996 Place of birth: Victorville, California

Chayce Beckham hails from Victorville, California, and gained fame as the Season 19 winner of American Idol. His viral single "23," written before the show, topped the iTunes chart. After Idol, Beckham signed with 19 Recordings and BBR Music Group.

5. Zach Top

Full name: Zach Top

Zach Top Date of birth: 26 September 1997

26 September 1997 Place of birth: Sunnyside, Washington

Zach Top, a neo-traditional country and bluegrass artist from Sunnyside, Washington, began performing in a family bluegrass band as a child. His 2022 single Like It Ain’t No Thing topped the Bluegrass Today chart, solidifying his reputation.

6. Dylan Marlowe

Dylan Marlowe performs at SiriusXM Studios on 31 October 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Full name: Dylan Marlowe

Dylan Marlowe Date of birth: 9 June 1997

9 June 1997 Place of birth: Statesboro, Georgia

Marlowe, a country artist from Statesboro, Georgia, started his career in Nashville, signing with Sony Music Nashville in 2023. Dylan Marlowe's EP, Dirt Road When I Die, released in 2023, features a mix of modern country sounds with storytelling that captures Southern themes.

7. Dylan Gossett

Dylan Gossett performs at History on 8 November 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Jeremychanphotography

Full name: Dylan Gossett

Dylan Gossett Date of birth: 11 March 1999

11 March 1999 Place of birth: Austin, Texas

Dylan Gossett is one of the up-and-coming successful country singers. He started his career influenced by Ed Sheeran before adopting a country sound. After releasing several singles, he gained prominence with Coal, which made the Billboard Hot 100. Gossett signed with Big Loud Texas/Mercury Records and has quickly made his mark in country music.

8. Walker Montgomery

Full name: Walker Montgomery

Walker Montgomery Date of birth: 13 May 2003

13 May 2003 Place of birth: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Walker Montgomery, son of John Michael Montgomery and nephew of Eddie Montgomery, follows in his family's footsteps. Signed with Play It Again Entertainment, he is known for tracks like Simple Town and Like My Daddy Done It.

9. Oliver Anthony

Oliver Anthony performing on stage with a guitor. Photo: @oliver_anthony_music_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Christopher Anthony Lunsford

Christopher Anthony Lunsford Date of birth: 30 June 1992

30 June 1992 Place of birth: Farmville, Virginia

Oliver Anthony, born Christopher Anthony Lunsford, gained widespread attention in 2023 with Rich Men North of Richmond. A Virginia native, his music addresses working-class issues with an unpolished acoustic style.

10. Warren Zeiders

Warren Zeiders attends the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards week held at Topgolf on 15 May 2024 in The Colony, Texas. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Full name: Warren Zeiders

Warren Zeiders Date of birth: 22 October 1999

22 October 1999 Place of birth: Hershey, Pennsylvania

Warren Zeiders rose to prominence from Hershey, Pennsylvania, through viral covers and original songs on platforms like TikTok. Known for his haunting vocals, his singles, including Pretty Little Poison, have succeeded critically.

11. Tyler Braden

Tyler Braden performs at Cook County Saloon in Edmonton. Photo: SOPA Images

Full name: Tyler Braden

Tyler Braden Date of birth: 28 October 1995

28 October 1995 Place of birth: Tennessee, USA

Tyler Braden gained recognition as a contestant on American Idol Season 18 in 2020. Following the show, he signed with Warner Music Nashville and released his debut single, Hometown Boy, in 2021.

12. Ernest Keith Smith

Full name: Ernest Timothy Tilley III

Ernest Timothy Tilley III Date of birth: 9 September 1993

9 September 1993 Place of birth: Santa Barbara, California

Ernest Keith Smith, better known as Ernest, debuted with his single E-D-G-E in 2018. His notable collaborations include co-writing hits like Morgan Wallen’s More Than My Hometown.

13. Jade Eagleson

Jade Eagleson accepts the Entertainer of the Year award onstage during the 2023 Canadian Country Music Awards at FirstOntario Center on 16 September 2023 in Hamilton, Ontario. Photo: Jeremy Chan

Full name: Jade Eagleson

Jade Eagleson Date of birth: 23 May 1994

23 May 1994 Place of birth: Bailieboro, Ontario, Canada

Jade Eagleson is a Canadian singer known for his deep voice and authentic country style. He achieved viral success with Got Your Name on It. Eagleson brings traditional charm to his three albums: Jade Eagleson (2020), Honkytonk Revival (2021), and Do It Anyway (2023).

14. Carter Lybrand

Full name: Carter Lybrand

Carter Lybrand Place of birth: Gilbert, Arizona, USA

Gilbert, Arizona, USA Genre: Country

Originally from Gilbert, Arizona, Carter Lybrand found his musical inspiration through his grandparents. During his military service in Iraq, he became famous for his singing. He started pursuing music professionally in 2019, and Lybrand has shared the stage with country icons like John Anderson.

15. Waylon Hanel

Waylon Hanel performing at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint MI (L). The singer performing on 14 August 2024 (R). Photo: @waylon_hanel_music on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Waylon Hanel

Waylon Hanel Place of birth: Michigan

Michigan Genre: Country

Michigan-based artist Waylon Hanel’s small-town roots shine in his music. Starting his journey with local performances during high school, he gained recognition by performing online during the pandemic.

