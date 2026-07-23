A man revealed how he gave financial support to a young lady who faced online mockery over her wig on graduation day

He urged the public to show empathy and condemned ridicule aimed at people going through hardship

Social media users who came across his post on the X app couldn't help but appreciate him for the amazing gesture

A man recounted how he decided to help a young lady who became the subject of online criticism after a video of her graduation circulated.

People had shamed her for the wig she wore during the ceremony after a TikTok user posted the video.

Man's chat with female graduate goes viral. Photo credit: @Kunmi/X.

Source: Twitter

Man posts chat with viral graduate

Identified as Kunmi on X, the man revealed how he contacted the lady on Twitter after finding her handle.

In their chat, he asked her to send her account details because many people wanted to appreciate her.

She responded by providing her account number and the name of her bank, and she expressed gratitude.

He then told her that he had shared her story on Twitter and that many people had shown appreciation for what she went through.

He encouraged her to remain strong and also explained that he offered her some financial assistance and noted that other kind-hearted people also came forward to support her.

The kind man called for encouragement rather than mockery and stressed that no one should be ridiculed because of their circumstances, regardless of gender.

He said the video did not make him laugh but instead filled him with pity.

Speaking further, he reflected on the difficulties she might have endured, including sleepless nights worrying about school fees and other expenses.

He also considered the possibility that she might have gone hungry at times simply because there was not enough money for food.

Despite those struggles, he noted that she still made it to graduation.

He suggested that she may have worn the wig because she wanted to feel beautiful and included like her peers.

She put it on with confidence hoping to be seen, but he said the attention she received was not the kind she had hoped for.

Instead of celebrating her achievement, people turned her into a joke online.

He stated that none of them knew the battles she fought to reach that stage and that the condition of the wig could have reflected years of sacrifice and resilience.

Kunmi expressed hope that her difficult period had ended and that better days lay ahead for her.

He wished her success in the labour market and said he hoped she would one day wear any wig she wanted, not to prove anything but because life had become kinder to her.

Reactions as man posts chat with viral graduate

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Dokita said:

"This perspective is the core of humanity. You even took her account number. May the universe be kind to you."

Cecili said:

"It's not good to mock people I pray favour finds her, the painful part is she has struggle to graduate now to see work na another episode of frustration."

Jessy Richard added:

"Nobody actually knows the battles she had to go through to reach here. Why would people laugh at this kind of situation instead of looking for way to help her?"

See the post below:

Man's chat with lady goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared the unexpected message that he received from a lady on WhatsApp after going on a date with her.

In the message, the lady explained her reason for declining his request for a relationship and her words left the man confused.

Source: Legit.ng