16. Clay Hollis

Full name: Clay Hollis

Clay Hollis Place of birth: Rio Grande Valley, Texas

Rio Grande Valley, Texas Genre: Country

Clay Hollis was born in the Rio Grande Valley and raised in San Antonio, Texas. He pursued music from a young age. The singer started touring as a merch seller before branching out as an artist with his debut EP in 2017. His 2020 Honkytonk Highway EP, with hits like Here I Go Again, showcases his honky-tonk sound inspired by '90s country.

New female country singers

New female country singers are carving out their own space in the genre by blending traditional sounds with modern storytelling that resonates with today’s audience. Explore the emerging female singers of country music who are captivating fans worldwide.

17. Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney performs during the 2024 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on 2 August 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Erika Goldring

Full name: Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney Date of birth: 9 October 1997

9 October 1997 Place of birth: Douglasville, Georgia

Megan Moroney, from Douglasville, Georgia, gained recognition with her hit Tennessee Orange. Known for her sweet Southern voice, her debut album Lucky (2023) reached the Billboard 200’s top 40.

18. Ashley Cooke

Ashley Cooke performs on stage at Abbotsford Centre on 20 October 2024 in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada. Photo: Andrew Chin

Full name: Ashley Cooke

Ashley Cooke Date of birth : 12 June 1997

: 12 June 1997 Age: 27 years old (as of November 2024)

27 years old (as of November 2024) Place of birth : Parkland, Florida

: Parkland, Florida Genre: Country, Pop Country

Parkland native Ashley Cooke rose to fame through her heartfelt TikTok performances. Her debut album, Shot in the Dark, released in 2022, introduced her as a fresh voice in country pop.

19. Brit Taylor

Full name: Brit Taylor

Brit Taylor Place of birth: Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Genre: Country, Americana

Brit Taylor is a Kentucky native from the Appalachian Mountains. In her music, she embraces family, faith, and community. The singer debuted at the Kentucky Opry at age seven. After pursuing a music career in Nashville, she released Real Me in 2020, followed by Kentucky Blue, showcasing her storytelling roots.

20. Ella Langley

Ella Langley performs onstage during Day 1 of SiriusXM's The Music Row Happy Hour Live on The Highway at Margaritaville on 6 June 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Davis

Full name: Elizabeth Camille Langley

Elizabeth Camille Langley Date of birth: 3 May 1999

3 May 1999 Age: 25 years old (as of November 2024)

25 years old (as of November 2024) Place of birth: Hope Hull, Alabama

Hope Hull, Alabama Genre: Country

Alabama-born Ella Langley is signed to Sony Music Nashville and Columbia Records. The country singer rose with singles and songwriting credits, including five tracks on Elle King's Come Get Your Wife.

21. Pillbox Patti

Pillbox Patti performs on day 2 of the 2023 Faster Horses Music Festival at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato

Full name: Nicolette Hayford

Nicolette Hayford Date of birth : 1985

: 1985 Place of birth: Florida, USA

Pillbox Patti, the stage name of Nicolette Hayford, has built her career as a songwriter in Nashville. Her credits include Ashley McBryde’s hits like A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega.

22. Autumn Brooke

Full name: Autumn Brooke

Autumn Brooke Place of birth: East Tennessee, United States

East Tennessee, United States Genre: Country

Autumn Brooke is a country singer from East Tennessee, United States. She stands out with singles like Hate this Town and Hey Cowboy, where she showcases her blend of Red Dirt and Outlaw country influences.

23. Zandi Holup

Zandi Holup performs at Scala on 29 October 2024 in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Full name: Zandi Holup

Zandi Holup Place of birth: Pennsylvania, USA

Pennsylvania, USA Genre: Country

Pennsylvania-born Zandi Holup is another emerging country music singer. She merges traditional folk and modern country. With her raw, introspective storytelling, she gained a social media following. Her first single, Wait for You, topped Spotify’s Fresh Finds playlist.

24. Lily Rose

Lily Rose performs during CMA Fest 2024 at Ascend Amphitheater on 7 June 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Erika Goldring

Full name: Lily Rose

Lily Rose Date of birth :12 September 1993

:12 September 1993 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia

Lily Rose’s debut single, Villain, released in 2020, catapulted her into the country music spotlight. With her blend of traditional country and modern pop elements, the singer continues to rise as a distinctive voice in the genre.

25. Peytan Porter

Full name: Peytan Porter

Peytan Porter Date of birth: 1998

1998 Place of birth: Dawsonville, Georgia

Peytan Porter gained fame through America’s Got Talent Season 13 in 2018. Her debut single, I’ll Make You Love Me, highlights her traditional country sound paired with heartfelt storytelling. Porter is celebrated for her soulful voice and relatable lyrics.

Who is the new female country artist that sounds like Dolly Parton?

Lainey Wilson is often compared to Dolly Parton for her storytelling ability and authentic, heartfelt vocals. Margo Price and Willow Avalon also bring unique sounds that resonate with fans of classic country.

Who is the hottest country singer right now?

Morgan Wallen is currently one of the hottest country singers. He consistently tops charts and draws massive audiences with his hit songs and energetic performances.

These talented new country musicians have transformed the genre with innovative styles and authentic stories. Their music combines old-school charm with modern influences, capturing the essence of country in a way that resonates with listeners of all ages.

